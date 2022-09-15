ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Meghan McCain Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Ben Domenech

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XJpHF_0hx0L5iL00
Source: mega

Meghan McCain has a bun in the oven! The expectant talk show personality is expecting her second child with husband Ben Domenech, exciting news she shared Thursday, September 15.

"Ben and I feel so blessed that we will be adding a new member to our family this winter, a baby sister for our daughter Liberty!," The View alum spilled to a publication. "We are more than halfway to meeting our newest daughter and we couldn't be more excited."

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FYeoO_0hx0L5iL00
Source: @meghanmccain/instagram

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Liberty Sage, in September 2020.

Ever since expanding their young family, McCain has offered multiple glimpses of her youngster growing up. Months after welcoming her little girl to the world, she candidly admitted on social media that she "can't believe how much I like motherhood."

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00UmbK_0hx0L5iL00
Source: meghanmccain/instagram

Remembering how she was hesitant about taking on the new title of Mom, McCain joked at the time: "I feel like the universe is laughing at me, because I was so scared of having kids and so reluctant and so on the fence about it. Even when I was pregnant I was like, 'I don't know, we'll see how this goes.'"

From dubbing motherhood "euphoria" to constantly sharing snaps of her baby girl with her other love Domenech, it's no wonder why the couple is over the moon to add another member to their brood.

Article continues below advertisement

In fact, one of the reasons McCain decided to bid farewell to her panel seat on The View was to focus on her family. The soon-to-be mother-of-two announced in July 2021 that she would be leaving the popular morning show in part due to her desire to move to Washington D.C. for the next chapter of her life, as her family also resides there.

"We’re surrounded by our family," McCain explained of D.C., where she gave birth to Liberty in the middle of the COVID pandemic. "As any new mom knows, when I think of where Liberty wants to have her first steps and first words… I felt like I didn’t want to leave."

Source: OK!

Article continues below advertisement

Another factor in McCain's departure can be credited to her constantly butting heads with her cohosts, as she once even dubbed herself the "sacrificial Republican" on the show.

Nevertheless, McCain now appears to be thriving as she and Domenech eagerly await the arrival of their little one.

Daily Mail reported McCain's pregnancy.

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

Meghan McCain Hits Back at Sherri Shepherd After She Shaded Her on Live TV

Meghan McCain is clapping back at Sherri Shepherd after the Sherri host named McCain as the only The View co-host she hadn't become close with on Watch What Happens Live. Speaking with WWHL host Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show Tuesday, the former conservative panelist made sure to address what she thought was a "mean, nasty" comment.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Joy Behar Reveals She Knows A Lot Of 'Secrets' About 'The View' After Starring On The Show For Decades

Joy Behar has gathered a lot of intel after being at The View for multiple decades. During a Q&A following a live taping on Thursday, September 8, the veteran talk show host revealed that she may consider penning a book about her time spent at the hit ABC show — though she does have some reservations about doing so.“I’ve been here since the beginning," an eyewitness revealed Behar, who was an original panelist during season one, told the crowd. "I know a lot of stuff and secrets.”NO PHONES, BATHROOM ESCORTS & DRESS CODES: WHAT'S IT LIKE TO BE AN AUDIENCE...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Mccain
Person
Ben Domenech
OK! Magazine

Another Bundle Of Joy? Kelly Ripa Thought She Was Pregnant During COVID Lockdown

Kelly Ripa thought she and Marc Consuelos were going to be expanding their family at one point during the pandemic. The Live with Kelly and Ryan star recently revealed she thought she was pregnant in her late 40s — however, it just so happened that she was beginning menopause. “I started taking pregnancy tests daily, but then Mark sort of gingerly said, ‘Could there be another reason why you’re not getting your period?’ and me saying, ‘What other reason could there possibly be?’" Ripa recalled in a recent interview while promoting her new book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories. PERMISSION...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrities Gossip#Maternity#Liberty Sage
Popculture

Rosie O'Donnell Reveals Which 'View' Co-Host She Hasn't Spoken to After Fallout

Rosie O'Donnell is no fan of Elisebeth Hasselbeck. The former The View co-hosts and friends turned foes haven't spoken since their infamous 2007 split-screen fight on the daytime talk show that led to O'Donnell quitting. The comedian joined The View in Sept. 2006 but left in May 2007 days after her and Hasselbeck's on-air squabble, which started over the war in Iraq but quickly spilled into personal beef between them. Hasselbeck stayed on until 2013. O'Donnell returned in 2014 for a brief stint. At the time, Hasselbeck was on Fox News and phoned in to Fox & Friends and to blast the network's decision to bring O'Donnell back.
TV & VIDEOS
OK! Magazine

Shut Out: Ramona Singer Begging for Invites After Being Fired From ‘The Real Housewives’

Ramona Singer may be losing her star power. The Real Housewives of New York City alum has reportedly been left off the guest list of many lavish parties after allegedly being let go from the hit Bravo series. “Publicists in New York are adding the new cast members names to their invite list while removing Ramona and all the other fired ladies, an insider exclusively dishes to OK!. “PR is a cruel business.”Yet Singer, who has the reputation of turning up to the opening of an envelope, is fighting back, refusing to give up her 15 minutes of reality fame.“Ramona...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'The Mole': Anderson Cooper Not Returning as Host

The Mole has seen a resurgence in popularity in the past year, many due to Netflix adding past seasons of the show to its service. The licensed stint was apparently so successful for Netflix that it has opted to reboot the former ABC reality competition. However, Anderson Cooper, the host most synonymous with the series, will not be back.
NFL
HollywoodLife

Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
People

Anderson Cooper Says Baby No. 3 Isn't Out of the Question: 'I Like the Idea of It'

The CNN anchor is dad to sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 7 months, whom he welcomed in February Anderson Cooper is open to expanding his family. The CNN anchor, 55, who is dad to sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 7 months, says another baby could be in his future, though he isn't certain. "I love the idea of it—but there's nothing planned," Cooper says in the latest issue of PEOPLE. Since welcoming Sebastian in February, (Cooper co-parents with his friend and former partner Benjamin Maisani, 49), the Anderson Cooper 360...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
POPSUGAR

Nicole Kidman's "Jellyfish" Haircut Is Uncharacteristically Edgy

There are good haircuts, and then there are haircuts that stop you in your tracks — and Nicole Kidman's latest look firmly falls in the latter camp. The actor was recently interviewed by Jason Campbell for the cover of Perfect Magazine's latest issue, and not only was she seen with hip-length red hair, but she also sported the perfectly on-trend "jellyfish" haircut.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Gisele Bündchen Is Ready to Move On From Her Role as ‘Mother & Wife’: ‘Now It’s Going to Be My Turn’

There comes a time in every mother’s life when her kids don’t need her as much, and begins to (gasp!) take her own wants and needs into account for a change — and it’s Gisele Bündchen’s time to shine. The supermodel opened up in a recent interview with ELLE about her decision to focus on herself and her goals in this next chapter of life. Bündchen, who is wife to Tom Brady, stepmom to 15-year-old Jack and mom to 9-year-old Vivian and 12-year-old Benjamin, is pursuing her passion for environmental advocacy (in July, she started an initiative to help organizations that are working to restore Biomes in Brazil).
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

120K+
Followers
3K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy