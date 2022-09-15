ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Hornets Announce New Statement Edition Court

By Schuyler Callihan
All Hornets
All Hornets
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hzFrY_0hx0Mylu00

A new court to match the Hornets Statement Edition uniforms.

The Charlotte Hornets released their 2022-23 Statement Edition uniforms on Thursday afternoon, removing the "CHA" abbreviation across the chest and going back to the Hornets wordmark.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46NZ0b_0hx0Mylu00

In addition to the new uniforms, the Hornets will also have a new court to play on. This will be the first time in the franchise's history that they will play on a court dedicated to the Statement Edition uniforms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p3JuI_0hx0Mylu00

The purple silhouette of the Hornet will be used at midcourt for the first time ever. To add a little flare to the court, the Hornets added a half basketball above each free throw line. If you look closely enough, you can see the honeycomb pattern in the painted area and along the apron of the court as well.

"This is an opportunity for us to add an additional layer of excitement and fresh look from time to time when fans are coming here for games," Hornets Sports & Entertainment Chief Marketing Officer Seth Bennett stated.

This court will be used in each of the nine home games where the Hornets wear the Statement Edition Uniforms. The dates and opponents for those nights can be seen below.

Oct. 29 vs Golden State Warriors

Nov. 5 vs Brooklyn Nets

Dec. 3 vs Milwaukee Bucks

Dec. 31 vs Brooklyn Nets

Jan. 14 vs Boston Celtics

Feb. 11 vs Denver Nuggets

Feb. 25 vs Miami Heat

Mar. 11 vs Utah Jazz

Apr. 9 vs Cleveland Cavaliers

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Draymond Green reveals why Warriors players thought Steve Kerr was 'out of his mind' when he took over in 2014

After two straight playoff appearances and a 51-win season, the Warriors firing Mark Jackson in the summer of 2014 was, for some, a surprising move. As has been well chronicled in the time since, Jackson's dismissal was about more than basketball. But beneath the veil of a perennial punchline franchise ascending into the realm of respectability, there were basketball concerns as well.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Basketball
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Beverley issues strong response to latest Russell Westbrook report

It may be time to start checking pigs for wings because we are seeing the day that Patrick Beverley is publicly defending Russell Westbrook. A report from The Athletic this week indicated that the Los Angeles Lakers are pondering the drastic step of moving Westbrook to the bench next year. With Westbrook aging, his abilities declining, and a new head coach in Darvin Ham taking over, it at least seems like a plausible move.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Charlotte Hornets#Miami Heat Mar 11#Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Daily Record

Twin New Jersey girls basketball stars ink three-year NIL deal with Puma

The Pauldo twins continue to reach new heights. Sisters Mia and Mya Pauldo, affectionately known as the Morris Catholic girls basketball team’s Twin Back Court or “TBC,” inked a name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal with Puma last week. The deal with the popular sneaker and athletic apparel company will last for the remainder of their high school careers. ...
BASKETBALL
All Hornets

All Hornets

Charlotte, NC
856
Followers
646
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT

All Hornets is a FanNation channel covering the Charlotte Hornets

 https://www.si.com/nba/hornets

Comments / 0

Community Policy