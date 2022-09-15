ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, CA

YMCA Quarterback Club Hosts Former GCC President, Superintendent

First published in the Sept. 10 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. It was a cardinal and gold day for the third meeting of the Glendale YMCA Quarterback Club on Tuesday as David Viar, the recently retired Glendale Community College president and superintendent, regaled the membership with his personal relationship with football and how significant the game was in shaping his future.
Flintridge Prep Students Prepare for a New School Year

First published in the Sept. 8 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Flintridge Prep welcomed students back to campus for Book Day, an annual event held the day before classes begin, where the students pick up their textbooks and enjoy a barbecue with their friends.
Maranatha Hosts Back-to-School Night

First published in the Sept. 8 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Maranatha High School parents recently enjoyed meeting teachers and learning more about the upcoming school year at Back-to-School Night. The student center was the first stop of the night as Head of School John Rouse and Principal Dan...
Fundraiser Benefits Pelican Cove Therapy Services

First published in the Sept. 8 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. The third annual Art+Wine+Music event will take place at a private home in La Cañada Flintridge on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 4 p.m. Guests will enjoy cocktails, mocktails, appetizers, dinner and dessert bar, sitar music, an interactive art project, ONEHOPE wine tasting, an art auction, and a raffle to win prizes such as a two-night beach getaway. The evening will also feature dancing under the stars.
Lutheran Church to Inform Families on Confirmation

First published in the Sept. 15 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. Pastor Chuck Bunnell will host an informational lunch for parents and students (6th-12th grade) who are interested in learning more about upcoming confirmation classes at Lutheran Church in the Foothills. The lunch will be held this Sunday,...
