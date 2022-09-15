2-year-old child left home alone covered in urine and feces, St. Johns deputies say

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Donald B. Weiford, 32, was arrested for leaving his baby locked in a room by herself, according to a St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

When deputies entered Weiford’s home, they found the baby on her hands and knees. Her clothes were covered in urine and her diaper was filled with feces and urine.

When deputies arrived at the home, the doors were locked, and the key had to be retrieved by Weiford, who had already been arrested.

Weiford told deputies that he left his child in the bedroom of his house while he went to search for the baby’s mother.

He went to his neighbor’s house to check if the baby’s mother was there. He then walked to Planet Fitness gym, which was half a mile from the house the child was left alone in.

According to the arrest report, a call was made to police from the baby’s mother at Planet Fitness, saying that Weiford choked her, almost causing her to lose consciousness and was holding her against her will.

Weiford was charged with child neglect and violating of his probation.

