SFGate

Vice President Harris to visit Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit Milwaukee on Thursday, a visit less than two months before the election and her third to the city since taking office. The White House said on Monday that Harris plans to deliver remarks at the Democratic Attorneys General...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Gov. Kristi Noem silent on possible appeal to ethics board

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem faced a Friday deadline to appeal a state ethics board's finding that there was evidence she improperly intervened in her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license. The Government Accountability Board voted unanimously last month that there was...
