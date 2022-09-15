Read full article on original website
Related
Times News
I-80 bridge in Carbon to be replaced
A bridge along Interstate 80 in Carbon County that was originally part of a tolling plan is slated to be replaced next year. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation released its plans for the I-80 bridge replacement project, which will take 2-3 years to complete at a cost estimated between $60 to $75 million.
PennDOT: Monroe County Road Work This Week 9-19
Travels in Monroe county could be subject to delays this coming week. See PennDOT roadwork below. MONROE COUNTY, PA | According to PennDOT, drivers in Monroe County can expect upcoming work on state roads this week.
Times News
Carbon County property transfers
Ercole J. Macianca to 195 N Short Dr., LLC, Chevy Chase, Maryland, Lot 415, Section C, Indian Mountain Lakes, $191,000. Belleve, Inc., to Anna L. Ricciardi, 111 Milton Lane, Saylorsburg, Lot 211, Denise Court, Valley View Estates, $29,000. Stephen J. Kittle to Samuel Everett, 56 Ash Drive, Jim Thorpe, property...
I-81 Bridge Project in Pa. Resumes Environmental Study Post-Toll Idea
After being side-lined by legal action filed over a plan to place tolls on some Pennsylvania highway bridges, including one on Interstate 81 in Susquehanna County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is resuming its environmental reviews for bridge replacement projects. Commonwealth Court judges on June 30 decided municipalities challenging the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
advertisernewssouth.com
Commissioners favor increasing rail transport to lessen Route 80 traffic
The Sussex County Commissioners on September 14 came out in support of Amtrak’s Connects US Plan and participation in the Federal Railroad Administration’s rail grant program, which is designed to restore passenger rail service between New York City and Scranton, Pennsylvania. The service to Scranton would be restored...
Lehigh County farm attraction goes on the sale block for near $11M
A popular Lehigh County orchard and farm is being listed for sale at nearly $11 million. Grim’s Orchard & Family Farm, 9875 Schantz Road, in Upper Macungie went on the sale block in August, according to online real estate records. Owner Joshua Grim told lehighvalleylive.com Friday he and wife, Josie Grim, plan to retire, which is why they hope to sell the farm.
Times News
Carbon gets broadband direction
A broadband study that would provide insight on the needs of Carbon County showed that money will be available for the county to partner with existing internet service providers to help improve underserved areas. On Thursday, Dr. Andrew Cohill, president and CEO of Design Nine Inc. of Blackburg, Virginia, the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Under proposed bill, site of former Allentown State Hospital would be sold to City Center Investment Corp.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The site of the former Allentown State Hospital may soon be sold. A deal appears to be in the works for the state government to sell the 195-acre property along the Allentown-Bethlehem border to a prominent local developer. The bill, posted on the state website, says the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times News
Letter to the editor: Water Authorities and Taxes
County commissioners, township supervisors, and school directors should say a little prayer of thanks every night for water authority land in Carbon County. Land owned by the Bethlehem Water Authority will not raise your property tax. The Authority has no roads that need tar and chips, no garbage to pick up, no people complaining after a snowstorm that their roads weren’t plowed, no students to increase school taxes, no need for municipal police patrols.
sauconsource.com
‘Abrupt’ Merge Caused Crash on I-78 West in Lower Saucon: Police
Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast are investigating a chain reaction-type crash that occurred when a westbound driver on I-78 began to abruptly change lanes. In a report on the accident, police said it happened in the early afternoon of July 25 near mile marker 69.9 in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County.
Pa. waived its basic skills requirement for educators. Will it attract more teachers?
Emma Lambert easily passed the writing portion of the basic skills test required of Pennsylvania teaching candidates. The math section took a few more attempts. As for reading? She failed 12 times before hiring a tutor. At lucky 13, she finally passed the test. The declining pipeline of educators-to-be has...
Two new businesses have opened on Williams Street in Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — Two businesses have recently opened on Williams Street in Williamsport, and they’re both owned, operated, and geared towards women. Waxed Waxed opened June 1 and offers a variety of waxing services, as well as eyebrow lamination and eyelash extensions. Owner Mindy Day said she opened Waxed because she saw that there was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Times News
Lehigh Gap Nature Center Migration Festival
The Lehigh Gap Nature Center in Slatington held their 21st Annual Migration Festival Saturday at the center. People of all ages had the opportunity to go on Bird Walks, an Insect Safari and Monarch Butterfly Tagging, a Native Garden Walk, a Live Bird Presentation, and an Autumn Migration Nature Walk.
Lehigh County DA’s surveillance of ballot drop boxes proved successful despite objections | Opinion
Like a lot of Pennsylvanians, I too have been following the situation concerning drop boxes in Lehigh County. As the drama there continues to play out, one thing we have learned is that observers at drop boxes do keep voters honest by ensuring they comply with the law, which states a person can only return his or her own ballot. Oddly enough, this aspect of the election law is often overlooked, even by the Commonwealth’s top executive, Gov. Tom Wolf, when he admitted his wife returned his mail-in ballot during a recent election.
John Fetterman hosts rally in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— With less than two months left until the election, Democratic Senate Candidate John Fetterman held a rally in Scranton Saturday evening. More than 1,000 people stood in line outside of Riverfront Sports in Scranton ahead of Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman’s rally Saturday afternoon. The event marks the Lieutenant Governor’s second […]
Times News
Kidder Township chairman resigns; solar farm hearing to be held
Kidder Township’s supervisors board chairman Thomas Bradley resigned in August. Bradley, who served on the board since 2006, missed July’s meeting and his letter of resignation was received before the Aug. 23 meeting. At that meeting, the supervisors accepted his resignation. Bradley’s term runs through 2023. Any...
Fire severely damages Pa. Burger King restaurant
A fire late Thursday extensively damaged the Burger King in the Northampton Crossings shopping center in Lower Nazareth Township. No injuries were reported, authorities said. The two-alarm fire in the 3700 block off Easton-Nazareth Highway was reported at 10:19 p.m., according to a Northampton County emergency dispatch supervisor. It was out within an hour, Hecktown Volunteer Fire Company Chief Jeff Seip told lehighvalleylive.com on Friday morning.
Times News
Eckley Miners’ Village holds history event
The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, the commonwealth’s official history agency, invites the public to explore Eckley Miners’ Village and other state-owned historic sites along the Pennsylvania Trails of History for free on Sept. 24. Eckley will host author Mitch Troutman, who will read from his new book,...
Luzerne County receives 140 American Rescue Plan applications
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Now that the application deadline has passed, a Luzerne County consultant is reviewing all requests for the county’s American Rescue Plan funding to determine which meet federal eligibility requirements, county Budget/Finance Division Head Brian Swetz said Thursday. Formal online applications...
birchrestaurant.com
17 Best Restaurants In Scranton, PA (Photos & Maps)
Scranton, Pennsylvania is known for many things. Railroads, rivers, coal, and a top notch university may all come to mind when we think of Scranton. Most people of a certain age probably think of Dunder- Mifflin Paper Company. The famed but fictional Scranton-based company that is the setting for the hit show The Office. But what about food?
Comments / 2