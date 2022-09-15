Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SFGate
A racial reckoning over a festival's disrespect toward Asians in Monterey Bay: Will its demise bring healing?
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Walking the oceanfront footpath toward the fabled fish-packing warehouses of Cannery Row, Randy Sabado stops at a historical mural. As always, he grimaces. It depicts white men and women strolling in Victorian dress, Japanese abalone divers on the hunt at sea and Chinese villagers fishing...
pajaronian.com
Watsonville native runs for mayor of San Jose
SAN JOSE—Watsonville native Matt Mahan is on the ballot in San Jose and could become the mayor of Northern California’s largest city if voters select him in the two-way race. The mayoral candidate grew up on the outskirts of Watsonville in the 1980s and ’90s, just off Amesti...
extrainningsoftball.com
Club Event Preview: Ultimate Challenge in Salinas, Calif. (Oct. 21-23, 2022) Loaded with Top Cali and West Coast Teams
One of the top events in travel ball play each October is the Ultimate Challenge held in Salinas, Calif. featuring many of the top 18U, 16U and 14U teams from California and the West Coast. Sponsored by PGF, the event is hosted by hometown club team Salinas Storm. Extra Inning...
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County
Looking to explore a brand new career? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Business & Finance Manager at Homeless Garden Project. Student Employment Coordinator at Cabrillo College. Bus Operator (Driver) at Santa Cruz METRO. eBanking Specialist II at Santa Cruz County Bank. Cook...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSBW.com
Pesticide contaminated water detected in areas of California, including along the Central Coast: Data
SALINAS, Calif. — Contaminated water has been found in urban areas in California, including the affects to the Central Coast, according to data released by theCalifornia Department of Pesticide Regulation. Imidacloprid is a neonicotinoid (or neonics), a pesticide that is also linked to bee die-offs. These pesticides are shown...
rwcpulse.com
Blog: Wyatt Earp’s Date With Destiny in Redwood City
The wild west is full of heroes and villains, tall tales and legends of all kinds. If asked who was the most famous Marshal, most people would likely say Wyatt Earp. He was involved in one of the most famous events that took place during those rough and tumble days: The Gunfight at the O.K. Corral, which took place in Tombstone, Arizona, in 1881.
Bay Area rain: lightning strikes reported along Sonoma Coast
(KRON) — Follow our live blog for updates on the Bay Area storm. Sunday, Sept. 18 4: 15 p.m. – NWS reports lightning strikes along the Sonoma Coast Lightning strikes right along the Sonoma Coast about 5-6 miles north of Bodega Bay. Seek a sturdy house or car for shelter & stay inside for at […]
pajaronian.com
Watsonville man pleads no contest to killing wife in 2020
SANTA CRUZ—A Watsonville man has pleaded no contest to killing his wife two years ago, and faces at least two decades in prison when he is sentenced on Oct. 28. In making the plea to one count of second-degree murder and two counts of child endangerment, Cesar Antonio Hernandez agreed to a sentence of 15 years to life, and a consecutive sentence of five years, four months.
RELATED PEOPLE
KSBW.com
Fallen Salinas police officer honored in Hometown Heroes program
SALINAS, Calif. — On Saturday, the Hometown Heroes Banner committee held a ceremony in Salinas to honor those residents who have served or are currently serving in the military. Through the volunteer run Hometown Heroes Banner program, veterans, active duty service members, or their families can submit a photo...
svvoice.com
Former City Employee Benison Tran Remembered After Tragic Death
The City of Santa Clara observed a moment of silence during its Sept. 13 City Council meeting for retired City employee Benison Tran. Tran served the City of Santa Clara for nearly 30 years. He started working for the City in June 1992 and retired in April 2021 as a senior civil engineer, PD, QSD.
Celebration, denied
My family has lived in Seaside for around 30 years, my parents making a living for our family by working as a housecleaner (my mother) and a landscaper (my father), the backbone of the beautiful homes on the Peninsula. But living in this area is expensive, more so when you...
Another earthquake hits the SF Bay Area, this time in Berkeley
Two earthquakes with magnitudes of 4.4 and 4.3 struck near Santa Rosa on Tuesday evening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ediblemontereybay.com
Ad Astra Bread to Take Over Major Spot in Downtown Monterey
September 17, 2022 – It would be fair to assume Ad Astra Bread Co. has always aimed high with its bread- and taste-making game. Note the two-day process behind its Old World sourdoughs, the enterprising specials and the lavish focaccia flatbreads that have been a hit from the get-go.
MSNBC
Claire McCaskill: Mike Lindell got a little piece of law yesterday
California will cover the cost to install solar if you live in San Jose. Uncovered: Amazon Left Scrambling As Shoppers Find Out About Secret Deals. A New SUV For Seniors Is Cheaper Than You Might Imagine. Wolf & Shepherd /. SPONSORED. Gronk's Favorite "Dressy" Shoes Feel Like Walking On Clouds.
Boaters told to leave South San Francisco marina
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A sailboat community in South San Francisco is facing eviction. Dozens of boat owners — also referred to as “liveaboards” — have been living near Oyster Point Marina for more than a decade, but the group is now trying to find a way to stay in the Marina or […]
Photo shows moment 2 planes crashed in midair over Santa Cruz County
"You are coming up on me pretty quick," one pilot reportedly said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
worldairlinenews.com
ZIPAIR to launch flights to San Jose, California
ZIPAIR Tokyo announced its decision to launch flights between Tokyo Narita and Mineta San José International Airport on December 12. Reservations for the service will open today and the carrier will offer an inaugural fare to help celebrate the nonstop service between Japan and the Bay Area. ZIPAIR operates...
KSBW.com
Gavin Newsom signs bill that would provide court-ordered care for unhoused with severe mental illness
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed into law a bill he crafted to create a mental health branch in California county courts. The CARE Court program would provide court-ordered care to the unhoused with severe mental disorders. Newsom's bill signing event will be in Santa Clara County. This content is...
The Biz Beat: San Jose eatery brings the heat, flavor of Northern Thailand
If you are looking for pineapple curry or dislike spicy foods, Khaosan Thai may not be the place for you. Co-owner Nestor Felix dismisses the curry as “not even real Thai food—we serve only authentic dishes here.” And as for spice, there is medium, hot, and, for the adventurous, Thai hot.
KTVU FOX 2
Possible to have rainiest September in Bay Area in more than 30 years
OAKLAND, Calif. - A rare September storm is slated to hit the Bay Area on summer during the last official week of summer. The National Weather Service predicts that more than an inch of rain could blanket San Francisco, Half Moon Bay, Novato and Santa Rosa from Saturday night through Monday.
Comments / 1