‘Terminator 2’ Star Robert Patrick Set To Play Sheriff William McDowell In Yellowstone Prequel, ‘1923’

It’s no secret that the cast for Yellowstone’s upcoming prequel series 1923 is loaded. So far, they’ve got Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton, the brother of James Dutton from 1883, Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, Jacob’s wife, along with Brandon Sklenar, Sebastian Roche, Michelle, Randolph, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer, Darren Mann, and many more. With that being said, they’ve added yet another star actor to the already star-studded cast, and it’s Robert Patrick who is widely known for his role at the villainous character […] The post ‘Terminator 2’ Star Robert Patrick Set To Play Sheriff William McDowell In Yellowstone Prequel, ‘1923’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
‘Reboot’ Review: Judy Greer Boosts a Meta Hulu Comedy That Never Really Gets Going

Coming off the greatest success of his career, an award-winning writer and producer chooses an ambitious follow-up project carrying both a personal and professional edge. It’s exactly what you want to see from a sharp-minded, well-liked creator like Steven Levitan: Rather than rest on his laurels or repeat himself, the “Modern Family” engineer (who won nine Emmy awards for writing, directing, and producing the ABC smash) set his mind to a topical, tricky TV show in “Reboot,” a Hulu series about an early aught broadcast sitcom that gets a present-day revival… at Hulu. The fictional comedy’s original cast even returns,...
'House of the Dragon' teaser introduces older Rhaenyra, Alicent

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- HBO is giving a glimpse of House of the Dragon Episode 6. The network shared a teaser following Sunday's episode of the fantasy drama series. Episode 6 introduces older versions of Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower. Emma D'Arcy will take over the role of Rhaenyra from Milly Alcock, while Olivia Cooke will replace Emily Carey as Alicent.
