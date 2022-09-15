Read full article on original website
Florida man, 20, dies while snorkeling in the Keys
A Florida man died while snorkeling in the Florida Keys on Friday, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.
Researchers say cancer ravaging South Florida’s sea turtles is spreading
(WSVN) - The 7 Investigates team has been tracking a cancer that’s been ravaging our green sea turtles. Now there are signs the disease is spreading and getting more deadly. Kevin Ozebek has more in tonight’s 7 Investigates. She has been named Blue, and right now, Blue is...
Keys gas station clerk turns tables on robber who pulled knife on him, sheriff says
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A gas station clerk in the Florida Keys turned the tables on a robber who threatened to stab him over the weekend, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the clerk drew his own knife instead, stabbing 33-year-old Aaron Vincent Cipollone, who...
MARATHON COUNCIL CANDIDATES: ARE YOU IN FAVOR OF A ‘STRONG MAYOR’ GOVERNMENT?
In an effort to provide greater familiarity and communication between the nine Marathon City Council candidates and our readers, the Marathon Weekly sent each prospective council member a series of questions concerning their backgrounds and stances on pressing city issues. The Marathon Weekly will continue to print each candidate’s responses in a Q&A series leading up to the election, where four of the nine candidates will win seats on the city council. Per the referendum passed in August’s primary election, the candidate with the fewest votes who still wins a seat will serve a shorter two-year term, set to expire at the same time as councilman Luis Gonzalez’s. The other three winners will serve three-year terms. Be on the lookout for a candidate forum co-sponsored by the Keys Weekly and Marathon Chamber of Commerce, set for Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. Readers who have questions they would like to see answered by Marathon City Council, U.S. House or Florida House candidates may submit them to [email protected] for potential inclusion.
