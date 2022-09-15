Texas Man Catches Massive 13-Foot Alligator

Photo: Getty Images

They say everything is bigger in Texas, and I guess that includes the alligators . One Texas man caught a massive 13-foot alligator during the first week of open hunting season, reported My San Antonio .

Shane Lee from Tarkington told Bluebonnet News that it was the first time he had ever caught an alligator . Lee says he wrangled the gator on a deer lease that he often uses for duck hunting.

Lee said, "We are out there in the water all the time duck hunting and we never knew that alligator was even in there. We didn't know there was one that big in there. We had never seen him before."

With the help of his nephew Lance Stephens and his buddy Jerid Ellis , he baited the gator with a fishing line.After leaving the bait, they returned to find the massive catch. The men used a winch on a buggy to lift the gator out of the water.

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, alligator hunting season began on Saturday, September 10th and ends on Friday, September 30th.