Movies

Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Announces Crucial Character Will Return in Season 5

Season five of Yellowstone is getting closer and closer to its premiere date. Fans can’t wait to see what’s in store, but we just got a huge hint at some of the drama to come. TVLine is reporting that Q’orianka Kilcher is set to return as powerhouse attorney Angela Blue Thunder. The character last appeared in the season three finale, “The World is Purple.”
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!

Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
The List

Why Hallmark Star Paul Campbell Married The Same Woman Twice

Marrying the same woman twice sure sounds like the makings of a rom-com you'd see on the Hallmark Channel. It's fitting, for that reason, that one of Hallmark's favorite leading men, Paul Campbell has experienced this IRL, via Us Weekly. From "Surprised by Love" to "A Godwink Christmas," we've seen...
Page Six

Maria Shriver looks unrecognizable while visiting new home in Santa Monica

Maria Shriver looked unrecognizable while out and about over the weekend. The former first lady of California was photographed in Santa Monica, Calif., sporting a new look while seemingly going makeup-free. In photos obtained by Page Six exclusively, the 66-year-old headed to her car after stopping by the construction site where she is building a new home. While Shriver seemed to be in great spirits, her face looked different than it has in recent years. The niece of the late President John F. Kennedy kept things casual in black leggings, a purple T-shirt and a pair of gray sneakers. Shriver used a claw clip to...
Distractify

The Internet Seems to Really Believe That Garth Brooks Could Be a Murderer

If you've ever taken a look at Garth Brooks' social media accounts, odds are that you've noticed a particularly odd constant in his comment section: people asking him where the bodies are. Naturally, most know the country superstar for his hit track "Friends In Low Places," but if this rumor has any footing, Garth may have some friends in even lower places than we all anticipated for years.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Jimmy Palmer’s Daughter Has A Very Special Namesake

Since welcoming his daughter Victoria Palmer in season 12 of NCIS, one of the most important Jimmy Palmer character traits is his status as a dad. While he’s an esteemed medical examiner and a loyal and genuine friend, Palmer takes special pride as a father of one. But while we’ve seen Jimmy’s growth as a father over the seasons, where exactly did he and his late wife Breena get the name Victoria from?
Popculture

Jennifer Garner Quits TV Show

Jennifer Garner's reunion with Alias creator J.J. Abrams has not gone as well as anyone hoped. It's really not going anywhere. Garner was set to star in the Apple TV+ limited series My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, which Abrams' Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television were producing. She decided to leave to focus on a series Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine is producing, leaving the Bad Robot project dead for the moment.
