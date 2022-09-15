ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
finehomesandliving.com

8 Reason You Should Move To North Carolina In 2022

When searching for a new place to live, there are many different things to consider. The cost of living, real estate prices, culture, education, access to nature, and the abundance of amenities and activities are all huge factors in helping you decide where to settle down. One particular state that is continuously attracting newcomers is North Carolina. With its pleasant climate, affordable housing, friendly people, and relaxed lifestyle, the state of North Carolina should be a top consideration if you’re looking for a new place to live. Here are some of the many reasons you should consider moving here.
kiss951.com

North Carolina Home To ‘World’s Most Dangerous Hotel’

When you’re looking for a hotel to stay in, you usually look for a good price, comfort, and a central location. This hotel gives you none of that! Some guys decided to stay at Frying Pan Tower, which sits 35 miles off the coast of Cape Fear, North Carolina. The term ‘hotel’ is used loosely! Once a lighthouse the tower is now an important ecosystem for marine wildlife. It provides a beautiful view of the sun rising and setting over the Atlantic Ocean. The tower is only accessible by boat or helicopter.
puplore.com

9 Best Cavapoo Breeders in North Carolina (NC)

The Cavapoo is a cross between the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and the Poodle; it is one of the crossbreeds rising in popularity in North Carolina because of its hypoallergenic properties affectionate personality, and friendly nature. The Cavapoo is a charming and generally healthy breed, especially when bred by the...
iheart.com

Fiona Strengthens To Hurricane As It Nears Puerto Rico

(Miami, FL) -- Fiona is now a hurricane as it threatens to dump huge amounts of rain on Puerto Rico. The National Hurricane Center says Fiona's maximum sustained winds have increased to 80-miles-an-hour with higher gusts. Hurricane Fiona is about 50 miles south of Puerto Rico and moving to the west-northwest at about eight miles an hour.
The Robesonian

Why the wolves don’t howl

LUMBRTOWN — At night the air should be filled with the howl of the red wolf. This is the story of why it isn’t heard. “Species like the red wolf are extremely important,” said Dr. Lisa Kelly of UNC Pembroke, about an animal that should reside in Robeson County.
iheart.com

Hurricane Fiona Causes Massive Floods and Leaves Puerto Rico Without Power

(San Juan) -- The governor of Puerto Rico says the impacts of Hurricane Fiona will continue through at least Monday. The hurricane made landfall Sunday afternoon. Governor Pedro Pierluisi said the storm came "directly for the island." The National Hurricane Center said maximum sustained winds were clocked at 85 miles-per-hour and the entire island lost power. A second landfall is possible in the Dominican Republic Monday morning.
WNCT

Sept. 15: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rate

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
thecharlottepost.com

More North Carolina dentists see rise in stress-related teeth grinding, jaw pain

More North Carolina dentists see rise in stress-related teeth grinding, jaw pain. Healthy habits like exercise can eliminate anxiety. North Carolina dentists are reporting more stress-related grinding and jaw pain among their patients. Dentists in North Carolina say they are seeing an uptick in patients with mouth problems stemming from...
iheart.com

This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Connecticut

A Guilford restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Connecticut. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Guilford Lobster Pound as the top choice for Connecticut. "Nothing screams New England quite like the lobster roll, a dish invented...
CONNECTICUT STATE
iheart.com

Monday 60 Minute Poll-Why Did The Migrants Leave The Vineyard So Quickly

In less than two days' time some 50 immigrants flown from Texas to Martha's Vineyard have already left the Liberal enclave. Despite signs on many properties on this island the visitors were not in fact as welcome as one might expect. A local church group offered assistance but many residents decried the influx of just 50 border crossers.
TEXAS STATE
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Officials tour damage still remaining from Hurricane Florence

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Yesterday marked four years since Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, destroying homes and businesses across the Cape Fear. A lot has changed since the storm, but some impacts are still visible. A bus tour carried local officials around Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WITN

Cooper: Snack company bringing nearly 100 jobs to Wayne County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A snack company is creating 94 new jobs in Wayne County, according to Gov. Roy Cooper. Cooper says SunTree Snack Foods will invest $10.1 million to establish an East Coast manufacturing site in Goldsboro. “SunTree Snacks has made a great decision to establish an East Coast...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In North Carolina

Burgers are an American classic, an ideal meal for any outdoor gathering, neighborhood block party or family barbecue. No matter if you prefer yours loaded up with toppings, covered in cheese or served plain, there are plenty of burger joints around the state waiting to serve it up just how you like it.
CHARLOTTE, NC

