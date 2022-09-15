ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Parole hearing begins Monday for Michael Carneal 25 years after Kentucky school shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly 25 years after a school shooting in Kentucky that killed three students, Michael Carneal is up for parole this week. It happened Dec. 1, 1997 at Heath High School in Paducah, Kentucky. He was 14 years old, when he opened fire on a prayer circle before classes began on the Monday morning after Thanksgiving break. Three girls were killed: Nicole Hadley, 14, Jessica James, 17, and Kayce Steger 15. Five others were injured.
Norton Commons adds Waldo's Chicken & Beer to the dining scene

PROSPECT, Ky (WDRB) -- A new restaurant prepares to open in Norton Commons Tuesday, September 20th. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a look at Waldo's Chicken & Beer. Louisville's Endeavor Restaurant Group opens the first full-service Waldo’s Chicken & Beer at 10700 Meeting St. in Prospect. Mark Waldo founded the...
Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana looking for new members

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana is looking for new members. The youth organization held a Family Fun Festival on Sunday afternoon at the Mall St. Matthews parking lot, where they had several activities, games and prizes. Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana provides girls of all ages with...
Louisville celebrates LGBTQ+ community in return of Pride Festival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road was a celebration of love Saturday for the return of the Louisville Pride Festival. Hundreds of people showed up to support the LGBTQ+ community, the sixth year for the event that's put on by the Louisville Pride Foundation. The last two years were canceled...
Oldham County senior gives back to community that raised her

LA GRANGE, Ky. — Kindness can be found in more ways than one throughout the city of La Grange and Avery Leveritt is living proof. “That is just one thing that I love to do, especially in my community and just anywhere really is just sharing kindness wherever I go,” Leveritt said.
Coroner reveals cause of death for 7-year-old who died in Louisville foster care, facility fires staff members involved

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — A Kentucky foster care facility has fired several staff members after the coroner’s office ruled the death of a child at the facility a homicide. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released the report Thursday, which revealed the cause of death for 7-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry was positional asphyxia and deemed his death a homicide.
Teenager shot in Klondike neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager was shot in the Klondike neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Sixth Division officers responded to the 3200 block of Mid Dale Lane around 12:30 p.m. That's not far from Breckenridge Lane. Police do not yet know where the shooting...
1 person dies from West Nile virus in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person has died after contracting the West Nile virus in Louisville, according to the city's health department. That person has not been identified. Connie Mendel with the Louisville Health Department said information won't be released on the person's age or where they lived but she said the person had underlying health conditions and had been hospitalized.
'Votercade' rolls through 7 Louisville neighborhoods to promote voter registration ahead of November election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of cars traveled around Louisville on Saturday to encourage people to get out and vote. Local Chapters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority partnered up with Simmons College of Kentucky and several other organizations to host a "Votercade" and Rally. They said their goal was to combat voter suppression and promote democracy.
Judge rules in favor of Kentucky teen cuffed during traffic stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a Louisville police officer violated a Black teenager’s constitutional rights during a 2018 traffic stop. The teen was handcuffed and frisked for weapons. Tae-Ahn Lea was pulled over by former Louisville Detective Kevin Crawford for allegedly making a wide right turn.
LOUISVILLE, KY

