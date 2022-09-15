ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Guess who this is? It's Agatha Harkness... no, really

By George Marston
 3 days ago

It may have been "Agatha all along," but Marvel's sometimes-wicked witch Agatha Harkness hasn't been an old lady forever. And starting in October 19's Midnight Suns #2 , readers will get a look into the long, ancient past of Agatha Harkness - including a newly designed look for Agatha in her younger adventuring days, designed by series artist Luigi Zagaria.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HkaLG_0hx0LbgE00

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Though Agatha's history in the Marvel Universe is known to stretch back perhaps even thousands of years, much of it remains untold. Now, Midnight Suns #2 will begin a new exploration into Agatha's early years, complete with Zagaria's new design for the young Agatha, shown on both InHyuk Lee's variant cover for Midnight Suns #3 , and in Luigi Zagaria's design sheet for the character, both seen here.

Midnight Suns is a newly launched ongoing title that revives the classic Marvel Comics supernatural superhero team the Midnight Sons with a slightly revised name inspired by December's upcoming Midnight Suns video game .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bFYyu_0hx0LbgE00

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

In the Midnight Suns comic, the rules of magic in Marvel Comics are up in the air as a new mystical adventure kicks off, bringing together a team that includes Agatha Harkness. Agatha is one of the oldest and most powerful users of Marvel's version of the practice of "Witchcraft," which describes a specific type of magic in the Marvel Universe.

She is also, of course, the mentor of Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch, who will receive her own ongoing title in December .

Agatha has been part of the Marvel Universe since the '60s, but she gained new popularity with a key role in 2021's WandaVision MCU streaming series, played by Katherine Hahn. Hahn will return in the role in her own Agatha Harkness Disney Plus streaming series.

