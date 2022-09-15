ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan McCain pregnant, expecting second child with Ben Domenech

By Francesca Bacardi
 3 days ago

Meghan McCain’s family is growing by one .

The former “The View” panelist is pregnant with her and husband Ben Domenech’s second child, a baby girl, she announced to the Daily Mail Thursday.

“Ben and I feel so blessed that we will be adding a new member to our family this winter, a baby sister for our daughter Liberty!” McCain, 37, shared.

Meghan McCain announced she’s pregnant with her and Ben Domenech’s second child.
“We are more than halfway to meeting our newest daughter, and we couldn’t be more excited.”

McCain and Domenech, 40, welcomed their first child , Liberty Sage McCain Domenech, in September 2020.

The former “The View” panelist has been concealing her bump on social media.
“Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for all the wonderful well wishes and overwhelming kindness,” she announced at the time.

”Ben and I are completely and utterly in love with our daughter and feeling indescribably blessed/blissed out. We will be watching her first debate as a family together tonight!”

In recent photos shared to her Instagram , McCain used various methods to conceal her growing baby bump, from carrying Liberty to placing her purse in front of her torso.

McCain’s exciting announcement comes about a week after Domenech bragged about his wife’s “big tits” — which now makes more sense given the circumstances.

Domenech and McCain married in November 2017 in front of about 100 guests at her family’s ranch in Sedona, Ariz. They got engaged at the Mayo Clinic where her father, the late Sen. John McCain , was undergoing a scan for his cancer at the time.

