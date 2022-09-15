ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aptos, CA

pajaronian.com

Watsonville native runs for mayor of San Jose

SAN JOSE—Watsonville native Matt Mahan is on the ballot in San Jose and could become the mayor of Northern California’s largest city if voters select him in the two-way race. The mayoral candidate grew up on the outskirts of Watsonville in the 1980s and ’90s, just off Amesti...
SAN JOSE, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Looking to explore a brand new career? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Business & Finance Manager at Homeless Garden Project. Student Employment Coordinator at Cabrillo College. Bus Operator (Driver) at Santa Cruz METRO. eBanking Specialist II at Santa Cruz County Bank. Cook...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
rwcpulse.com

Blog: Wyatt Earp’s Date With Destiny in Redwood City

The wild west is full of heroes and villains, tall tales and legends of all kinds. If asked who was the most famous Marshal, most people would likely say Wyatt Earp. He was involved in one of the most famous events that took place during those rough and tumble days: The Gunfight at the O.K. Corral, which took place in Tombstone, Arizona, in 1881.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
pajaronian.com

Watsonville man pleads no contest to killing wife in 2020

SANTA CRUZ—A Watsonville man has pleaded no contest to killing his wife two years ago, and faces at least two decades in prison when he is sentenced on Oct. 28. In making the plea to one count of second-degree murder and two counts of child endangerment, Cesar Antonio Hernandez agreed to a sentence of 15 years to life, and a consecutive sentence of five years, four months.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Fallen Salinas police officer honored in Hometown Heroes program

SALINAS, Calif. — On Saturday, the Hometown Heroes Banner committee held a ceremony in Salinas to honor those residents who have served or are currently serving in the military. Through the volunteer run Hometown Heroes Banner program, veterans, active duty service members, or their families can submit a photo...
SALINAS, CA
svvoice.com

Former City Employee Benison Tran Remembered After Tragic Death

The City of Santa Clara observed a moment of silence during its Sept. 13 City Council meeting for retired City employee Benison Tran. Tran served the City of Santa Clara for nearly 30 years. He started working for the City in June 1992 and retired in April 2021 as a senior civil engineer, PD, QSD.
SANTA CLARA, CA
Voices of Monterey Bay

Celebration, denied

My family has lived in Seaside for around 30 years, my parents making a living for our family by working as a housecleaner (my mother) and a landscaper (my father), the backbone of the beautiful homes on the Peninsula. But living in this area is expensive, more so when you...
SEASIDE, CA
ediblemontereybay.com

Ad Astra Bread to Take Over Major Spot in Downtown Monterey

September 17, 2022 – It would be fair to assume Ad Astra Bread Co. has always aimed high with its bread- and taste-making game. Note the two-day process behind its Old World sourdoughs, the enterprising specials and the lavish focaccia flatbreads that have been a hit from the get-go.
MONTEREY, CA
KRON4 News

Boaters told to leave South San Francisco marina

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A sailboat community in South San Francisco is facing eviction. Dozens of boat owners — also referred to as “liveaboards” — have been living near Oyster Point Marina for more than a decade, but the group is now trying to find a way to stay in the Marina or […]
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
worldairlinenews.com

ZIPAIR to launch flights to San Jose, California

ZIPAIR Tokyo announced its decision to launch flights between Tokyo Narita and Mineta San José International Airport on December 12. Reservations for the service will open today and the carrier will offer an inaugural fare to help celebrate the nonstop service between Japan and the Bay Area. ZIPAIR operates...
SAN JOSE, CA

