Guess who this is? It's Agatha Harkness... no, really

It may have been "Agatha all along," but Marvel's sometimes-wicked witch Agatha Harkness hasn't been an old lady forever. And starting in October 19's Midnight Suns #2 , readers will get a look into the long, ancient past of Agatha Harkness - including a newly designed look for Agatha in her younger adventuring days, designed by series artist Luigi Zagaria.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Though Agatha's history in the Marvel Universe is known to stretch back perhaps even thousands of years, much of it remains untold. Now, Midnight Suns #2 will begin a new exploration into Agatha's early years, complete with Zagaria's new design for the young Agatha, shown on both InHyuk Lee's variant cover for Midnight Suns #3 , and in Luigi Zagaria's design sheet for the character, both seen here.

Midnight Suns is a newly launched ongoing title that revives the classic Marvel Comics supernatural superhero team the Midnight Sons with a slightly revised name inspired by December's upcoming Midnight Suns video game .

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

In the Midnight Suns comic, the rules of magic in Marvel Comics are up in the air as a new mystical adventure kicks off, bringing together a team that includes Agatha Harkness. Agatha is one of the oldest and most powerful users of Marvel's version of the practice of "Witchcraft," which describes a specific type of magic in the Marvel Universe.

She is also, of course, the mentor of Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch, who will receive her own ongoing title in December .

Agatha has been part of the Marvel Universe since the '60s, but she gained new popularity with a key role in 2021's WandaVision MCU streaming series, played by Katherine Hahn. Hahn will return in the role in her own Agatha Harkness Disney Plus streaming series.

These are the best supernatural superheroes ever.