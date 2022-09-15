Read full article on original website
Missing 14-year-old in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy who disappeared from Middletown yesterday at around 1:00PM. According to Pennsylvania State Police Troop H, 14-year-old Zane Dominic Gray was last seen by his mother at Karns Foods on 101 South Union Street in Middletown. Authorities also...
Multiple vehicles stolen from Lancaster Co. dealerships
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Northern Lancaster County regional Police Department was called to a dealership on Lancaster Rd. in Penn Township, Lancaster County for a report of forced entry into two vehicles parked in the lot on September 18. According to police, two Dodge Challengers had their front...
Police searching for an underwear thief in Lancaster
A person walked out of the Tommy Hilfiger Outlet store in Lancaster County with over $400 in stolen men's underwear last Friday, according to police. The person in the picture was seen pushing a baby stroller to steal the underwear, using it to conceal the clothing according to the East Lampeter Township Police.
4-year-old in car during mother's DUI crash in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Upper Allen Police have arrested a woman for endangering her child during a DUI crash that occurred on September 18 at 2:37PM. Police say that the crash occurred at the intersection of West Lisburn Road and Grantham Road. An investigation revealed that the driver,...
Police say two women stole over $1,500 in baby clothes in two Lancaster robberies
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are searching for two women involved in a large retail theft from Old Navy and Kohl's in Lancaster County. Police say they stole over $1,500 worth of baby clothes. East Lampeter Township officials initially reported that the women stole over $700 worth of...
Man threatening to harm himself with rifle now safe, Lancaster police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials have resolved an incident today where a man holding a rifle was hiding in a corn field, saying that he'd hurt himself, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department. Police were dispatched today to Junction Road in Penn Township for a report...
Program turns guns into jewelry and tools at Harrisburg church
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — What may look like an ordinary gardening tool at St. Steven’s Episcopal Church, has a much deeper meaning behind it. Jim Curry was inspired to start a blacksmith gun to tools demonstrations after dealing with his own experiences with gun violence. "I was...
Homicide suspect arrested and identified for stabbing in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A welfare check, conducted by officials on September 13 at around 1:25PM, revealed a stabbing incident that lead to one death and one injured, according to Springettsbury Township Police Department. Police say that they were dispatched to 3633 Harrowgate Road to check on the...
Fatal multi-vehicle crash traps and kills man in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York County Coroner has released details on the multi-vehicle crash that occurred last night at around 7:16PM. Officers were called to the scene of 1020 Hanover Road in Jackson Township for an accident where someone was trapped. Coroners were called to the scene...
Man dead after barricading himself in Quarryville residence
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police have resolved the incident in Quarryville where a man fled police and barricaded himself inside his home. The situation first started on September 16, after police were called to check on the welfare of an individual who was seen slumped over the steering wheel of his grey Ford Escape.
$5,000 hotel bill leads to warrant in Cumberland Co.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who left a hotel with his girlfriend without paying the remaining $5,000 bill that was owed, according to Lower Allen Township Police Department. Police first investigated the incident on July 28 when they...
Rubber duck derby honors lives lost due to domestic violence
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — To honor the one-hundred and twelve lives lost to domestic violence in Pennsylvania last year, Lebanon County held a rubber duck derby yesterday. Up to 700 rubber ducks were dumped into a canal along Quittapahilla creek. The audience watched on as each duck raced...
Man involved with two robberies in one week, suspect sought
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are looking for a suspect involved in a string of robberies that occurred between Sept. 8 and Sept. 15, according to the Spring Garden Township Police Department. Officials say that the first robbery occurred on Sept. 8 at 9:58 p.m. in the Windsor...
Struck in the face during Cumberland Co. robbery, suspect sought
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Upper Allen Police are looking for the culprits responsible for an armed robbery that occurred last night at around 9:30PM. At around 10:30PM, authorities were sent to the parking lot of an apartment complex off of Geneva Drive. After arriving at the scene, officials...
Thief found hiding behind tree line with two crack pipes, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man has been charged for stealing possessions from an unlocked vehicle in a residential driveway, according to East Cocalico Township Police Department. Officials say that on September 14, the man went inside another individual's unlocked car and stole their cellphone, wallet, and other...
"It's like a city dump:" Code violations leave Harrisburg apartment residents needing help
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Residents who live at the Residences at Governor Square in Harrisburg are asking for help to fix code violations and issues in their homes. Several units have even been condemned. The complex has racked up numerous code violations including not complying with condemnation orders,...
Justice served for girlfriend killed in reckless driving case
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — John Patrick Mumper has now been sentenced for the 2020 incident where his reckless driving lead to the death of his girlfriend, Gabriel “Gabby” Godfrey. According to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office, Mumper officially pleaded guilty today for involuntary manslaughter and...
US 322 reopened after multi-vehicle crash, injuries reported
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Police have now reopened US 322 after a multi-vehicle crash occurred earlier today at 4:22PM, according to Dauphin County dispatch. The crash had initially caused a large traffic disruption, closing all lanes eastbound between Penhar Drive and Mushroom Hill Road. At the moment, police have...
Candidate for PA Governor Doug Mastriano holds rally in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A recent CBS You-Gov poll has Attorney General Josh Shapiro leading Doug Mastriano, but the republican is working to change that. This time joined by the former President’s son, Donald Trump Jr who headlined the event at the Orchards in Franklin County. But...
Shippensburg University musicians extend helping hand to Middletown band
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Today, the Middletown High School marching band got the opportunity of a lifetime. After their season came to a crashing halt due to the hazing scandal at their school, the band was offered by the Shippensburg University marching band a spot to play side-by-side at one of the home games.
