Breaking down Nebraska's defensive struggles, and how Georgia Southern exploited them

Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska fires defensive coordinator Erik Chinander
A week after former Nebraska coach Scott Frost was fired, Husker defensive coordinator Erik Chinander is out of a job, too. According to a statement released by the university Sunday, interim coach Mickey Joseph relieved Chinander from his position and promoted assistant Bill Busch to that role for the remainder of the season.
North Platte Telegraph
Travis Vokolek, Nick Henrich both warm up before Nebraska vs. Oklahoma
LINCOLN — Two of Nebraska’s captains — who missed the North Dakota and Georgia Southern games — will attempt to play Saturday against No. 6 Oklahoma. Tight end Travis Vokolek (ankle) and inside linebacker Nick Henrich (hand) were both suited up and participating in Husker warmups before the game. Both got hurt in the Huskers’ 31-28 loss to Northwestern and have been “day to day” since late August.
North Platte Telegraph
Overmatched Nebraska falters defensively in 49-14 loss to No. 6 Oklahoma
There was a buzz in the air Saturday morning. Whether it was due to the return of an old rival or because of the new man in charge of the Husker football program, the mood around Nebraska’s final nonconference game felt different than its first three contests of the year.
North Platte Telegraph
Game On: Storylines, matchups to watch (and a prediction) for Huskers vs. Sooners
After firing its head coach, Nebraska remains in the national spotlight ahead of a rivalry clash against Oklahoma at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Here’s a closer look at how the Huskers and Sooners match up. How the Huskers light up the scoreboard. 1. Get Grant 100: Anthony Grant has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Platte Telegraph
Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Oklahoma
Each week, the Two-Minute Drill provides an in-depth breakdown on all the key matchups that will decide a winner in the Huskers' game. Here's what Oklahoma and Nebraska bring to the showdown. * * *. Nebraska rush offense vs. Oklahoma rush defense. Bryan Applewhite is the current leader for Husker...
North Platte Telegraph
Facing coaching changes and a top-10 foe, Nebraska must lean on what it knows
LINCOLN — Thank goodness for football. Brandon Reilly held the thought countless times in December 2014. It would have been easy for Reilly — then a Nebraska sophomore receiver — to go down the social-media rabbit hole in the hours and days after the head coach he committed to, Bo Pelini, was fired.
North Platte Telegraph
Sam McKewon breaks down Nebraska's loss to Oklahoma
Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Oklahoma. The World-Herald's Sam McKewon hands out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas after each game. Here are the grades coming out of the loss to Oklahoma.
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: Mickey Joseph's debut adds another historic moment to Nebraska vs. Oklahoma
Of course. It had to be Oklahoma. Mickey Joseph’s connection to OU began in 1987, when the quarterback from Archbishop Shaw High in New Orleans was a top recruit target of Barry Switzer. Joseph's host on his Norman visit was none other than Charles Thompson. And had Joseph chosen...
RELATED PEOPLE
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: three; Day: nine; Year: forty-six) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (Red Balls: six, twelve; White Balls: sixteen, nineteen) (four, five, eight, sixteen, nineteen; Lucky Ball: nine) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 277,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 3, Day: 9, Year: 46. (Month: three; Day: nine; Year: forty-six) Pick 3. 1-2-7 (one, two, seven)
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska continues to have low unemployment rate
Nebraska continued to have one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country in August. According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, the state's unemployment rate was 2.1% last month, which was up from 2% in July but down from 2.5% in August 2022. That ranked third nationally for the...
North Platte Telegraph
Facing foreclosure, Bellevue veteran awaits $1 million payout on Air Force discrimination claim
OMAHA -- David Bighia doesn’t know whether to pack up or hunker down. The Army veteran is facing foreclosure on his home in Bellevue’s Fontenelle Hills within weeks. His house will be auctioned on the steps of the Sarpy County Courthouse. This, even though the Air Force owes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Platte Telegraph
One person killed in skydiving accident at Crete airport
A skydiving accident reportedly killed one and injured another Thursday afternoon at the Crete Municipal Airport, where SkyDive Atlas offers what its website describes as "the only professional tandem skydiving operation in the state of Nebraska." According to the Crete News, one customer was killed in the incident and an...
North Platte Telegraph
First human case of West Nile confirmed in Douglas County
The Douglas County Health Department on Friday confirmed the county's first human case of West Nile virus this season. The infected person, a male under 20 years of age, is hospitalized but is recovering, health officials said. West Nile virus is spread through the bites of mosquitoes that have fed...
Comments / 0