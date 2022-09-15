ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Are the Suns a Top Three Team in the West?

By Donnie Druin
Inside The Suns
Inside The Suns
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ziGNE_0hx0OSnC00

The Phoenix Suns are off and on varying lists when NBA.com asked their writers to list the top three teams in the western conference.

The Phoenix Suns have accomplished quite a lot in the last two seasons, ranging from their run to the 2021 NBA Finals to a tremendous regular season that set franchise records and paced the entire league in wins with 64.

Phoenix ultimately crashed and burned out of the postseason, a feeling that some writers and analysts just can't shake despite returning the same bulk of players who helped the Suns reach those heights.

In NBA.com 's debate asking who are the top three teams in the west, the Suns made at least the top three in four-of-six lists.

Brian Martin held them as high as No. 2, just below the Golden State Warriors (who were No. 1 in all but one list).

"Despite an ugly loss to Dallas in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals, don’t forget that Phoenix won eight more games than any team last season. Yes, Chris Paul is 37, but the rest of the core — Deandre Ayton (24), Devin Booker (25), Mikal Bridges (26) and Cam Johnson (26) — is young. That embarrassing loss to end last season can either break a team or fuel them to redemption," said Martin.

Neither Mark Medina (Warriors/Clippers/Grizzlies) or Shaun Powell (Clippers/Warriors/Nuggets) had them in the top three.

The remaining thoughts on Phoenix:

Steve Aschburner

"I’m not convinced the Phoenix Suns can’t splice their 2021 postseason to their mature performance of last season. If the Deandre Ayton wrangling didn’t damage their chemistry, they still — on paper — impress me as repeat Finals customers, once removed."

John Schuhmann

"The Suns were, by a wide margin, the best regular season team last year, finishing in the top five in both offensive and defensive efficiency. They have a really good top six and they’re getting big man Dario Saric back from injury."

Michael C. Wright

"The Suns come into this season with virtually the same squad that nearly captured a title in 2020-21 but with a renewed sense of urgency after last season’s shocking loss to Dallas in the semifinals. Expect to see a laser-focused Phoenix group in 2022-23."

Phoenix, AZ
InsideTheSuns brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Phoenix Suns.

 https://www.si.com/nba/suns

