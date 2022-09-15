It’s no secret that the cast for Yellowstone’s upcoming prequel series 1923 is loaded. So far, they’ve got Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton, the brother of James Dutton from 1883, Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, Jacob’s wife, along with Brandon Sklenar, Sebastian Roche, Michelle, Randolph, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer, Darren Mann, and many more. With that being said, they’ve added yet another star actor to the already star-studded cast, and it’s Robert Patrick who is widely known for his role at the villainous character […] The post ‘Terminator 2’ Star Robert Patrick Set To Play Sheriff William McDowell In Yellowstone Prequel, ‘1923’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 MINUTES AGO