Florida State

The Oregonian

Video shows southern Oregon sheriff’s deputy slapping disabled homeless activist in wheelchair

A southern Oregon sheriff’s deputy was caught on video slapping a paraplegic man across his face as three other deputies pushed him into a jail cell in a wheelchair. The deputies then left John Lee Malaer partially naked on the floor of the cell, with a jail smock that barely covered his body and no access to a catheter that he needed to relieve himself, according to jail video.
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing teen in Dauphin County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy last seen by his mother at a Dauphin County grocery store. State Police say Zane Gray was last seen at Karns Foods on S. Union Street in Middletown around 1 p.m. on Sept. 17. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, pink beanie, and red sweatpants with Jordan printed on the left leg. He’s also believed to have a bruised left eye.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
CBS News

Kentucky school shooter who killed three girls in 1997 seeks parole after 25 years in prison

A Kentucky man who killed three students and injured five more in a school shooting a quarter century ago has a chance at parole this week. Michael Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman in 1997 when he fired a stolen pistol at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of Heath High School, near Paducah, Kentucky. He received a life sentence with the opportunity for parole after 25 years, the maximum allowed at the time for someone his age.
PADUCAH, KY
NBC Miami

Pair Accused of Attempted Florida Keys-Cuba Human Smuggling Operation: Sheriff

Two men are facing charges after authorities in the Florida Keys said they were trying to travel to Cuba as part of a human smuggling venture. Victor Manuel Rios Castillo, 29, was charged with attempted human smuggling and Jorge Luis Fernandez Rodriguez, 53, was charged with transporting fuel illegally, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.
MARATHON, FL
CBS News

Migrant flights stir immigration fight

More migrants were sent to northern cities over the weekend as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis faces fallout from last week's chartered flights to Martha's Vineyard. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports from Capitol Hill.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

The facts behind the Republican effort to send migrants to Democratic-led cities

The intensifying Republican-led efforts to protest President Biden's policies along the southern border by transporting migrants to Democratic-controlled jurisdictions like Martha's Vineyard and Washington, D.C., have reignited a decades-old, divisive debate over U.S. immigration policy. The Biden administration, Democrats and advocates have called the transportation tactic a dehumanizing political stunt,...
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Hurricane Fiona slams Dominican Republic after knocking out power in Puerto Rico and causing "catastrophic" damage

Hurricane Fiona roared over the Dominican Republic on Monday after knocking out power across all of Puerto Rico, causing damage the governor said was "catastrophic." No deaths had been reported, but authorities in the U.S. territory said it was too early to know the full scope of damage from an expansive storm that was still forecast to unleash torrential rain across Puerto Rico on Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

At least 3 killed when 2 planes collide over Colorado

At least three people were killed when two planes collided over Colorado on Saturday morning, officials said. A single-engine Cessna 172 and a second plane collided and crashed near Vance Brand Airport in Longmont at around 8:50 a.m., the FAA said in a statement. Two people were on board the...
LONGMONT, CO
