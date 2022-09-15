Read full article on original website
College Basketball 2022-23 Countdown: No. 14 Villanova
Editor's note: John Fanta is counting down his top 15 college basketball teams at regular intervals leading up to the start of the 2022-23 season. Checking in at No. 14 is Villanova. What does life after Jay Wright hold for Villanova men’s basketball? It’s one of the biggest questions in...
Wilmington, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Wilmington. The Delcastle Vo-Tech High School volleyball team will have a game with Howard High School of Technology on September 19, 2022, 12:45:00.
Faeflen, Carrette lead Nottingham past Trenton, but Stars lose dynamic ‘Q’ McMillan to injury
If the Nottingham High football team handles adversity over the next few weeks the same way it handled it in the second half Saturday, the Northstars should be OK. In a silver lining game that had a cloud, Nottingham defeated visiting Trenton, 41-6, in a WJFL Capitol Division battle. But at the end of the first half, the Northstars lost one of Mercer County’s most dynamic two-way players in Q McMillan, who suffered a right knee injury while being tackled on an interception return.
Kurt Warner's son E.J. gets Temple going against Rutgers in first career start
E.J. Warner, the son of Hall of Fame quarterback and improbable underdog story Kurt Warner, logged his first career college start against Rutgers Saturday.
Jahki Coates takes Salem over Penns Grove - Football recap
Jahki Coates threw a pass for a touchdown and ran for another as Salem won on the road, 20-14, over Penns Grove. Coates opened the scoring with a 30-yard scoring strike to Abdoul Bell in the second quarter for Salem (3-1), and the half ended in a 7-7 tie. Jamal...
Best Fishing Lakes Near Philadelphia
It's hot in Philadelphia in the summer, but swimming lakes are nearby. Whether you're visiting Philadelphia on business or on vacation, several locations within 90 minutes of the city offer great swimming. If you live in the city, you may already be familiar with many of these locations, including Blue Marsh Lake in Leesport, PA, Bellmawr Lake in Bellmawr, NJ, and East Lake Park in Ridley Park, PA. The following list is not exhaustive but will give you a good start.
“Rats!” Philadelphia Just Made Top 10 in List of 50 Rattiest Cities in U.S.
Here's a truth you might not want to hear, but you probably already knew was true if you've ever stepped a toe in Philly. Philadelphia is a pretty rat-infested city. In fact, it's been identified as one of the most rat-infested cities in the United States, according to a study.
What’s the difference between ‘rowhouse’ and ‘rowhome’?
The difference between the words “rowhouse” and “rowhome” might appear insignificant, but this is Philly, and discussions about the slight distinction can get testy. A review of local media and city government usage shows both overwhelmingly choose “rowhouse” these days, and plenty of Philadelphians join them. But conversational use of “rowhome” abounds — and some feel very strongly about their chosen term.
Confrontation leads to shooting in Philadelphia's Overbrook Park section: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A confrontation led to a shooting in Philadelphia's Overbrook Park section on Thursday night. Police say it was self-defense.It happened on the 1400 block of North 75th Street around 11:30 p.m.Investigators say that a couple had a friend over their home. When the friend's husband showed up, he was violent and threatening.Police say the man who lived in the house then shot the husband in the leg.He was rushed to the hospital.
Philadelphia lands on list of top cities for cheaters in U.S.
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia claimed a top spot on a new list of the Most Unfaithful Cities in the United States. The website MyDatingAdviser.com put together what it calls the Infidelity Index. The website studied 200 major U.S. cities, looking at marriage, divorce and separation rates. It also factored in addition to the number of places to meet for an affair and the Google searches for the word "affair" and the affair hookup website Ashley Madison.
Game’s On: Philly’s Top Sports Bars
Grab a few friends and root, root, root for the home team... Note: Greater Philadelphia is open for business and welcoming visitors. Safety guidelines regarding COVID-19 continue to evolve. While proof of vaccination and mask-wearing are no longer required in Philadelphia, individual businesses in Philadelphia and the Countryside may require them, and the City of Philadelphia strongly recommends mask-wearing in indoor public spaces. Advance tickets or reservations remain recommended or necessary at many spots. Your best bet: Check online or call ahead.
Trenton mayor: Ch-ch-changes in the capital city | Opinion
This year, three summer months rolled by without there being a single homicide in Trenton. In Philadelphia, New York City and cities throughout the country, the story was markedly different.
We don’t think so!
A group of civic and religious leaders came together in support of embattled Philadelphia District Attorney to send a message to Pennsylvania legislators hoping to impeach him: ‘Not on our watch!’. ABOVE PHOTO: Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner speaks during a news conference in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022....
The staffing crisis in Pennsylvania state prisons is dangerous for everyone | Opinion
Pennsylvanians are getting back to work. The economy is on the rebound. Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate is now lower than its pre-pandemic level. That’s great news, but not for everyone, including those who work some of the most dangerous jobs in the commonwealth. The commonwealth’s prison system continues to see its vacancies skyrocket with no sign of slowing, creating a dangerous atmosphere for prison employees and inmates.
Man shot 3 times in Frankford, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say a 43-year old man was shot three times Saturday afternoon in Frankford. The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Ditman Street.Officials say the victim was shot twice in the back and once in the arm. He is in critical but stable condition at Temple University Hospital.Authorities say no arrests have been made and no weapon were recovered.
NoMo COO Monique Curry-Mims is breaking the cycle of poverty in Philadelphia
No Options, More Opportunities (NoMo) is an organization in Philadelphia whose mission is to provide a safe space for youth and young adults to develop positive life skills and nurture their potential to break the cycle of poverty. With over 15,700 followers across social media, NoMo is getting the message across about what young people need to thrive.
Hundreds remember late rapper PnB Rock at Germantown vigil
Hundreds came out to a vigil in Germantown Friday night to remember and celebrate rapper and Philadelphia native PnB Rock, who was killed earlier this week in Los Angeles.
New movie with "Hunger Games" star Natalie Dormer filming in Center City
The "Hunger Games" star Natalie Dormer is the leading actress of the film.
Best Burger Bars and Restaurants in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA - If you're hungry for a delicious burger, Philadelphia has many restaurants serving them, and Philly. is wild about burgers. It's also home to the Burger Brawl, held at the X-Finity Live! In South Philly. From dive bars and casual pubs to top-rated restaurants, the city has a variety of places to satisfy your cravings. Here are 5 of our favorites.
Search Launched For Missing Delco Woman, 22
Police in Delaware County have launched a search for a missing 22-year-old woman. Kayla Gibbs has gone missing from her Drexel Hill home, Upper Darby police said in a Monday, Sept. 19 Facebook post. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black and white shirt, and black and white...
