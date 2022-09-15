Read full article on original website
Record-Herald
Fayette SWCD honors Hughes family
Randy and Monique Hughes have made it a mission to put conservation practices in place on their farm. The Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District honored the family at its 75th annual meeting with the “Cooperator of the Year” award. Practices like wetland creation, grazing management, heavy use...
Record-Herald
Commission on Aging lunch & activities
The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Sept. 19-23 is as follows:. Sausage, egg & cheese casserole, hash browns, biscuit/muffin, warm fruit, juice. Beef taco, corn casserole, Spanish rice, shredded lettuce/diced tomatoes, fruit. WEDNESDAY. Pulled pork, buttered cabbage, parsley potatoes, cornbread, graham crackers, fruit. THURSDAY.
Back to the status quo: Ohio clinics to resume second-trimester abortions
The voice-mail system at Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio has been inundated with calls since a judge recognized a challenge to the state's abortion law and temporarily blocked it.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Harbor Freight to Open in September
CIRCLEVILLE – Harbor Freight has almost finished renovation to the old Gordmans location, and plans to open at the end of the month. The renovation started in June of this year, since then inside and outside has been renovated including painting the entire front of the building. Recently we...
delawareohiohistory.org
Crist Tavern-Millworkers makes list of endangered historic sites
Crist Tavern-Millworkers house near Liberty Township makes list of endangered historic sites. The Crist Tavern-Millworkers Boarding House, built around 1835 on what is now state Route 315, a short distance from U.S. Route 23, has been placed on the List of Ohio’s Most Endangered Historic Sites for 2022 by Preservation Ohio.
Miami Valley seniors react to potential Social Security increase
"Your heating bill. I've always had high heating bills in the wintertime, so I would say it would help on heating bills," Edwards said.
Record-Herald
‘Orianthi’ new Scarecrow headliner
One day before the Scarecrow Festival began and about 48 hours before the rock band was scheduled to perform as Saturday night’s headliner, “Hinder” representatives informed the festival committee that the band would not be in attendance “due to a series of unforeseen circumstances.” On extremely short notice, the committee was able to secure a new Saturday night headliner: “Orianthi” — a platinum-selling recording artist and world class guitarist.
Union representing Kroger workers in Central Ohio files strike authorization
CINCINNATI — After failing to reach a tentative agreement this week, Kroger employees’ union in the Columbus-area voted for strike authorization. >>Ohio judge temporarily blocks abortion ban in state; Local clinic reopens doors starting next week. Our news partners at 10TV report a spokesperson from the store chain...
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in Ohio
Are you looking for delicious Mexican cuisine in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants. Located in central Ohio, this family-owned restaurant is known for its great Mexican food. Customer recommendations include the adobada torta (a sandwich filled with marinated pork, mayo, black beans, lettuce, tomato, and avocado), carnitas tacos, and tinga tostada (crispy corn tortillas topped with shredded chicken in chipotle sauce, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, and avocado). If you have room for something sweet, the flan is a must.
The Best Pumpkin Pie in Ohio Can Be Found Inside This Middle-Of-Nowhere Bakery
If you're looking for some of the best donuts, cookies, cakes, and pies the state of Ohio has to offer, look no further than this small town bakery that's been family owned and operated for more than 60 years.
NBC4 Columbus
A new perspective on Opioid use from a doctor
Sponsored content by the Ohio Opioid Education Alliance. Almost weekly, and sometimes daily, you will hear stories in the news about unintentional overdose deaths in our community. And there is often one common link. Fentanyl. The fact is that fentanyl was involved in 81 percent of overdose deaths in 2020. we are getting more perspective of this epidemic from doctor Emily Kauffman with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
What’s inside the offer turned down by Kroger’s union?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger has released some information it said is included in the last offer rejected by the union representing central Ohio store associates, including a $1.80 pay raise over the life of the contract. According to a press release Saturday, the grocery giant said the average cashier would see a 65-cent raise […]
Kroger: Workers' union votes for strike authorization
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Kroger employees' union has voted to authorize to strike after members rejected a tentative deal with the company this week. A spokesperson for the Cincinnati-based grocery store chain told 10TV on Friday this was the third tentative agreement that was fully recommended for ratification by the union and company bargaining committees. The agreement was Kroger's "Last Best and Final offer."
Times Gazette
Ghostly stories from the past
The Highland County Historical Society is planning several events in the upcoming months. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 6 p.m., the annual Ghost Walk returns to the Hillsboro Cemetery. This popular event showcases historical figures who are buried in the cemetery through dramatic narrative. This year’s lineup will feature a bevy of notable female historical figures. For the first time in the event’s history, no men will be portrayed in the show.
Honda requests cash from employees after overpaid bonuses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A company employing thousands of people in central Ohio is asking its workers to pay the company. Honda sent a memo to employees at its Marysville factory, saying it overpaid bonuses and needs that extra money back. Employees say returning the money will be hard for their families, but an attorney […]
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
oxfordobserver.org
Health department issues critical violations to local restaurants
Three Oxford restaurants received critical violations from the Butler County Health Department within the last week. Corner Grill & Drinkery at East Park Place received two critical violations. One citation was for insufficient levels of sanitizing solution in the restaurant’s dishwasher, and another was for dented food packages in storage.
Record-Herald
COVID community level drops from ‘high’ to ‘low’
The COVID community level for Fayette County has dropped from high to low, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday. In the last seven days, Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) has received reports of 47 new COVID cases, 51 new recoveries, and no new hospitalizations or deaths. At-home tests are now widely available, and those results are not reported to FCPH, so the actual number of new cases is likely higher than reported. For more detailed data, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov and view the COVID dashboard.
Troy Fire Department’s ‘baby box’ being investigated following citizen complaint
TROY — The City of Troy’s new Safe Haven Baby Box is being investigated after a citizen complaint. The baby box was unveiled at the end of July at Troy’s new fire station, but now is under investigation by the Ohio Department of Health. This is the...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County Sunflower Farm has Created a Maze in the Sunflower Field
PICKAWAY – Just north of South Bloomfield on 104 you can find something pretty a’MAZEing” right now, a field full of sunflowers in full bloom. Scioto Sunflowers is located at 13832 State Route 104, Ashville, OH and operates a U-Pick sunflower and farm market. The farm sells an experience along with a flower every time you come. For a low price the market allows people to stroll through a field of sunflowers and take as many photos as they want, and bring one home. Sounds pretty amazing huh? Well to make it even better the farm market has now cut a maze through the sunflowers so you can get fully immersed in the field. Along the way they left props for amazing photo ops throughout. Sound like a fun date?
