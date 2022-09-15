Read full article on original website
Mary Gail Iverson
Mary Gail Iverson, age 87, of Hudson, WI passed away peacefully on September 12, 2022 at Pine Ridge Assisted Living in Hudson, WI. Gail was born to Lloyd and Fabiola Breault in New Richmond, WI. Gail attended St. Patrick’s Catholic Elementary School and graduated from Hudson High School. On June 21, 1954, Gail married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life Robert Iverson in Iowa. The two had four children; Debi, Lowell, Bobbi, and David.
