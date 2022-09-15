ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

Editorial: North Charleston should rise to the challenge on old Naval Base

The city of North Charleston has a long and convoluted history grappling with the vast property that the Navy left behind when it closed its base and shipyard along the Cooper River a generation ago. But the city has an opportunity to write a promising new chapter soon, as it prepares to oversee development of new infill housing just west of the base’s historic officers’ quarters.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Behre: In North Charleston, a dramatic bridge to the future

The notion of a particular location being a “postcard place” or providing a “postcard moment” might one day outlive the actual use of postcards themselves: The phrases convey a sense that somewhere is so beautiful or special or interesting that people will want to take note.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Forthcoming retail sites, green space at Carnes Crossroads

The City of Goose Creek and Urban Core Advisors have announced a public-private partnership for the Uptown development at Carnes Crossroads. The exciting project represents a $50 million investment in the City. Uptown development will contain over 100,000 square feet of commercial buildings — including restaurants, retail, and flex space....
GOOSE CREEK, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Pleasant, SC
Business
City
Mount Pleasant, SC
City
Charleston, SC
Mount Pleasant, SC
Government
The Post and Courier

Charleston's high-end home market cools from sizzling sales during pandemic

Multimillion-dollar residential deals throughout the Charleston region this year have included historic houses turned into inns, oceanfront condominiums and even a whole island. The high-end home market continued to sizzle, too, even amid rising borrowing costs, escalating prices and a dearth of available housing stock. But recently, Lowcountry real estate...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Another Charleston-area former Bi-Lo supermarket to see new use after $2.9M sale

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Darkened Summerville store bought by Dorchester County for nearly $2.9M. On the edge of Summerville, Dorchester County recently...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

New 12-story Charleston office building 60% leased as it nears completion

A new 12-story office building under construction on the Charleston peninsula is now more than 60 percent leased. Morrison Yard on Morrison Drive near the Ravenel Bridge recently picked up three new tenants, according to Jeff Mixson, a co-owner of the new office building and founder and principal of Mixson Properties.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Weekly Meetings

Where: First Floor, Public Meeting Room, 2 George Street. Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd. Where: Public Meeting Room, Operations Center, 1619Rifle Range Rd. Summerville Planning Commission. When: 4 p.m. Where: Town Hall, 200 S. Main St. Tuesday. City of Charleston Redevelopment Corporation. When: 8:30 a.m.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#South Carolina Stingrays#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#Health Sponsor#Mpcc Board#State Farm
The Post and Courier

Berkeley School Board denies majority of student attendance, expulsion appeals

The first orders of business for the September 13 meeting of the Berkeley County School Board meeting took members into executive session where there was a discussion of evaluation, employment, appointment, assignment, demotion, discipline, or release of an employee(s) as needed. Members also received a legal update regarding a pending,...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Pruitt Health serving up fun times and good eats

Assisted care and nursing residents at Pruitt Health Moncks Corner were recently treated to an afternoon out on the town, as they dug in on generous servings of mouthwatering grub at New Chinatown Restaurant on N U.S. Highway 52. "This is exciting for us," commented Pruitt Health-Moncks Corner Activities Assistant...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

DOFFIN, James E., 86, of North Charleston died Saturday. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home and Gardens. GREEN, Wilhemenia, 88, of Hollywood died Friday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. HUNTER, Albertha, of Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by Pasley's Mortuary. WALKER, Evelina Washington, 85, of James Island died Saturday....
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
The Post and Courier

Editorial: Tweak Dorchester County's road list to put tax referendum in fast lane

There’s no question traffic congestion in many parts of Dorchester County might be residents’ biggest annoyance, and there’s no question that as the county continues to grow, such congestion will, too. So we understand why Dorchester County Council is asking voters to extend the 1% sales tax to raise more money for further projects that promise to provide relief, at least for a bit.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Body found in Goose Creek park

The Goose Creek Police Department is reporting that a lifeless female body was recovered earlier today at John McCants Veterans Park, along Anita Drive. Police Chief L.J. Roscoe has publicly acknowledged spotting the unidentified female without disclosing any further details, as an investigation is ongoing.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
The Post and Courier

Georgetown's legal bills in Liberty Steel plant fight topped $50K

GEORGETOWN — City documents show Georgetown spent more than $50,000 between March and June for legal services related to Liberty Steel Georgetown’s appeal to the city Board of Zoning Appeals, including counsel for the board itself. That amount represents less than 1 percent of the city’s budget for...
GEORGETOWN, SC
The Post and Courier

Moncks Corner council votes to increase taxes 15 percent

MONCKS CORNER — Town Council unanimously finalized an operating budget that includes a nearly 15 percent tax increase for the upcoming fiscal year. Homeowners with property valued at $250,000 will have $100 more per year on their property taxes. From the approved budget, operating revenues will increase from $12.4...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
The Post and Courier

“It was my lucky day,” says Kingstree lottery winner

COLUMBIA, SC (September 15, 2022) – Extra effort paid off for a Kingstree woman. Instead of buying a lottery ticket while she was in the grocery store, she went in the store next door and got a ticket that won her $300,000. “It was my lucky day,” the winner...
KINGSTREE, SC
The Post and Courier

Week 5: Berkeley County squads in first-time matchups

Five high school football teams from Berkeley County will line up against opponents they've never encountered before in Week 5. Cane Bay travels to May River, Stratford to St. James and Timberland to West Ashley while Cross hosts Buford and St. John's Christian hosts Conway Christian. One of those teams...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy