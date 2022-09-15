ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

FOX Sports

College Basketball 2022-23 Countdown: No. 14 Villanova

Editor's note: John Fanta is counting down his top 15 college basketball teams at regular intervals leading up to the start of the 2022-23 season. Checking in at No. 14 is Villanova. What does life after Jay Wright hold for Villanova men’s basketball? It’s one of the biggest questions in...
VILLANOVA, PA
NJ.com

Faeflen, Carrette lead Nottingham past Trenton, but Stars lose dynamic ‘Q’ McMillan to injury

If the Nottingham High football team handles adversity over the next few weeks the same way it handled it in the second half Saturday, the Northstars should be OK. In a silver lining game that had a cloud, Nottingham defeated visiting Trenton, 41-6, in a WJFL Capitol Division battle. But at the end of the first half, the Northstars lost one of Mercer County’s most dynamic two-way players in Q McMillan, who suffered a right knee injury while being tackled on an interception return.
TRENTON, NJ
PhillyBite

Best Fishing Lakes Near Philadelphia

It's hot in Philadelphia in the summer, but swimming lakes are nearby. Whether you're visiting Philadelphia on business or on vacation, several locations within 90 minutes of the city offer great swimming. If you live in the city, you may already be familiar with many of these locations, including Blue Marsh Lake in Leesport, PA, Bellmawr Lake in Bellmawr, NJ, and East Lake Park in Ridley Park, PA. The following list is not exhaustive but will give you a good start.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

What’s the difference between ‘rowhouse’ and ‘rowhome’?

The difference between the words “rowhouse” and “rowhome” might appear insignificant, but this is Philly, and discussions about the slight distinction can get testy. A review of local media and city government usage shows both overwhelmingly choose “rowhouse” these days, and plenty of Philadelphians join them. But conversational use of “rowhome” abounds — and some feel very strongly about their chosen term.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Confrontation leads to shooting in Philadelphia's Overbrook Park section: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A confrontation led to a shooting in Philadelphia's Overbrook Park section on Thursday night. Police say it was self-defense.It happened on the 1400 block of North 75th Street around 11:30 p.m.Investigators say that a couple had a friend over their home.  When the friend's husband showed up, he was violent and threatening.Police say the man who lived in the house then shot the husband in the leg.He was rushed to the hospital.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Philadelphia lands on list of top cities for cheaters in U.S.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia claimed a top spot on a new list of the Most Unfaithful Cities in the United States. The website MyDatingAdviser.com put together what it calls the Infidelity Index. The website studied 200 major U.S. cities, looking at marriage, divorce and separation rates. It also factored in addition to the number of places to meet for an affair and the Google searches for the word "affair" and the affair hookup website Ashley Madison.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
visitphilly.com

Game’s On: Philly’s Top Sports Bars

Grab a few friends and root, root, root for the home team... Note: Greater Philadelphia is open for business and welcoming visitors. Safety guidelines regarding COVID-19 continue to evolve. While proof of vaccination and mask-wearing are no longer required in Philadelphia, individual businesses in Philadelphia and the Countryside may require them, and the City of Philadelphia strongly recommends mask-wearing in indoor public spaces. Advance tickets or reservations remain recommended or necessary at many spots. Your best bet: Check online or call ahead.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philasun.com

We don’t think so!

A group of civic and religious leaders came together in support of embattled Philadelphia District Attorney to send a message to Pennsylvania legislators hoping to impeach him: ‘Not on our watch!’. ABOVE PHOTO: Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner speaks during a news conference in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

The staffing crisis in Pennsylvania state prisons is dangerous for everyone | Opinion

Pennsylvanians are getting back to work. The economy is on the rebound. Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate is now lower than its pre-pandemic level. That’s great news, but not for everyone, including those who work some of the most dangerous jobs in the commonwealth. The commonwealth’s prison system continues to see its vacancies skyrocket with no sign of slowing, creating a dangerous atmosphere for prison employees and inmates.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Man shot 3 times in Frankford, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say a 43-year old man was shot three times Saturday afternoon in Frankford. The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Ditman Street.Officials say the victim was shot twice in the back and once in the arm. He is in critical but stable condition at Temple University Hospital.Authorities say no arrests have been made and no weapon were recovered.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Best Burger Bars and Restaurants in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA - If you're hungry for a delicious burger, Philadelphia has many restaurants serving them, and Philly. is wild about burgers. It's also home to the Burger Brawl, held at the X-Finity Live! In South Philly. From dive bars and casual pubs to top-rated restaurants, the city has a variety of places to satisfy your cravings. Here are 5 of our favorites.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Search Launched For Missing Delco Woman, 22

Police in Delaware County have launched a search for a missing 22-year-old woman. Kayla Gibbs has gone missing from her Drexel Hill home, Upper Darby police said in a Monday, Sept. 19 Facebook post. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black and white shirt, and black and white...
UPPER DARBY, PA

