Tanner Gray Back On NHRA Dragstrip, But NASCAR Truck Series Driver’s Heart Is Going In Circles
Camping World Truck Series Racer Tanner Gray is substituting for Deric Kramer this weekend in Reading. Gray said he will continue to compete in the circle-track world and has no intention to return to the NHRA Pro Stock ranks. Of his Truck Series career, the third-year racer said, 'I still...
F1 Facing IndyCar Drivers' Criticism after Herta Denial
Herta was being courted to take a seat at AlphaTauri in F1. Under a complicated formula from the FIA, Herta had only 32 of the 40 points needed to be awarded a ‘Super License’. Nyck de Vries could be in line for the seat now that Herta is...
Red-Hot Noah Gragson Runs NASCAR Xfinty Series Win Streak to 3
Make it three in a row for Noah Gragson, who has built enormous momentum as the NASCAR Xfinity Series moves into its seven-race Playoff. On 90-lap older tires, Gragson held off Brandon Jones, the driver who will take his seat in the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet next year, in a 20-lap green-flag run to the finish of Friday night’s Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Zero Motorcycles' Electric ADV Bike Stakes Claim in a Fast-Growing Segment
Zero Motorcycles enters the fastest-growing segment of motorcycling with its new go-anywhere, do-anything DSR/X. With a claimed range of +/-150 miles and a ride time of at least 10 hours, the new bike offers the company's strongest motor and most powerful battery. Riding an electric motorcycle on dirt takes a...
Tavares Talks Up Dodge, Chrysler Brands, Even as Models Disappear
The Chrysler and Dodge product lineups have been gutted over the course of many years. But Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares (above) is upbeat about the future of both brands—and all 14 Stellantis brands—because they’re all making money, he tells journalists this week. While it’s important to remain...
Video: NHRA Funny Car’s Tim Wilkerson Escapes Burning Funny Car
This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Funny Car owner-tuner-driver Tim Wilkerson wanted to get hot for the Countdown to the Championship – but not the kind of “hot” he experienced in his semifinal victory over John Force.
