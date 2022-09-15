Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersMoncks Corner, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
Related
The Post and Courier
Boxcar Betty's ownership group brings Pasture & Grain to Mount Pleasant
After bringing Boxcar Betty’s to the Charleston area in 2014, Roth Scott, Ian MacBryde and longtime employee Ira Hill have added a fast casual eatery in Mount Pleasant. Pasture & Grain started serving customers for lunch and dinner daily at 1701 Shoremeade Road on Aug. 19. The new restaurant...
The Post and Courier
Editorial: North Charleston should rise to the challenge on old Naval Base
The city of North Charleston has a long and convoluted history grappling with the vast property that the Navy left behind when it closed its base and shipyard along the Cooper River a generation ago. But the city has an opportunity to write a promising new chapter soon, as it prepares to oversee development of new infill housing just west of the base’s historic officers’ quarters.
The Post and Courier
Behre: In North Charleston, a dramatic bridge to the future
The notion of a particular location being a “postcard place” or providing a “postcard moment” might one day outlive the actual use of postcards themselves: The phrases convey a sense that somewhere is so beautiful or special or interesting that people will want to take note.
The Post and Courier
Forthcoming retail sites, green space at Carnes Crossroads
The City of Goose Creek and Urban Core Advisors have announced a public-private partnership for the Uptown development at Carnes Crossroads. The exciting project represents a $50 million investment in the City. Uptown development will contain over 100,000 square feet of commercial buildings — including restaurants, retail, and flex space....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
Charleston's high-end home market cools from sizzling sales during pandemic
Multimillion-dollar residential deals throughout the Charleston region this year have included historic houses turned into inns, oceanfront condominiums and even a whole island. The high-end home market continued to sizzle, too, even amid rising borrowing costs, escalating prices and a dearth of available housing stock. But recently, Lowcountry real estate...
The Post and Courier
Another Charleston-area former Bi-Lo supermarket to see new use after $2.9M sale
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Darkened Summerville store bought by Dorchester County for nearly $2.9M. On the edge of Summerville, Dorchester County recently...
The Post and Courier
New 12-story Charleston office building 60% leased as it nears completion
A new 12-story office building under construction on the Charleston peninsula is now more than 60 percent leased. Morrison Yard on Morrison Drive near the Ravenel Bridge recently picked up three new tenants, according to Jeff Mixson, a co-owner of the new office building and founder and principal of Mixson Properties.
The Post and Courier
Weekly Meetings
Where: First Floor, Public Meeting Room, 2 George Street. Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd. Where: Public Meeting Room, Operations Center, 1619Rifle Range Rd. Summerville Planning Commission. When: 4 p.m. Where: Town Hall, 200 S. Main St. Tuesday. City of Charleston Redevelopment Corporation. When: 8:30 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
Berkeley School Board denies majority of student attendance, expulsion appeals
The first orders of business for the September 13 meeting of the Berkeley County School Board meeting took members into executive session where there was a discussion of evaluation, employment, appointment, assignment, demotion, discipline, or release of an employee(s) as needed. Members also received a legal update regarding a pending,...
The Post and Courier
Pruitt Health serving up fun times and good eats
Assisted care and nursing residents at Pruitt Health Moncks Corner were recently treated to an afternoon out on the town, as they dug in on generous servings of mouthwatering grub at New Chinatown Restaurant on N U.S. Highway 52. "This is exciting for us," commented Pruitt Health-Moncks Corner Activities Assistant...
The Post and Courier
Air Force veteran’s nonprofit ‘rescues’ uneaten food and delivers it to local charities
Air Force veteran Chuck Smiley has a mentor helping guide him through his next venture. Catherine Smiley is the chief operating officer at Rescuing Leftover Cuisine, a New York City-based nonprofit that redistributes leftover food to feed those struggling with food insecurity. After finishing an eight-year career at Boeing that...
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Monday, Sept. 19, 2022
DOFFIN, James E., 86, of North Charleston died Saturday. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home and Gardens. GREEN, Wilhemenia, 88, of Hollywood died Friday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. HUNTER, Albertha, of Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by Pasley's Mortuary. WALKER, Evelina Washington, 85, of James Island died Saturday....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Tweak Dorchester County's road list to put tax referendum in fast lane
There’s no question traffic congestion in many parts of Dorchester County might be residents’ biggest annoyance, and there’s no question that as the county continues to grow, such congestion will, too. So we understand why Dorchester County Council is asking voters to extend the 1% sales tax to raise more money for further projects that promise to provide relief, at least for a bit.
The Post and Courier
Body found in Goose Creek park
The Goose Creek Police Department is reporting that a lifeless female body was recovered earlier today at John McCants Veterans Park, along Anita Drive. Police Chief L.J. Roscoe has publicly acknowledged spotting the unidentified female without disclosing any further details, as an investigation is ongoing.
The Post and Courier
Georgetown's legal bills in Liberty Steel plant fight topped $50K
GEORGETOWN — City documents show Georgetown spent more than $50,000 between March and June for legal services related to Liberty Steel Georgetown’s appeal to the city Board of Zoning Appeals, including counsel for the board itself. That amount represents less than 1 percent of the city’s budget for...
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Quick win in Charleston school case shows AG's power to keep government in line
Well, that certainly was easy. All it took was a single threatening letter from S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson, and the Charleston County School Board folded — quietly conducted a do-over Monday of votes that Superintendent Don Kennedy acknowledged were taken in violation of the state’s open meetings law.
The Post and Courier
Moncks Corner council votes to increase taxes 15 percent
MONCKS CORNER — Town Council unanimously finalized an operating budget that includes a nearly 15 percent tax increase for the upcoming fiscal year. Homeowners with property valued at $250,000 will have $100 more per year on their property taxes. From the approved budget, operating revenues will increase from $12.4...
The Post and Courier
“It was my lucky day,” says Kingstree lottery winner
COLUMBIA, SC (September 15, 2022) – Extra effort paid off for a Kingstree woman. Instead of buying a lottery ticket while she was in the grocery store, she went in the store next door and got a ticket that won her $300,000. “It was my lucky day,” the winner...
The Post and Courier
Week 5: Berkeley County squads in first-time matchups
Five high school football teams from Berkeley County will line up against opponents they've never encountered before in Week 5. Cane Bay travels to May River, Stratford to St. James and Timberland to West Ashley while Cross hosts Buford and St. John's Christian hosts Conway Christian. One of those teams...
The Post and Courier
Bailey: Mistakes were made, lessons were learned, people were shot
With school back in session, Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds last week handed in his final report on how his cops screwed up in the Memorial Day shootout that left nine people bleeding on South Street. It was not pretty. Now I am as pro-cop a guy as you will...
Comments / 0