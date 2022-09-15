ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford, LG Energy supplier using lithium extraction with ‘minimal environmental impact’ to produce EV battery metals

By Peter Johnson
electrek.co
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 2

John Chandler
3d ago

Takes 500,000 gallons of water to process 1 ton of lithium. A Tesla battery takes 22 pounds of lithium to make one battery.So 1 ton can make 90 Tesla car batteries. Each car is responsible for polluting 5,555 gallons of water. Hope the government gives us good water filters. Humans have found a quicker way to destroy the planet. Yea

Reply
6
Troy Baker
3d ago

lithium batteries are not currently recycled in all this EV enlightenment no one thought to make that a priority first!? It's a scam and we will pay for it. Farfetched idea, save the water, save the planet by sticking to oil and gas until there is a preliminary plan with real data. Sounds like part of our water shortage is being caused by the production of lithium.

Reply
4
