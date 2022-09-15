Meghan McCain Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Ben Domenech

Source: mega

Meghan McCain has a bun in the oven! The expectant talk show personality is expecting her second child with husband Ben Domenech, exciting news she shared Thursday, September 15.

"Ben and I feel so blessed that we will be adding a new member to our family this winter, a baby sister for our daughter Liberty!," The View alum spilled to a publication. "We are more than halfway to meeting our newest daughter and we couldn't be more excited."

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Liberty Sage, in September 2020.

Ever since expanding their young family, McCain has offered multiple glimpses of her youngster growing up. Months after welcoming her little girl to the world, she candidly admitted on social media that she "can't believe how much I like motherhood."

Remembering how she was hesitant about taking on the new title of Mom, McCain joked at the time: "I feel like the universe is laughing at me, because I was so scared of having kids and so reluctant and so on the fence about it. Even when I was pregnant I was like, 'I don't know, we'll see how this goes.'"

From dubbing motherhood "euphoria" to constantly sharing snaps of her baby girl with her other love Domenech, it's no wonder why the couple is over the moon to add another member to their brood.

In fact, one of the reasons McCain decided to bid farewell to her panel seat on The View was to focus on her family. The soon-to-be mother-of-two announced in July 2021 that she would be leaving the popular morning show in part due to her desire to move to Washington D.C. for the next chapter of her life, as her family also resides there.

"We’re surrounded by our family," McCain explained of D.C., where she gave birth to Liberty in the middle of the COVID pandemic. "As any new mom knows, when I think of where Liberty wants to have her first steps and first words… I felt like I didn’t want to leave."

Another factor in McCain's departure can be credited to her constantly butting heads with her cohosts, as she once even dubbed herself the "sacrificial Republican" on the show.

Nevertheless, McCain now appears to be thriving as she and Domenech eagerly await the arrival of their little one.

