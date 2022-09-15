Read full article on original website
dbknews.com
Mike Locksley asked fans to show up, and they did. The team rewarded them with a win.
Fans celebrate during Maryland football’s 34-27 win over SMU on Sept. 17, 2022. (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback) Coach Mike Locksley begged, pleaded and hoped Maryland football’s fans would show up for all four quarters in his team’s Saturday night home bout against SMU, he said during his Tuesday press conference.
Maize n Brew
Betting odds revealed for Michigan vs. Maryland
After another demolition at the Big House, the Michigan Wolverines have skated through the non-conference portion of the 2022 regular season schedule with ease. Now is when things get real, as the Maryland Terrapins travel to Ann Arbor next Saturday to open up Big Ten Conference play. Just like Michigan,...
mgoblue
Michigan Outlasted by No. 8 Maryland in Hard-Fought B1G Opener
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan men's soccer team battled to the very end in a 2-1 loss to No. 8 the University of Maryland in its Big Ten Conference opener Friday night (Sept. 16) at a sold-out U-M Soccer Stadium. The Wolverines (2-4-1, 0-1-0 B1G) tallied 15...
HBCU NYC Classic: Howard pulls past Morehouse
It took three quarters to get started, but Howard University found its offensive groove against Morehouse College in the HBCU NYC Classic. The post HBCU NYC Classic: Howard pulls past Morehouse appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Bears comeback to stun defending champions Bowie
Durham, N.C. — In a game where the stat sheet won't tell the game's true story, the Shaw University Bears willed their way to a comeback 17-14 win over the three-time defending CIAA champion #20 Bowie State University Bulldogs Saturday afternoon inside Durham County Memorial Stadium. BSU outgained Shaw...
knoxfocus.com
Burning Down Washington, D.C.
Those cities which are also capitols for their respective countries are always highly cognizant of several things, not the least of which are social status and one’s address. In 1922, one of the more elegant and desirable addresses in Washington, D.C. was Portland Flats, a luxury apartment building. Located in the Thomas Circle neighborhood of Washington, D.C., it was capped by a shining dome and spire reaching into the sky. Some thought it an excellent example of “Victorian decorative exuberance” if not actual “excess.” The red brick, six-story apartment building was a wonder. Even the exterior of The Portland was so lavishly embellished that historian Richard Longstreth thought it was “on a scale seldom matched locally or anywhere else in the country.”
Howard University Set to Hold Biggest Swim Meet in HBCU History Against Georgetown
Howard University is set to hold the biggest swim meet in HBCU history when it hosts Georgetown University Saturday, Oct. 1. According to Swim Swam, the dual meet, in which both the men’s and women’s teams will compete, has been dubbed the “Battle at the Burr” and will include Howard’s marching band, local food vendors, and a DJ.
In Footsteps of Arthur Ashe, Frances Tiafoe Reminded ‘There’s No Place Like Home’
Frances Tiafoe sat quietly behind a makeshift podium situated just a few steps away from the courts on which he once practiced hour after hour as he honed his tennis skills. The post In Footsteps of Arthur Ashe, Frances Tiafoe Reminded ‘There’s No Place Like Home’ appeared first on The Washington Informer.
townandtourist.com
20 Best Boozy, Bottomless Brunches in Washington, DC (Get An Uber!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Washington, DC, is a fabulous place to brunch, especially if you’re looking for a boozy and bottomless weekend excursion. There’s something about eating good food in the national capital with a drink in hand that makes a business or pleasure trip that much better. Even if you’re native to DC, you might want to take a trip to these top twenty brunch spots and live your best life.
Michigan man gets 5 years in prison for role in Capitol riot
WASHINGTON — (AP) — A Michigan man was sentenced on Friday to five years in federal prison for his role in the U.S. Capitol attack by a mob that disrupted Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory. Chief Judge Beryl Howell also sentenced Anthony Robert Williams,...
NBC Washington
The Weekend Scene: H Street Fest, Plane Pull and More to Do in the DC Area
When is the last time you visited some of D.C.’s iconic monuments or museums? Between COVID, summer travel, humidity, mosquitos… maybe it’s been a while. The Air and Space Museum’s National Mall building will reopen Oct. 14 with eight galleries that have been updated and redesigned. Free, timed tickets are available now.
Best Places to Eat in Washington D.C.
Whatever you're in the mood for, Washington, D.C., has a restaurant that will fit the bill. So, the next time you're in the nation's capital, check out some of the best places to eat.
fox5dc.com
Future of Nats Park in jeopardy as permit nears expiration
WASHINGTON - Nationals fans and concertgoers may not be allowed in Nats Park soon. The Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA), the city’s permitting agency, opted not to reissue another temporary occupancy permit to Nats Park until the owner, Events DC, goes before the city’s zoning commission.
Firefighter falls, person displaced after DC fire
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A firefighter fell through a porch overhang while on the scene of a fire in Southeast D.C. Sunday afternoon. Officials said that the fire was in a two-story duplex in the 1600 block of Fort DuPont St. SE. There was a mayday distress call after the firefighter fell, but the […]
fox5dc.com
Prince George's County throws welcome home party for Frances Tiafoe
Tennis star Frances Tiafoe got a greeting fit for a king Friday, as Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and the Junior Tennis Champions Center hosted a welcome home celebration for the Maryland native who captured hearts with his performance at the U.S. Open. FOX 5's Jennifer Delgado was there to check it out.
Celebrated Author and Howard U. Alum Omar Tyree to Unveil a Spectacular Event for Homecoming 2022
Omar Tyree will unveil “The Howard University FLOW,” featuring poetry and hip-hop and soul music on the stage of Cramton Auditorium on Monday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. The post Celebrated Author and Howard U. Alum Omar Tyree to Unveil a Spectacular Event for Homecoming 2022 appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Maryland bank robbed by man in red hat
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives said they were looking for the man who robbed a bank in Silver Spring Friday afternoon. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the robbery took place at the Truist branch in the 1100 block of Wayne Ave. around 12:25 p.m. Police said the man, who appeared […]
thezebra.org
Goodies Frozen Custard Named One of the Top 40 Ice Cream Shops in the United States by Thrillist
ALEXANDRIA, VA–This July, Goodies Frozen Custard & Treats was named to the Top 40 Best Ice Cream Shops in America by Thrillist. With over 11,000 ice cream shops in the nation, this is a serious accolade. While owner Brandon Byrd was alerted to this accolade in his direct messages on social media by several adoring and loyal customers, many of you might not be surprised at all by this fact.
WJLA
Two-story building partially collapses reported in Columbia Heights
WASHINGTON (7News) — On Saturday afternoon, a two-story building collapsed in the 700 block of Otis Place NW in Washington D.C. The unoccupied middle-row home in Columbia Heights partially collapsed around 2 p.m., fire officials said. Adjacent dwellings were also evacuated. As of right now, no injuries have been...
WTOP
Black-owned coffee shop featured in DC Startup Week coming to H Street
Jaliyaa Coffee is set to open on D.C.’s H Street NE in late October, along with a coffee truck that will roam around the city at the beginning of the month. Twenty-nine-year-old Mohamed Jalloh, who is from Sierra Leone, is the founder and owner of the company. He told WTOP that the name has a special meaning.
