Boston, MA

BOSTON TEACHERS VOTE TO APPROVE UNION CONTRACT THAT MAKES SIGNIFICANT STRIDES ON INCLUSION POLICIES AND PRACTICES

By Boston Teachers Union
btu.org
 2 days ago
wgbh.org

Boston's soon-to-be superintendent says BPS needs to get ‘back to basics’

Mary Skipper will begin the job as Boston's next school superintendent on Sept. 26, and she knows the transition will not be easy. The district's less-than-stellar performance in a state audit this spring necessitated an agreement between Boston Public Schools and the state to make rapid improvements in staffing, infrastructure, and transportation. A recent poll of parents showed rising dissatisfaction with the schools.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

No. Your child’s school district is not allowing students to be leashed with litter boxes in the bathroom

BOSTON, MA – It may seem hard to believe, but people across Massachusetts and the country continue to fall for it. Reports have been spreading all year that children that identify as cats are being led by leashes in school and school districts are supplying litter boxes in restrooms. Despite the constant rumors, I could not find any location in the United States where the rumors are justified.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Some refugees arriving in Boston stay in hospital up to a week

BOSTON — The new Mattapan apartment, albeit one shared with other families, for Marie and her daughter marks the end of a years-long journey that took her from Haiti to Chile, then mostly on foot to the U.S.-Mexico border, all to flee the violence and poverty in Haiti. Arriving...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Nearly 50 new US citizens sworn in at Massachusetts State House

BOSTON -- Forty-eight people were sworn in as citizens at the Massachusetts State House Friday morning in celebration of Constitution Day and Citizenship Day."This is my dream and I worked a lot of time to get my citizenship," said Lorena Cruz, a new citizen originally from Guatemala. "I feel excited and very, very happy." While the ceremony was underway, about 50 migrants who arrived unexpectedly on Martha's Vineyard Wednesday were moved to a shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod.  Executive director of Project Citizenship Dr. Mitra K. Shavarini said it was going to take the whole community to welcome and care for the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

I-Team: Advocates say nursing home crisis could be looming

DEDHAM - Residents at Dedham Healthcare say they have complained for years about the unsanitary and unsafe conditions. One long term patient who didn't want to be identified told the I-Team said, "it's been a nightmare." "Dirty linen, bugs everywhere, the food is spoiled and expired, the place has cockroaches, mice. I've been bitten before by the bugs," the patient said. "There's people in here that are your loved ones that are 80-90 years some with severe mental issues, severe medical issues that are being neglected." The nursing home is owned by Next Step Healthcare, LLC. ...
DEDHAM, MA
NHPR

The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation

A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston

3 takeaways from Rachael Rollins’ Globe Summit talk

“We need to be really strong and firm about calling things what they are.”. U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins stressed Friday the importance of calling out acts of white supremacy, hate, and bigotry, saying those engaged in such activities are doing so because they feel “emboldened.”. The comments from the...
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

First-in-the-nation step from New England EPA will regulate stormwater runoff in 3 Mass. urban rivers

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s New England office has taken a first-in-the-nation step toward reducing stormwater runoff in urban rivers. The regional office is setting up a new regulatory regime that will focus on private landowners with an acre or more of impervious surfaces — like parking lots, roofs and driveways — and will hold them responsible for the polluting stormwater that runs into three Boston-area waterways: the Charles, Neponset and Mystic Rivers. It’s the first time such regulations will be used in a major urban area anywhere in the country.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Massachusetts has 8 sanctuary cities and how they cooperate varies

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVCAMBRIDGE - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flew a group of Venezuelan migrants north to Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday. The Governor says it's part of his state's plan to bring migrants to what he calls "sanctuary destinations." Massachusetts is not a sanctuary state, but there have been proposals for it on Beacon Hill. A sanctuary city or state is a location that limits cooperation with federal immigration laws. There are eight cities in the state that are sanctuary cities. They are Amherst, Boston, Cambridge, Chelsea, Concord, Newton, Northampton, and Somerville. What they do is legal, and how...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
miltontimes.com

Top salaries of those serving Milton

Editorial Note: An earlier version of the story included police officers' income from detail work. Since that income is not funded by taxpayers it has been eliminated from the current chart. The Times erred in including those figures. About 240 town and school employees were paid $100,000 or more as...
MILTON, MA
The City of Malden (Official)

New Program May Put Homeownership Within Reach

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts has launched the MassDREAMS (Delivering Real Equity and Mortgage Stability) grant program, which may help Malden residents achieve their dream of homeownership. The purpose of the program is to expand the sources of funding for down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers. Federally funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA), MassDREAMS seeks to address housing security caused by the disproportionate economic impact of Covid-19.
MALDEN, MA
102.9 WBLM

Boston Marathon Announced Historic Change For Those Who Want To Run

According to WBUR, the Boston Marathon will welcome nonbinary people to run in the race in 2023. They will not have to register as members of the women's or man's categories. The organizers of the race, recently announced and released this news. This will be 127th marathon and is a huge spectator's sport. With so many runners and on-lookers, it has always been an important event in Boston.
BOSTON, MA

