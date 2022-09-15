ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Times News

I-80 bridge in Carbon to be replaced

A bridge along Interstate 80 in Carbon County that was originally part of a tolling plan is slated to be replaced next year. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation released its plans for the I-80 bridge replacement project, which will take 2-3 years to complete at a cost estimated between $60 to $75 million.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Carbon County property transfers

Ercole J. Macianca to 195 N Short Dr., LLC, Chevy Chase, Maryland, Lot 415, Section C, Indian Mountain Lakes, $191,000. Belleve, Inc., to Anna L. Ricciardi, 111 Milton Lane, Saylorsburg, Lot 211, Denise Court, Valley View Estates, $29,000. Stephen J. Kittle to Samuel Everett, 56 Ash Drive, Jim Thorpe, property...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
advertisernewssouth.com

Commissioners favor increasing rail transport to lessen Route 80 traffic

The Sussex County Commissioners on September 14 came out in support of Amtrak’s Connects US Plan and participation in the Federal Railroad Administration’s rail grant program, which is designed to restore passenger rail service between New York City and Scranton, Pennsylvania. The service to Scranton would be restored...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Times News

Carbon gets broadband direction

A broadband study that would provide insight on the needs of Carbon County showed that money will be available for the county to partner with existing internet service providers to help improve underserved areas. On Thursday, Dr. Andrew Cohill, president and CEO of Design Nine Inc. of Blackburg, Virginia, the...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Letter to the editor: Water Authorities and Taxes

County commissioners, township supervisors, and school directors should say a little prayer of thanks every night for water authority land in Carbon County. Land owned by the Bethlehem Water Authority will not raise your property tax. The Authority has no roads that need tar and chips, no garbage to pick up, no people complaining after a snowstorm that their roads weren’t plowed, no students to increase school taxes, no need for municipal police patrols.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Lehigh Gap Nature Center Migration Festival

The Lehigh Gap Nature Center in Slatington held their 21st Annual Migration Festival Saturday at the center. People of all ages had the opportunity to go on Bird Walks, an Insect Safari and Monarch Butterfly Tagging, a Native Garden Walk, a Live Bird Presentation, and an Autumn Migration Nature Walk.
SLATINGTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh County DA’s surveillance of ballot drop boxes proved successful despite objections | Opinion

Like a lot of Pennsylvanians, I too have been following the situation concerning drop boxes in Lehigh County. As the drama there continues to play out, one thing we have learned is that observers at drop boxes do keep voters honest by ensuring they comply with the law, which states a person can only return his or her own ballot. Oddly enough, this aspect of the election law is often overlooked, even by the Commonwealth’s top executive, Gov. Tom Wolf, when he admitted his wife returned his mail-in ballot during a recent election.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

John Fetterman hosts rally in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— With less than two months left until the election, Democratic Senate Candidate John Fetterman held a rally in Scranton Saturday evening. More than 1,000 people stood in line outside of Riverfront Sports in Scranton ahead of Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman’s rally Saturday afternoon. The event marks the Lieutenant Governor’s second […]
SCRANTON, PA
Times News

Kidder Township chairman resigns; solar farm hearing to be held

Kidder Township’s supervisors board chairman Thomas Bradley resigned in August. Bradley, who served on the board since 2006, missed July’s meeting and his letter of resignation was received before the Aug. 23 meeting. At that meeting, the supervisors accepted his resignation. Bradley’s term runs through 2023. Any...
LAKE HARMONY, PA
PennLive.com

Fire severely damages Pa. Burger King restaurant

A fire late Thursday extensively damaged the Burger King in the Northampton Crossings shopping center in Lower Nazareth Township. No injuries were reported, authorities said. The two-alarm fire in the 3700 block off Easton-Nazareth Highway was reported at 10:19 p.m., according to a Northampton County emergency dispatch supervisor. It was out within an hour, Hecktown Volunteer Fire Company Chief Jeff Seip told lehighvalleylive.com on Friday morning.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Eckley Miners’ Village holds history event

The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, the commonwealth’s official history agency, invites the public to explore Eckley Miners’ Village and other state-owned historic sites along the Pennsylvania Trails of History for free on Sept. 24. Eckley will host author Mitch Troutman, who will read from his new book,...
WEATHERLY, PA
Times Leader

Luzerne County receives 140 American Rescue Plan applications

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Now that the application deadline has passed, a Luzerne County consultant is reviewing all requests for the county’s American Rescue Plan funding to determine which meet federal eligibility requirements, county Budget/Finance Division Head Brian Swetz said Thursday. Formal online applications...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
birchrestaurant.com

17 Best Restaurants In Scranton, PA (Photos & Maps)

Scranton, Pennsylvania is known for many things. Railroads, rivers, coal, and a top notch university may all come to mind when we think of Scranton. Most people of a certain age probably think of Dunder- Mifflin Paper Company. The famed but fictional Scranton-based company that is the setting for the hit show The Office. But what about food?
SCRANTON, PA

