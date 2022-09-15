BOSTON TEACHERS VOTE TO APPROVE UNION CONTRACT THAT MAKES SIGNIFICANT STRIDES ON INCLUSION POLICIES AND PRACTICES

Read full article on original website
wgbh.org
Boston's soon-to-be superintendent says BPS needs to get ‘back to basics’
Mary Skipper will begin the job as Boston's next school superintendent on Sept. 26, and she knows the transition will not be easy. The district's less-than-stellar performance in a state audit this spring necessitated an agreement between Boston Public Schools and the state to make rapid improvements in staffing, infrastructure, and transportation. A recent poll of parents showed rising dissatisfaction with the schools.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
BPDA Approves Plans to Build a New High School in Boston’s Newmarket Neighborhood
BOSTON – Roxbury Prep, a public charter school that currently serves over 1,500 Boston students across five campuses, received approval from the Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) to move forward with plans to build a new high school in Boston’s Newmarket neighborhood. The new site will provide...
fallriverreporter.com
No. Your child’s school district is not allowing students to be leashed with litter boxes in the bathroom
BOSTON, MA – It may seem hard to believe, but people across Massachusetts and the country continue to fall for it. Reports have been spreading all year that children that identify as cats are being led by leashes in school and school districts are supplying litter boxes in restrooms. Despite the constant rumors, I could not find any location in the United States where the rumors are justified.
WCVB
Some refugees arriving in Boston stay in hospital up to a week
BOSTON — The new Mattapan apartment, albeit one shared with other families, for Marie and her daughter marks the end of a years-long journey that took her from Haiti to Chile, then mostly on foot to the U.S.-Mexico border, all to flee the violence and poverty in Haiti. Arriving...
Nearly 50 new US citizens sworn in at Massachusetts State House
BOSTON -- Forty-eight people were sworn in as citizens at the Massachusetts State House Friday morning in celebration of Constitution Day and Citizenship Day."This is my dream and I worked a lot of time to get my citizenship," said Lorena Cruz, a new citizen originally from Guatemala. "I feel excited and very, very happy." While the ceremony was underway, about 50 migrants who arrived unexpectedly on Martha's Vineyard Wednesday were moved to a shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod. Executive director of Project Citizenship Dr. Mitra K. Shavarini said it was going to take the whole community to welcome and care for the...
I-Team: Advocates say nursing home crisis could be looming
DEDHAM - Residents at Dedham Healthcare say they have complained for years about the unsanitary and unsafe conditions. One long term patient who didn't want to be identified told the I-Team said, "it's been a nightmare." "Dirty linen, bugs everywhere, the food is spoiled and expired, the place has cockroaches, mice. I've been bitten before by the bugs," the patient said. "There's people in here that are your loved ones that are 80-90 years some with severe mental issues, severe medical issues that are being neglected." The nursing home is owned by Next Step Healthcare, LLC. ...
NHPR
The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation
A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
3 takeaways from Rachael Rollins’ Globe Summit talk
“We need to be really strong and firm about calling things what they are.”. U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins stressed Friday the importance of calling out acts of white supremacy, hate, and bigotry, saying those engaged in such activities are doing so because they feel “emboldened.”. The comments from the...
WCVB
Person pulls emergency stop lever on MBTA train near Broadway Station in Boston
BOSTON — A person on an MBTA Red Line train pulled an emergency stop lever, disabling the train near a station in Boston on Thursday night. The incident happened at 10:15 p.m. near the Broadway Station. Video appears to show smoke and sparks coming from underneath the train. The...
railfan.com
Non-Profit Looks to Acquire ‘Flying Yankee’ from State of New Hampshire
NASHUA, N.H. — A group in New Hampshire is trying to revive the restoration of Boston & Maine streamliner the Flying Yankee and announced this week it would like to acquire the train from its current owner, the State of New Hampshire. The Flying Yankee was built by the...
wgbh.org
First-in-the-nation step from New England EPA will regulate stormwater runoff in 3 Mass. urban rivers
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s New England office has taken a first-in-the-nation step toward reducing stormwater runoff in urban rivers. The regional office is setting up a new regulatory regime that will focus on private landowners with an acre or more of impervious surfaces — like parking lots, roofs and driveways — and will hold them responsible for the polluting stormwater that runs into three Boston-area waterways: the Charles, Neponset and Mystic Rivers. It’s the first time such regulations will be used in a major urban area anywhere in the country.
New Mass. hotline to report hate crimes got 160 calls following summer marked by neo-Nazi activity
A new hotline for residents to report information on white supremacist organizations is already active months after Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins announced its creation, according to data her office provided to MassLive. As of this week, Rollins’ office said the hotline had received a total of 160 calls, but...
Massachusetts has 8 sanctuary cities and how they cooperate varies
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVCAMBRIDGE - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flew a group of Venezuelan migrants north to Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday. The Governor says it's part of his state's plan to bring migrants to what he calls "sanctuary destinations." Massachusetts is not a sanctuary state, but there have been proposals for it on Beacon Hill. A sanctuary city or state is a location that limits cooperation with federal immigration laws. There are eight cities in the state that are sanctuary cities. They are Amherst, Boston, Cambridge, Chelsea, Concord, Newton, Northampton, and Somerville. What they do is legal, and how...
DPH: Supply of new Moderna COVID vaccine booster is ‘temporarily limited’
There are, however, "ample supplies" of the Pfizer booster shots. Massachusetts residents looking to get a jab of the new Moderna bivalent COVID-19 booster may have to wait a bit longer. There is a “temporarily limited supply” of the vaccine shots nationally, as the Cambridge-based manufacturer ramps up its production...
miltontimes.com
Top salaries of those serving Milton
Editorial Note: An earlier version of the story included police officers' income from detail work. Since that income is not funded by taxpayers it has been eliminated from the current chart. The Times erred in including those figures. About 240 town and school employees were paid $100,000 or more as...
Vaccination clinic in Boston offers $75 gift card for getting a shot
The Boston Public Health Commission plans to hold a free vaccination event Saturday in Boston where anyone who gets a shot will be eligible to receive a $75 gift card, regardless of their age. The event, pinned on students’ return to classrooms and dubbed “B Healthy Back-to-School,” will run from...
Berkeley Beacon
‘I can’t comprehend how much money I’m paying’: Students react to tuition raise for academic year
When Emerson announced it was raising tuition for the 2022-23 academic year, sophomore visual media arts major Elle Mako wondered how she would pay for it. Between the increase and the yen depreciation in her home country, Japan, her bill rose by approximately $12,000. Emerson announced a rise in tuition...
WBUR
Pregnancy centers warn that sanctions could violate their First Amendment rights
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey's office is reviewing a letter from a group of so-called "crisis pregnancy centers" that accuses her office of taking unconstitutional action against them. The letter asks Healey to rescind an advisory her office issued this summer saying the centers may mislead patients about abortion. The...
New Program May Put Homeownership Within Reach
The Commonwealth of Massachusetts has launched the MassDREAMS (Delivering Real Equity and Mortgage Stability) grant program, which may help Malden residents achieve their dream of homeownership. The purpose of the program is to expand the sources of funding for down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers. Federally funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA), MassDREAMS seeks to address housing security caused by the disproportionate economic impact of Covid-19.
Boston Marathon Announced Historic Change For Those Who Want To Run
According to WBUR, the Boston Marathon will welcome nonbinary people to run in the race in 2023. They will not have to register as members of the women's or man's categories. The organizers of the race, recently announced and released this news. This will be 127th marathon and is a huge spectator's sport. With so many runners and on-lookers, it has always been an important event in Boston.
