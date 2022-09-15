Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Champaign shooting injures man, destroys power pole
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A shooting Friday night in Champaign left one man injured and destroyed a power line pole, according to the Champaign Police Department. Friday around 7:14 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Bloomington Road for a report of a car accident and several reports of shots fired.
walls102.com
Man shot in Streator; pair with prior firearm charges sought
STREATOR – The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two individuals they say were involved in an incident in Streator where one person was shot Saturday. Authorities say they are looking for 24-year-old Timothy M. Wheaton and 27-year-old Alyssa K. Shelton, who were allegedly involved in a shooting in the 1400 Block of South Cleveland Ave that left a male victim with non-life threatening injuries. The pair may be in a Purple 2018 Jeep Wrangler with a black top and neon green accents. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office. They are advising the couple may be armed and dangerous, but that the incident itself is isolated. In May of this year the same pair were allegedly involved in another shooting incident in Streator. They were taken into custody for that incident on May 25th in Peru at a restaurant and charged at that time with Reckless Discharge of Firearm, a Class 4 Felony. Shelton and Wheaton were currently out on a $5000 bond each pending trial for those charges.
WAND TV
16-year-old in stable condition after Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A 16-year-old is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds following a shooting in Champaign Friday night. According to the Champaign Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of W. Springfield Avenue around 7:48 p.m. for a report of a shooting with injury. Officers found the...
Two arrested in Gibson City drug raid
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were arrested on Wednesday in a joint raid by the Gibson City and Paxton Police Departments. Officers obtained a search warrant for a home in Gibson City and found inside the home 36 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a scale and several pieces of drug paraphernalia. Two people inside […]
Teen shot walking in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A teen was shot Friday evening walking near West Springfield Avenue and Kenwood Road, said officials. Champaign Police arrived and found a 16-year-old with several non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his legs. The teen was walking near Springfield Avenue when another male started following him, officials said. The shooter shot the teen […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, September 17th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a Decatur woman on drug charges and an outstanding warrant. Jessica Welch was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on a Marion County traffic warrant with bond set at $2,500. 57-year-old Chris Dwiggins was arrested at a Salem motel...
Gilman manhunt ends; how and where he was captured
GILMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Many stepped up when a sexual assault suspect was on the run. Now, he’s in custody. Iroquois County Sheriff Clint Perzee said an Illinois State Trooper found Joel Smith around 11 p.m. on Thursday night. He said Smith was walking near the Route 24 and 45 intersection. It’s not far from […]
Central Illinois Proud
‘Treadmill selfie guy’ identified by Bloomington Police
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who was caught on camera damaging an apartment complex has been identified Friday. According to Bloomington Police Public Information Officer Brandt Parsely, 28-year-old Thomas Snyder was arrested for criminal damage to property. On Thursday, Bloomington police asked the public to help identify a...
Police use farm equipment in search for fugitive
GILMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Law enforcement pulled out all of the stops to find a fugitive in Gilman, including using some unusual methods to look for him. The search for Joel Smith came to an end late Thursday evening when he was arrested. After fleeing from Gilman’s train station Wednesday afternoon following a sexual assault, […]
Police: Burglar caught red-handed
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul Police arrested a man on Tuesday after they said they caught him in the act of burglarizing a home. Officers responded to the area of Tanner and Yates Streets at 11:30 p.m. for a report of a residential burglary. They arrived to find Kerion Overstreet, 23, inside a home. Officers […]
newschannel20.com
Police: Repeat offenders involved in Champaign-Urbana car, foot chase
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Champaign Police on Tuesday initiated a traffic stop near the city border of Urbana, as officers approached the car fled the scene, according to police. Officers said the incident quickly escalated when the car crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Vine and Washington...
newschannel20.com
Police need help identifying suspects
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Macon County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying the subjects pictured below. Police say that they are part of a theft investigation. If you have any information on them you're asked to contact Detective Jedlicka at 217-424-1334 with any information.
Man on the run from police
GILMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities said a man is on the run after an incident at the Gilman train station. Authorities said they are searching for Joel T. Smith as a person of interest. Smith was last seen running on foot northeast towards Route 24 from the train station. Smith was wearing a black button-up […]
walls102.com
Shed recovered; returned to Mendota
MENDOTA – The shed that was removed from a residence in Mendota has been returned after an investigation by the Mendota Police Department. Authorities in Livingston County executed a search warrant in cooperation with the LaSalle County States Attorney’s Office and the Mendota Police Department at an address in rural Ancona. The shed that was allegedly taken by a truck and trailer on August 30th from the 1000 block of 6th Avenue in Mendota. The shed was transported back to Mendota on Wednesday. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.
Central Illinois Proud
Two in critical condition after crash outside Pub II
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — An early morning crash on a busy street in Normal has left two men fighting for their lives. At approximately 12:30 a.m. Thursday, officers reported to 102 N. Linden Street after a crash had been reported. When they arrived, they confirmed that two pedestrians had been struck by a vehicle outside of the bar Pub II.
Macon County Sherriff announces special campaign
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office announced earlier this week that it will be conducting a special campaign for the month of October. Sheriff Jim Root said the campaign will involve increased patrols for Scott’s Law violations. Scott’s Law is Illinois’ version of a move over law that requires drivers to stop, […]
foxillinois.com
Help prevent drain flooding
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — You can adopt a drain in Champaign. The city of Champaign has a program called Adopt a Drain. Adopt a Drain allows residents to adopt storm drains in their neighborhoods. If you adopt a drain you have to clean the drain four times a year,...
Woman stabbed in Decatur, suspect arrested
Editor’s note: It was initially reported based on information from the Decatur Police Department that the victim was 27 years old. Decatur Police have since clarified that the victim is actually 37 years old. DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man is under arrest and charged with attempted murder following a domestic violence situation on […]
Coroner: Man dead in Sunday crash
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Rantoul died over the weekend in a car crash after the coroner said he may have experienced a medical event behind the wheel. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the man as 46-year-old Homer J. Green. Reports indicated that Green was driving on County Road 3100 North near […]
‘She was such a beautiful soul’: shooting victim’s best friend speaks out
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – A father is in jail, accused of killing his 34-year-old daughter. Latoya Gwin was shot and killed two months ago, but we’re learning more details about her and the case every day. A close friend is now speaking out about this tragic loss and what it means to live without her. […]
