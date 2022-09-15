ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Disney removes Star Wars: Rogue Squadron from release schedule

By Lauren Milici
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=048upU_0hx0Lkcl00

Disney has officially taken Star Wars: Rogue Squadron off its release schedule, initially slated for a December 22, 2023 release.

The film was pulled from the production schedule in 2021 , reportedly due to a scheduling conflict with director Patty Jenkins. The new Star Wars movie was first announced in 2020 via a short video posted to Jenkins' official Twitter account. In the announcement, Jenkins discussed the Air Force and her desire to create the "greatest fighter pilot movie ever."

"The story will introduce a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill-ride, and move the saga into the future era of the galaxy," the official synopsis read. The title of the film took its name from a series of popular Star Wars novels, comics, and video games that saw Rebel pilots fighting back against the Empire.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy told Vanity Fair back in May that the film had been "pushed off to the side" while Jenkins develops the script further. Kennedy also said that Taika Waititi's Star Wars movie would probably come out first, as it fits more into the "Star Wars roadmap."

There haven't been many details in regards to Waititi's movie, though the filmmaker said in an interview with Total Film that he "would like to take something new and create some new characters and just expand the world."

Though Jenkins' film has been taken off the schedule, we hope it hasn't been canceled completely.

For more, check out our roundup of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2022 and beyond, or get up to speed with our list of movie release dates .

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar

Nicolas Cage almost starred in Constantine instead of Keanu Reeves

Nicolas Cage almost starred in a film adaptation of 2005's Constantine, based on the Hellblazer comic books, before Keanu Reeves eventually nabbed the role. In an interview with DiscussingFilm (opens in new tab), director Francis Lawrence revealed that the studio initially had a different director and actor in mind. "Actually,...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Patty Jenkins
Person
Kathleen Kennedy
TVLine

She-Hulk Director on Episode 5's 'Missing' Bonus Scene, What Was Left on Cutting Room Floor

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘s latest episode had a mid-credits teaser… and yet didn’t. Meaning, after Episode 5 ended, there was no live-action tag nor outtakes — though among the the courtroom sketch artist-style illustrations that serve as a backdrop for the end credits, we got to “see” Nikki accompany Pug on his hunt for coveted Iron Man Three sneakers. Spied among the wall of drip on display, it was easy to spot footwear inspired by the costumes of Black Panther, Captain Marvel, the X-Men’s Cyclops, Deadpool, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man and the Fantastic Four’s The Thing — among others. TVLine asked Anu Valia, the...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Movies#Rogue Squadron#Disney World#The Air Force#Vanity Fair
GamesRadar

Cobra Kai co-creator speaks out about new Karate Kid movie

Following the announcement that a new Karate Kid sequel is in the works, Cobra Kai co-creator Jon Hurwitz has spoken out about the show's involvement. When asked by a fan if the announcement was real, Hurwitz tweeted (opens in new tab): "The guys and I would love to make Karate Kid and Cobra Kai movies and hope to someday. But this one isn't from us or focused on the Cobra Kai cast. Don't know much about it, but wish it well."
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
GamesRadar

The Sandman VFX artist shares plans for season 2

Though Netflix hasn't officially renewed The Sandman for a season 2, VFX artist Ian Markiewicz says the team is still moving full speed ahead with pre-production plans. "We have a really wonderful framework for what we think season 2 looks like," Markiewicz told Screen Rant (opens in new tab). "Allan [Heinberg] is still touching up scripts and reworking things, but we have an arc. Up until until pretty recently, I think maybe even two weeks or so, Gary, our production designer, myself, and Allan meet over lunch, and we will do a script over that meeting.
TV SHOWS
GamesRadar

The best Deathloop powers and upgrades to get

Deciding on the best Deathloop powers is somewhat subjective, as this depends heavily on your personal play style and how you want to approach the giant moving puzzle that is the game world. You'll earn these powers via the Slabs you collect from slain Visionaries, and they can imbue you with abilities such as teleportation, invisibility, and a whole lot more. Knowing which Visionary to eliminate and get the power you want is one thing, but as Deathloop places you in a time loop this process doesn't stop there – you can keep coming back to kill the same Visionary over and over again, collecting up to four further Slabs to upgrade their associated abilities.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Keanu Reeves to return for Constantine sequel

Keanu Reeves is returning as demonologist John Constantine in a sequel to Francis Lawrence's 2005 thriller. According to Deadline (opens in new tab), Francis Lawrence will return to direct from a screenplay penned by Akiva Goldsman (Cinderella Man, I Am Legend, A Beautiful Mind). Goldsman will also produce alongside J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella under the Bad Robot banner.
MOVIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

30K+
Followers
34K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy