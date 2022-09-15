Read full article on original website
Related
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club
Another beautiful fall day, clear blue skies, cooling temperatures. There’s even much needed rain on the way. We sure are fortunate to live in this beautiful and lively community. The one thing that’s been missing is the Maine State Aquarium, closed since 2020. Last Thursday Dottie Yunger, the...
boothbayregister.com
Celebration of life for Bo and Millie Brewer
On Saturday, Oct. 1 at 1:30 p.m., a celebration of life will be held at the American Legion Post 36, Boothbay for both Bo and Millie Brewer.
boothbayregister.com
727 OCEAN SUNSET BAR at SMUGGLER’S COVE INN -- COCKTAILS & DINNER
In search of an oceanfront restaurant or eatery near Boothbay Harbor, but without the hustle and bustle of the crowded downtown streets? Make your lunch or dinner reservation at 727 Ocean, our Smuggler’s Cove Inn restaurant and bar, located on property in East Boothbay, Maine – just minutes away from Boothbay Harbor. Our chef makes use of fresh Maine ingredients, and local flavors to dazzle guests, and diners alike. From fresh Maine seafood dishes, to locally produced meats and cheeses for our charcuterie board, or classic favorites like beef sliders and tacos, we have something on the menu for everyone. Join us on-property at 727 Ocean for creative craft cocktails, local brews, and delicious food with family and friends overlooking stunning views of Linekin Bay; we’ll be sure to serve up a sunset most evenings.
boothbayregister.com
Hiking Wiscasset’s Langdon Mountain
The first thing you need to know about Wiscasset’s Langdon Mountain is elevation-wise, it’s not much more than a high hill. It rises roughly 180 feet at its highest point, which is best appreciated seen from its eastern side at the upper end of Federal Street, aka, Route 218. It got its name long ago from Timothy Langdon, an attorney of some renown who moved to Wiscasset from Boston in 1769.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
boothbayregister.com
Alys Van Orsdell
Alys Van Orsdell was a wonderful Mother, Daughter, Sister, Wife, Grandmother, Colleague, and Friend. Anyone with her felt comfortable right away because of her warm, welcoming spirit and her captivating smile. Alys had a genuine gift and ability to affect others in a way that made each person feel at ease, no matter who it was. She taught us that each and every single one of us mattered. She showed us how easy it was to take the time to be courteous, helpful, and kind, always. Often words weren't necessary because her warm smile said it all. What a truly amazing person Alys was, and what an honor it is to be her daughter.
boothbayregister.com
‘Motherload’ to screen Sept. 25
An inspiring bike-centric community film event is happening at the Waldo Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 25. The award-winning film, “Motherload,” is a crowdsourced documentary in which the cargo bicycle becomes a vehicle for exploring motherhood in this digital age of climate change, will be the mainstay of an afternoon of bikes and.
boothbayregister.com
Foraging for Wild Mushrooms workshop in Jefferson Oct. 8-9
Mushroom expert Greg Marley will offer a “Foraging for Wild Mushrooms” workshop on Oct. 8 and 9. This workshop will be divided into an evening lecture from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on the 8th over Zoom, using photographs of Maine mushrooms to build a foundation of knowledge; a 3-hour mushroom walk at Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson will occur on the following day, from 9 a.m. to noon to put the learning into action in nature.
boothbayregister.com
American Legion Post 36
The Maine Veterans Coordinating Committee (MVCC) meetings resumed this week following the summer break. The Director of the VA Healthcare, Tracye Davis, stated the construction of the new Nursing Home (officially the VA’s Community Living Center) is being delayed due to supply chain issues. The new substance abuse residential treatment facility design has been complete but is being delayed because the original site was disapproved by the State’s Historic Preservation Commission so a new location is being sought. She was excited to announce a new pilot program has started in VA Maine as part of the National Challenge America program. The mission of Challenge America is to leverage technology and the creative arts to improve the lives of Veterans and their families. Togus has targeted rural Maine to provide a virtual mental health treatment 10-week program that focuses on music therapy. 10 veterans are participating in this first of a kind program, each given a guitar and lessons from professional musicians. At the conclusion of the 10-week program, they will be providing a concert for family and invited guests.
RELATED PEOPLE
boothbayregister.com
Growing great garlic
Autumn weather signals that it is time to plant garlic! The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust (KELT) welcomes the public to the LOCAL Garden on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. for the Growing Great Garlic workshop. Led by Garden Coordinator Laurie Burhoe, this workshop will discuss and showcase the best practices for Growing Great Garlic in Maine.
boothbayregister.com
September LCRC meeting
The Lincoln County Republicans will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the Wiscasset Community Center, 242 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset. A business meeting for LCRC members will begin at 6 p.m., and then a presentation for the public, entitled “The Hidden Agenda,” will be given by Rep. Heidi H. Sampson at 7.
boothbayregister.com
boothbayregister.com
CLC YMCA wins tennis award
Central Lincoln County YMCA in Damariscotta has won the U.S. Tennis Association (USTA) of New England's 2022 National Junior Tennis & Learning (NJTL) Chapter of the Year award. “Our annual awards are given to individuals and organizations who go out of their way to promote and develop the growth of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
boothbayregister.com
Sept. 17 update: Midcoast adds 25 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
boothbayregister.com
OOB dominates Boothbay football, 46-13
A sports officials’ shortage moved Friday Night Lights to a day earlier. On Sept. 15, Old Orchard Beach defeated visiting Boothbay, 46-13, in eight-man football action. Boothbay had 290 yards in total offense, but four turnovers spelled doom in regards to defeating the Seagulls. Boothbay rushed for 158 yards. Kayden Ames led the ground attack with 132 yards on 33 carries. He also rushed for one touchdown and caught one touchdown. Ames scored on a 75-yard pass from quarterback Drew Meader. But the Seahawk passing attack struggled against OOB completing seven of 19 attempts with three interceptions. Boothbay committed a fourth turnover with a lost fumble.
boothbayregister.com
Planning board approves pier/runway and float
The Edgecomb Planning Board unanimously approved construction of a pier, runway and float Sept. 15 for a seasonal resident. Consultant Lauren Stockwell of Stockwell Environmental Consulting, Inc. represented Nancy and Gerald Plummer of Westward, Massachusetts in securing a permit to construct a 25-foot by 162-foot structure for their 40 Brick Hill Road property.
boothbayregister.com
New program helps with water and wastewater bills
Mainers who have fallen behind or had difficulty paying their drinking water or wastewater bills during the pandemic will now have help from a recently announced Maine State Housing program which will pay the utilities on their behalf. The Maine Water Assistance Program is funded by $4.7 million from the...
Comments / 0