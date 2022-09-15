Read full article on original website
8 Reason You Should Move To North Carolina In 2022
When searching for a new place to live, there are many different things to consider. The cost of living, real estate prices, culture, education, access to nature, and the abundance of amenities and activities are all huge factors in helping you decide where to settle down. One particular state that is continuously attracting newcomers is North Carolina. With its pleasant climate, affordable housing, friendly people, and relaxed lifestyle, the state of North Carolina should be a top consideration if you’re looking for a new place to live. Here are some of the many reasons you should consider moving here.
North Carolina Home To ‘World’s Most Dangerous Hotel’
When you’re looking for a hotel to stay in, you usually look for a good price, comfort, and a central location. This hotel gives you none of that! Some guys decided to stay at Frying Pan Tower, which sits 35 miles off the coast of Cape Fear, North Carolina. The term ‘hotel’ is used loosely! Once a lighthouse the tower is now an important ecosystem for marine wildlife. It provides a beautiful view of the sun rising and setting over the Atlantic Ocean. The tower is only accessible by boat or helicopter.
Here are four things to get you prepared for fall color in North Carolina
Fall is the favorite time of the year for many residents of North Carolina, with one of the longest periods of fall color to enjoy in the United States right in the southern Appalachian Mountains. What You Need To Know. There are some areas that are already seeing color for...
The Largest Antique Mall in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. North Carolina is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the Whistle Stop Depot in Franklin. Keep reading to learn more.
9 Best Cavapoo Breeders in North Carolina (NC)
The Cavapoo is a cross between the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and the Poodle; it is one of the crossbreeds rising in popularity in North Carolina because of its hypoallergenic properties affectionate personality, and friendly nature. The Cavapoo is a charming and generally healthy breed, especially when bred by the...
Fiona Strengthens To Hurricane As It Nears Puerto Rico
(Miami, FL) -- Fiona is now a hurricane as it threatens to dump huge amounts of rain on Puerto Rico. The National Hurricane Center says Fiona's maximum sustained winds have increased to 80-miles-an-hour with higher gusts. Hurricane Fiona is about 50 miles south of Puerto Rico and moving to the west-northwest at about eight miles an hour.
Why the wolves don’t howl
LUMBRTOWN — At night the air should be filled with the howl of the red wolf. This is the story of why it isn’t heard. “Species like the red wolf are extremely important,” said Dr. Lisa Kelly of UNC Pembroke, about an animal that should reside in Robeson County.
Hurricane Fiona Causes Massive Floods and Leaves Puerto Rico Without Power
(San Juan) -- The governor of Puerto Rico says the impacts of Hurricane Fiona will continue through at least Monday. The hurricane made landfall Sunday afternoon. Governor Pedro Pierluisi said the storm came "directly for the island." The National Hurricane Center said maximum sustained winds were clocked at 85 miles-per-hour and the entire island lost power. A second landfall is possible in the Dominican Republic Monday morning.
North Carolina seafood restaurant owner catches $100,000 lottery prize
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Seafood restaurant owner Annette Brown of Raleigh can scratch an item off her bucket list now after reeling in a $100,000 prize, according to a North Carolina Education Lottery news release. “Every time when we drive by the lottery building I would say, ‘We are going to get our picture […]
Sept. 15: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rate
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
More North Carolina dentists see rise in stress-related teeth grinding, jaw pain
More North Carolina dentists see rise in stress-related teeth grinding, jaw pain. Healthy habits like exercise can eliminate anxiety. North Carolina dentists are reporting more stress-related grinding and jaw pain among their patients. Dentists in North Carolina say they are seeing an uptick in patients with mouth problems stemming from...
North Carolina city ranks 33rd among most unfaithful cities in America, study shows
In a study done by MyDatingAdviser, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Charlotte ranked number 33 among the most unfaithful cities in America.
North Carolina awarded $100 million federal grant for I-85 corridor widening project
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the North Carolina Department of Transportation's I-85 expansion project is one of 26 nationwide recipients of this year's Infrastructure Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant awards. North Carolina will receive $100 million in federal funding to aid...
Record Numbers for State Fair,Panthers Fall Short,Haywood Driver Faces DWI
(Fletcher, NC) -- Another North Carolina Mountain State Fair is in the books. Organizers told WLOS-TV this year's numbers could set attendance records for the annual ten-day event. The previous record was just over 190-thousand in 2013. Revenue for rides has already set a bar for an all-time high. Driver...
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Connecticut
A Guilford restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Connecticut. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Guilford Lobster Pound as the top choice for Connecticut. "Nothing screams New England quite like the lobster roll, a dish invented...
Monday 60 Minute Poll-Why Did The Migrants Leave The Vineyard So Quickly
In less than two days' time some 50 immigrants flown from Texas to Martha's Vineyard have already left the Liberal enclave. Despite signs on many properties on this island the visitors were not in fact as welcome as one might expect. A local church group offered assistance but many residents decried the influx of just 50 border crossers.
Officials tour damage still remaining from Hurricane Florence
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Yesterday marked four years since Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, destroying homes and businesses across the Cape Fear. A lot has changed since the storm, but some impacts are still visible. A bus tour carried local officials around Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender...
Yes, NC beekeepers have purple (and blue) honey — and that’s an incredibly rare brag
A viral Reddit post is teaching people what NC beekeepers have known for decades. But we still want to know: how do bees make it?
Cooper: Snack company bringing nearly 100 jobs to Wayne County
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A snack company is creating 94 new jobs in Wayne County, according to Gov. Roy Cooper. Cooper says SunTree Snack Foods will invest $10.1 million to establish an East Coast manufacturing site in Goldsboro. “SunTree Snacks has made a great decision to establish an East Coast...
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In North Carolina
Burgers are an American classic, an ideal meal for any outdoor gathering, neighborhood block party or family barbecue. No matter if you prefer yours loaded up with toppings, covered in cheese or served plain, there are plenty of burger joints around the state waiting to serve it up just how you like it.
