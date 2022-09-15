Read full article on original website
GoLocalProv
The Carpenters Union: An Impressive New Home on I-95 – Architecture Critic Morgan
Unions are a big deal in Rhode Island, but their presence rarely reflects a focus on architecture. Yet, the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters Local Union 330 has a handsome new headquarters overlooking Interstate 95 in Warwick that deserves recognition. With the striking exception of the starkly modern Viessmann building (that looks like it belongs in Zurich or Rotterdam), most of the businesses lining the route into our city from the south are nothing to write home about.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island churches honor the life of Queen Elizabeth II
(WJAR) — Two Rhode Island churches are honoring the life of Queen Elizabeth II this weekend. A service for the Queen was held at Trinity Church in Newport on Saturday evening. The church set up a dedication display with flowers. A plaque in one of the pews marks the...
mybackyardnews.com
PROVIDENCE: AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN
I’m writing today with exciting updates on our work to advance American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) projects in the City of Providence. This summer, we have kicked off quite a few new programs and projects!. First, we announced a series of programs intended to connect individuals with needed legal...
Turnto10.com
Brett Smiley talks priorities as Providence mayor on '10 News Conference'
From bike lanes to public safety, Brett Smiley shares his priorities as the next mayor of Providence. He won the Democratic nomination, and he faces no opponents in November.
providencedailydose.com
Big Win For Progressive Sanchez Brothers
The folks at Casa Mexico sure know how to pick a winner, or two. Both Enrique and Miguel won their respective primaries with only “token opposition” expected in the general. The extended Sanchez family currently owns this market at Atwells and Academy, as well as the popular local restaurants Viva Mexico, Dolores, and El Rancho Grande. It only took a couple of generations — their grandfather arrived from Puebla in the 1980s — to produce this civic-minded pair, an immigrant story so common it’s almost a cliché. It’s still inspiring and with encouraging news for local progressives. From the profile in today’s ProJo:
Woonsocket’s Autumnfest Parade still accepting floats
Whether you're with the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, a sports team, dance studio, or other organization, there is still time to enter a float in the parade.
rimonthly.com
Celebrate All Things Fall and ‘Hocus Pocus’ at Chase Farm’s BeWitched and BeDazzled Festival
On the very grounds where a recreation of Salem Village stood during the filming of Hocus Pocus 2, BeWitched and Bedazzled: A Magical Fall Festival invites autumn and Sanderson sister lovers alike to celebrate the best of spooky season. Starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, attendees can look forward to everything from hayrides through the picturesque hills and personal psychic readings to homemade costume contests and the appearance of more than seventy-five artisans and vendors selling goods like handmade soaps, jewelry, herbal products, seasonal décor and more. Painters will also be encouraged to capture various scenes throughout the day. Their work will then be entered into a competition and displayed for all to admire.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Massachusetts
A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Massachusetts. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Union Oyster House as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Located on the Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall, Boston’s Union Oyster House...
Providence Bar Brawl Video Goes Viral
Is it just me, or does society seem to be in a fighting mood these days? Everybody appears on edge, and the slightest provocation can trigger a knock-down, drag-'em-out brawl. WBSM News reported recently on a fight in the stands at a New Bedford High School football game against Taunton High.
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!
(MASSACHUSETTS) Whether you're a fan of carving them, eating parts of them, or just looking at them, these fun pumpkin-themed festivals are sure to be a hit for every member of the family!
iheart.com
State Warns Of Triple E In Rhode Island
The Rhode Island Department of Health is reporting the first human case of West Nile virus in the Ocean State in 2022. RIDOH says the patient is a Providence County resident in their 70s who is hospitalized. Officials are advising residents to break up mosquito-breeding areas, which can be any...
Memorial grows after death of 2 teens in Attleboro
Police have so far only identified the victims as two male teenagers from Attleboro.
Fall River Store’s Halloween Decoration Causes Stir with Portuguese Speakers
Halloween decorations are everywhere, including in one Fall River store where customers are taking a second look at one piece in particular. Fall River's Thomas Cameron found the pictured decoration at a local store. Now, in most places people would look at that and think it says, "Put a Spell on You."
New Bedford City Councilor Pereira on Vineyard When Migrants Arrive
Ward 6 New Bedford City Councilor Ryan Pereira picked a good week to vacation with his family on Martha's Vineyard. Summer is fading, giving way to beautiful New England fall weather, and this week has been a doozy. Time for some rest and relaxation on the largest of the 13...
RIPTA to detour 19 bus routes for Sunday road race
The detours will be in place from approximately 9:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., and RIPTA is warning riders to expect some delays as a result.
GoLocalProv
Woman Struck in Head With Beer Bottle at Providence Club
A woman was injured after being hit in the head with a beer bottle at a club in Providence overnight. Early Sunday morning, police responded to a report of an assault at Club Mezzo on Charles Street. According to police, the victim — a female in her 20s — had...
rinewstoday.com
Bi-partisan support at Operation Stand Down RI & a personal story – John A. Cianci
Operation Stand Down Rhode Island completed its 31st annual Veteran Assistance Event over the last two days at OSDRI’s Veteran Service Center in Johnston. Photo, above: Lunch time brings out our legislative/state leaders to serve: Seth Magaziner, candidate for Congress, District 2; Allan Fung, candidate for Congress, District 2; Joseph Polisena, Mayor of Johnston; Larry Connell, Director of the Providence VA Healthcare System; and Governor Dan McKee, Governor of RI, and candidate for re-election.
nerej.com
Lila Delman Compass sells 25 East Shore Rd. on Great Island for $2.4 million
Narragansett, RI Lila Delman Compass negotiated the sale of 25 East Shore Rd. for $2,417,875. This transaction marks the highest sale in the history of Great Island, according to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS.* Lila Delman Compass participated in both sides of the record sale, with Jason Vickers, sales associate, representing the sellers and Nicole Maine of the Local Group, sales team, representing the buyers.
ecori.org
Organic Hemp Farm in Hopkinton First of its Kind in Rhode Island Cannabis Industry
HOPKINTON, R.I. — Among the horse barns and turf fields of South County lies an agricultural endeavor looking to provide high-quality cannabis crops that won’t get you high. Lovewell Farms, Rhode Island’s only certified-organic hemp farm, produces a wide range of cannabidoil (CBD) products under a model of...
3 RI schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon schools
The U.S. Department of Education released this year's list of National Blue Ribbon schools, and three Rhode Island schools made the list among 297 in the country.
