Washington, DC

Maize n Brew

Betting odds revealed for Michigan vs. Maryland

After another demolition at the Big House, the Michigan Wolverines have skated through the non-conference portion of the 2022 regular season schedule with ease. Now is when things get real, as the Maryland Terrapins travel to Ann Arbor next Saturday to open up Big Ten Conference play. Just like Michigan,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Michigan Outlasted by No. 8 Maryland in Hard-Fought B1G Opener

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan men's soccer team battled to the very end in a 2-1 loss to No. 8 the University of Maryland in its Big Ten Conference opener Friday night (Sept. 16) at a sold-out U-M Soccer Stadium. The Wolverines (2-4-1, 0-1-0 B1G) tallied 15...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Washington, DC
WRAL News

Bears comeback to stun defending champions Bowie

Durham, N.C. — In a game where the stat sheet won't tell the game's true story, the Shaw University Bears willed their way to a comeback 17-14 win over the three-time defending CIAA champion #20 Bowie State University Bulldogs Saturday afternoon inside Durham County Memorial Stadium. BSU outgained Shaw...
knoxfocus.com

Burning Down Washington, D.C.

Those cities which are also capitols for their respective countries are always highly cognizant of several things, not the least of which are social status and one’s address. In 1922, one of the more elegant and desirable addresses in Washington, D.C. was Portland Flats, a luxury apartment building. Located in the Thomas Circle neighborhood of Washington, D.C., it was capped by a shining dome and spire reaching into the sky. Some thought it an excellent example of “Victorian decorative exuberance” if not actual “excess.” The red brick, six-story apartment building was a wonder. Even the exterior of The Portland was so lavishly embellished that historian Richard Longstreth thought it was “on a scale seldom matched locally or anywhere else in the country.”
WASHINGTON, DC
townandtourist.com

20 Best Boozy, Bottomless Brunches in Washington, DC (Get An Uber!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Washington, DC, is a fabulous place to brunch, especially if you’re looking for a boozy and bottomless weekend excursion. There’s something about eating good food in the national capital with a drink in hand that makes a business or pleasure trip that much better. Even if you’re native to DC, you might want to take a trip to these top twenty brunch spots and live your best life.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

The Weekend Scene: H Street Fest, Plane Pull and More to Do in the DC Area

When is the last time you visited some of D.C.’s iconic monuments or museums? Between COVID, summer travel, humidity, mosquitos… maybe it’s been a while. The Air and Space Museum’s National Mall building will reopen Oct. 14 with eight galleries that have been updated and redesigned. Free, timed tickets are available now.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Future of Nats Park in jeopardy as permit nears expiration

WASHINGTON - Nationals fans and concertgoers may not be allowed in Nats Park soon. The Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA), the city’s permitting agency, opted not to reissue another temporary occupancy permit to Nats Park until the owner, Events DC, goes before the city’s zoning commission.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Firefighter falls, person displaced after DC fire

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A firefighter fell through a porch overhang while on the scene of a fire in Southeast D.C. Sunday afternoon. Officials said that the fire was in a two-story duplex in the 1600 block of Fort DuPont St. SE. There was a mayday distress call after the firefighter fell, but the […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Maryland bank robbed by man in red hat

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives said they were looking for the man who robbed a bank in Silver Spring Friday afternoon. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the robbery took place at the Truist branch in the 1100 block of Wayne Ave. around 12:25 p.m. Police said the man, who appeared […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
thezebra.org

Goodies Frozen Custard Named One of the Top 40 Ice Cream Shops in the United States by Thrillist

ALEXANDRIA, VA–This July, Goodies Frozen Custard & Treats was named to the Top 40 Best Ice Cream Shops in America by Thrillist. With over 11,000 ice cream shops in the nation, this is a serious accolade. While owner Brandon Byrd was alerted to this accolade in his direct messages on social media by several adoring and loyal customers, many of you might not be surprised at all by this fact.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WJLA

Two-story building partially collapses reported in Columbia Heights

WASHINGTON (7News) — On Saturday afternoon, a two-story building collapsed in the 700 block of Otis Place NW in Washington D.C. The unoccupied middle-row home in Columbia Heights partially collapsed around 2 p.m., fire officials said. Adjacent dwellings were also evacuated. As of right now, no injuries have been...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Black-owned coffee shop featured in DC Startup Week coming to H Street

Jaliyaa Coffee is set to open on D.C.’s H Street NE in late October, along with a coffee truck that will roam around the city at the beginning of the month. Twenty-nine-year-old Mohamed Jalloh, who is from Sierra Leone, is the founder and owner of the company. He told WTOP that the name has a special meaning.
WASHINGTON, DC

