Read full article on original website
Related
Florida woman arrested after allegedly trying to kill roommates, going shopping after thinking she killed both
A Florida woman is in custody after allegedly attempting to kill her two roommates on Friday morning. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that deputies responded to a 911 call from a person stating that he was stabbed, and once on the scene, officials found two people that appeared to have been stabbed.
Restaurant worker praised for saving mom and child from carjacking
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is praising a Chick-fil-A employee in Florida who it said rushed to the aid of a woman who was being carjacked. CNN’s Brianna Keilar explains.
‘Evil person’: Florida woman stabbed roommates then went shopping, deputies say
A Florida woman was charged with attempted first-degree murder after she allegedly stabbed her roommates in a dispute Friday morning, according to deputies.
Missing 3-year-old Florida boy found
A Florida Missing Child Alert was canceled Monday for a 3-year-old boy from Fort Lauderdale.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheriff calls Florida man ‘truly despicable’ for intentionally starving his dogs
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Joseph Farkas was arrested in Brevard County after deputies found two dogs paralyzed by starvation. In a press conference posted to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page Thursday, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said that Farkas was arrested on multiple animal cruelty charges. Ivey said...
CBS News
Jeep recovered after tumble off cliff that killed tour driver, 2 Arizona women
A 2022 Jeep Gladiator was lifted by a heavy duty tow truck from the canyon floor back to Camp Bird Road on Tuesday afternoon, the day after it slid from the road in an accident that killed its local driver and two women from Arizona who were on a commercial tour.
NBC Miami
‘There's No Justice': South Florida Family Outraged Over Sentencing in Fatal Shooting
A South Florida family is expressing outrage over what they believe was a light sentence for a man involved in a fatal shooting. "I felt a lot of darkness in that courtroom," Catherine Jackson Rengifo said. "I just feel very disappointed in the system right now." Jackson Rengifo and other...
Video shows southern Oregon sheriff’s deputy slapping disabled homeless activist in wheelchair
A southern Oregon sheriff’s deputy was caught on video slapping a paraplegic man across his face as three other deputies pushed him into a jail cell in a wheelchair. The deputies then left John Lee Malaer partially naked on the floor of the cell, with a jail smock that barely covered his body and no access to a catheter that he needed to relieve himself, according to jail video.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing teen in Dauphin County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy last seen by his mother at a Dauphin County grocery store. State Police say Zane Gray was last seen at Karns Foods on S. Union Street in Middletown around 1 p.m. on Sept. 17. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, pink beanie, and red sweatpants with Jordan printed on the left leg. He’s also believed to have a bruised left eye.
Kentucky school shooter who killed three girls in 1997 seeks parole after 25 years in prison
A Kentucky man who killed three students and injured five more in a school shooting a quarter century ago has a chance at parole this week. Michael Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman in 1997 when he fired a stolen pistol at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of Heath High School, near Paducah, Kentucky. He received a life sentence with the opportunity for parole after 25 years, the maximum allowed at the time for someone his age.
NBC Miami
Pair Accused of Attempted Florida Keys-Cuba Human Smuggling Operation: Sheriff
Two men are facing charges after authorities in the Florida Keys said they were trying to travel to Cuba as part of a human smuggling venture. Victor Manuel Rios Castillo, 29, was charged with attempted human smuggling and Jorge Luis Fernandez Rodriguez, 53, was charged with transporting fuel illegally, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.
Coast Guard offloads more than $475M in illegal drugs in Florida
The Coast Guard said it offloaded more than $475 million worth of illegal drugs at Base Miami Beach on Thursday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Migrant flights stir immigration fight
More migrants were sent to northern cities over the weekend as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis faces fallout from last week's chartered flights to Martha's Vineyard. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports from Capitol Hill.
Puerto Rico braces for catastrophic flooding as Hurricane Fiona slams into island
President Biden has declared a state of emergency for Puerto Rico as the island prepares for historic levels of rain from Hurricane Fiona. The Weather Channel's Mike Seidel reports.
Hurricane Fiona brings "catastrophic" flooding, landslides, power outages to Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona made landfall on Puerto Rico's southwest coast Sunday, flooding rivers, causing landslides and knocking out the power grid. Meteorologist Mike Seidel from The Weather Channel has more.
The facts behind the Republican effort to send migrants to Democratic-led cities
The intensifying Republican-led efforts to protest President Biden's policies along the southern border by transporting migrants to Democratic-controlled jurisdictions like Martha's Vineyard and Washington, D.C., have reignited a decades-old, divisive debate over U.S. immigration policy. The Biden administration, Democrats and advocates have called the transportation tactic a dehumanizing political stunt,...
Alaska's governor declares state of emergency as typhoon remnants cause flooding
In Alaska, the governor has declared a state of emergency after entire towns were completely submerged, with roads destroyed and homes ripped off their foundation when the remnants of Typhoon Merbok hit the state's western coast. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.
Here's a list of Bed Bath & Beyond stores set to close so far
Bed Bath & Beyond shares continue to slump on news that the retailer is closing stores nationwide. The stock fell nearly 1% on Monday to $7.95, down sharply from $15 at the beginning of the year. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would close 150 of its roughly...
Hurricane Fiona slams Dominican Republic after knocking out power in Puerto Rico and causing "catastrophic" damage
Hurricane Fiona roared over the Dominican Republic on Monday after knocking out power across all of Puerto Rico, causing damage the governor said was "catastrophic." No deaths had been reported, but authorities in the U.S. territory said it was too early to know the full scope of damage from an expansive storm that was still forecast to unleash torrential rain across Puerto Rico on Monday.
At least 3 killed when 2 planes collide over Colorado
At least three people were killed when two planes collided over Colorado on Saturday morning, officials said. A single-engine Cessna 172 and a second plane collided and crashed near Vance Brand Airport in Longmont at around 8:50 a.m., the FAA said in a statement. Two people were on board the...
CBS News
541K+
Followers
66K+
Post
389M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3