Parole hearing begins Monday for Michael Carneal 25 years after Kentucky school shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly 25 years after a school shooting in Kentucky that killed three students, Michael Carneal is up for parole this week. It happened Dec. 1, 1997 at Heath High School in Paducah, Kentucky. He was 14 years old, when he opened fire on a prayer circle before classes began on the Monday morning after Thanksgiving break. Three girls were killed: Nicole Hadley, 14, Jessica James, 17, and Kayce Steger 15. Five others were injured.
'Rough weekend' | Police asking for community support after violence in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After another violent weekend in Louisville, police are asking for the community to help. Four people were killed and another four taken to the hospital after shootings in the last 48 hours around Louisville. On Sunday afternoon, Interstate 264 was shutdown near Southern Parkway for three...
Norton Commons adds Waldo's Chicken & Beer to the dining scene
PROSPECT, Ky (WDRB) -- A new restaurant prepares to open in Norton Commons Tuesday, September 20th. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a look at Waldo's Chicken & Beer. Louisville's Endeavor Restaurant Group opens the first full-service Waldo’s Chicken & Beer at 10700 Meeting St. in Prospect. Mark Waldo founded the...
Family searches for answers, justice for 7-year-old who died while in Louisville foster care
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Still grieving her young son's death, a Lexington mother wants justice for her son, speaking out about the matter following the coroner's office determined a cause and manner of death for the young boy, who died while in state care in Louisville. Holding a stone memorial...
Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana looking for new members
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana is looking for new members. The youth organization held a Family Fun Festival on Sunday afternoon at the Mall St. Matthews parking lot, where they had several activities, games and prizes. Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana provides girls of all ages with...
Louisville celebrates LGBTQ+ community in return of Pride Festival
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road was a celebration of love Saturday for the return of the Louisville Pride Festival. Hundreds of people showed up to support the LGBTQ+ community, the sixth year for the event that's put on by the Louisville Pride Foundation. The last two years were canceled...
Nashville-based Waldo's Chicken to open first Kentucky location Tuesday in Norton Commons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant is preparing to open in Norton Commons. Waldo's Chicken and Beer is set to open Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 10700 Meeting St. Known for its eight original sauces, the restaurant serves southern fried and slow-roasted chicken prepared four ways: on the bone, on a bun, in a bowl or in a basket.
Ironman Dalton Godbey finishes 140.6-mile Maryland triathlon in less than 12 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB has an Ironman in our midst. Dalton Godbey completed his first full Ironman triathlon over the weekend in Maryland. Dalton and his dad, Tim, competed together. They've been training for about a year to finish the 140-mile race of swimming, biking and running. Dalton posted...
Louisville's understaffed jail welcomes 6 new graduates as it ramps up recruiting efforts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six new officers were sworn in Friday in a ceremony in downtown Louisville before they begin jobs at the city's understaffed jail. The additions give Louisville Metro Corrections 14 new officers in the last three weeks, though Director Jerry Collins said his staff remains short about 100 officers.
'Extremely scary' | LMAS issues dire warning, waiving fees as shelter reaches max capacity
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Animal Services is offering free adoptions and waiving reclaim fees for unclaimed pets as its shelter reaches maximum capacity. But the shelter is also issuing a dire warning, saying it's so full it's placing dogs in hallways to make space. It's gotten so bad, it may not be a "no-kill" shelter for much longer.
Oldham County senior gives back to community that raised her
LA GRANGE, Ky. — Kindness can be found in more ways than one throughout the city of La Grange and Avery Leveritt is living proof. “That is just one thing that I love to do, especially in my community and just anywhere really is just sharing kindness wherever I go,” Leveritt said.
'It's devastating' | Southern Indiana high schools put rivalry aside to raise awareness about suicide prevention
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Two southern Indiana high schools put their rivalry aside Thursday evening for an important cause. The Floyd Central and New Albany soccer teams used their Hoosier Hills Conference doubleheader at Green Valley Elementary School to raise awareness about suicide prevention. The Bulldogs wore jerseys with...
4th-generation Peerless Distilling Owner Corky Taylor talks bourbon on WDRB in the Morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- "Corky" Taylor is the fourth-generation owner of Peerless Distilling in downtown Louisville. Taylor's great-grandfather Henry Kraver started Peerless in 1889 and was one of the few bourbon distillers allowed to sell bourbon for its medicinal properties during Prohibition. Kraver, a Jewish man, also made sure his...
Coroner reveals cause of death for 7-year-old who died in Louisville foster care, facility fires staff members involved
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — A Kentucky foster care facility has fired several staff members after the coroner’s office ruled the death of a child at the facility a homicide. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released the report Thursday, which revealed the cause of death for 7-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry was positional asphyxia and deemed his death a homicide.
Teenager shot in Klondike neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager was shot in the Klondike neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Sixth Division officers responded to the 3200 block of Mid Dale Lane around 12:30 p.m. That's not far from Breckenridge Lane. Police do not yet know where the shooting...
1 person dies from West Nile virus in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person has died after contracting the West Nile virus in Louisville, according to the city's health department. That person has not been identified. Connie Mendel with the Louisville Health Department said information won't be released on the person's age or where they lived but she said the person had underlying health conditions and had been hospitalized.
'Votercade' rolls through 7 Louisville neighborhoods to promote voter registration ahead of November election
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of cars traveled around Louisville on Saturday to encourage people to get out and vote. Local Chapters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority partnered up with Simmons College of Kentucky and several other organizations to host a "Votercade" and Rally. They said their goal was to combat voter suppression and promote democracy.
Proposed changes to camping in Louisville public spaces causes heated discussion among lawmakers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A camping ordinance is stirring up emotional debate among Louisville lawmakers. The ordinance was first made publicly known last week, and assigned to the Parks Committee. Councilwoman Nicole George (D-21) is one of the sponsors of an ordinance that she says "cleans up" an existing ordinance...
Schools in Louisville, Frankfort recognized among 7 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven schools in Kentucky were recognized as National Blue Ribbons Schools in 2022. In a release Friday, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced 297 schools were recognized for excellence. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement.
Judge rules in favor of Kentucky teen cuffed during traffic stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a Louisville police officer violated a Black teenager’s constitutional rights during a 2018 traffic stop. The teen was handcuffed and frisked for weapons. Tae-Ahn Lea was pulled over by former Louisville Detective Kevin Crawford for allegedly making a wide right turn.
