Watch: Jude Bellingham On 'Future' Liverpool Teammate After Question About Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo

Jude Bellingham picks between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, then goes on to speak about Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, someone we may see him alongside next season.

Jude Bellingham is reportedly Liverpool's number one target and the Reds are going all out for the youngster next summer .

The links between the Borussia Dortmund midfielder and a move to Anfield have floated around for a couple of years now and are not going away anytime soon.

The Reds were reported to have contacted the German club in the summer transfer window, but that's as far as it went. Instead, Jurgen Klopp and his staff will have to wait until next year to get their man.

Liverpool had to settle with a loan move for Arthur Melo after the failure to get both the Dortmund midfielder and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Despite the lack of availability and talent in the middle area, the club were happy to be stubborn and take the risk of throwing away another season just to save on spending.

Bellingham, who scored the opening goal against Manchester City last night, spoke on Borussia Dortmund's podcast and was asked 'Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?'

As well as picking the Argentinian, the youngster went on to praise Mohamed Salah, stating that he would choose him over the other two at this moment in time.

Will we see Jude Bellingham play with the Egyptian King finally next season?

