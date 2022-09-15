Green Bay Packers, UScellular team up for STEM education

Photo illustration.

GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers and UScellular have teamed up to create the Leap for Learning program to identify and award a Wisconsin K-12 school with a $20,000 technology makeover to improve STEM education.

Educators, administrators and parents are invited to nominate a Wisconsin-based K-12 school online at Packers.com/LeapforLearning.

Nominations will require a brief summary describing why the school deserves a technology makeover and how it would make a difference to the students. The nominations are open through Oct. 23, when a panel of judges will review all nominations and select one deserving school to receive the award.