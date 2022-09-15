ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cryptobriefing.com

Why Has ETH's Supply Increased Since the Merge?

Ethereum total supply has been increasing since the Merge. The Merge reduced ETH emissions by 89.4%, but validators are still being rewarded new ETH. Transaction fees need to reach 16 gwei or higher in order for Ethereum’s fee burning mechanism to completely offset ETH issuance. While the shift to...
cryptobriefing.com

Yellen Points to “Significant Opportunities” as Treasury Shares Crypto Tips

The U.S. Treasury Department has published three reports on digital assets following President Biden's executive order on “Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets.”. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen shared a statement accompanying the reports, saying that there could be “significant opportunities” and risks to digital assets. The reports...
