ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Breaking down Nebraska's defensive struggles, and how Georgia Southern exploited them

By LUKE MULLIN Lincoln Journal Star
North Platte Telegraph
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska fires defensive coordinator Erik Chinander

A week after former Nebraska coach Scott Frost was fired, Husker defensive coordinator Erik Chinander is out of a job, too. According to a statement released by the university Sunday, interim coach Mickey Joseph relieved Chinander from his position and promoted assistant Bill Busch to that role for the remainder of the season.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Travis Vokolek, Nick Henrich both warm up before Nebraska vs. Oklahoma

LINCOLN — Two of Nebraska’s captains — who missed the North Dakota and Georgia Southern games — will attempt to play Saturday against No. 6 Oklahoma. Tight end Travis Vokolek (ankle) and inside linebacker Nick Henrich (hand) were both suited up and participating in Husker warmups before the game. Both got hurt in the Huskers’ 31-28 loss to Northwestern and have been “day to day” since late August.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Statesboro, GA
Football
City
Statesboro, GA
Statesboro, GA
College Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
Lincoln, NE
Sports
State
North Dakota State
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Georgia Football
Lincoln, NE
Football
Statesboro, GA
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
North Platte Telegraph

Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Oklahoma

Each week, the Two-Minute Drill provides an in-depth breakdown on all the key matchups that will decide a winner in the Huskers' game. Here's what Oklahoma and Nebraska bring to the showdown. * * *. Nebraska rush offense vs. Oklahoma rush defense. Bryan Applewhite is the current leader for Husker...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Facing coaching changes and a top-10 foe, Nebraska must lean on what it knows

LINCOLN — Thank goodness for football. Brandon Reilly held the thought countless times in December 2014. It would have been easy for Reilly — then a Nebraska sophomore receiver — to go down the social-media rabbit hole in the hours and days after the head coach he committed to, Bo Pelini, was fired.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Sam McKewon breaks down Nebraska's loss to Oklahoma

Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Oklahoma. The World-Herald's Sam McKewon hands out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas after each game. Here are the grades coming out of the loss to Oklahoma.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerald Green
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: three; Day: nine; Year: forty-six) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (Red Balls: six, twelve; White Balls: sixteen, nineteen) (four, five, eight, sixteen, nineteen; Lucky Ball: nine) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 277,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 3, Day: 9, Year: 46. (Month: three; Day: nine; Year: forty-six) Pick 3. 1-2-7 (one, two, seven)
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska continues to have low unemployment rate

Nebraska continued to have one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country in August. According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, the state's unemployment rate was 2.1% last month, which was up from 2% in July but down from 2.5% in August 2022. That ranked third nationally for the...
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaking Down#American Football#College Football#Nu#Huskers#Georgia Southern
North Platte Telegraph

One person killed in skydiving accident at Crete airport

A skydiving accident reportedly killed one and injured another Thursday afternoon at the Crete Municipal Airport, where SkyDive Atlas offers what its website describes as "the only professional tandem skydiving operation in the state of Nebraska." According to the Crete News, one customer was killed in the incident and an...
CRETE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

First human case of West Nile confirmed in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department on Friday confirmed the county's first human case of West Nile virus this season. The infected person, a male under 20 years of age, is hospitalized but is recovering, health officials said. West Nile virus is spread through the bites of mosquitoes that have fed...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy