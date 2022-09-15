ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner "Losing It" News

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden met with Cherelle Griner, the wife of imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner. Griner has been in a Russian prison since February, when she was arrested for having cannabis oil in her bag at a Russian airport. She's reportedly not doing well right now. According...
SPORTS
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
The Spun

Brittney Griner's Wife Has Troubling Update On How She's Doing

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden met with Cherelle Griner, the wife of imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner. Griner has been in a Russian prison since February, when she was arrested for having cannabis oil in her bag at a Russian airport. Ever since then, the United States has been trying to get her home.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Robert Sarver
Person
Stephen A Smith
rolling out

Larsa Pippen spotted out having dinner with Michael Jordan’s son

Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, was seen having lunch with one of Michael Jordan’s sons in Miami. The “Real Housewives of Miami” star, 48, and Marcus Jordan, 31, were spotted sitting next to each other at Zuma restaurant while dining with another couple, the New York Post‘s Page Six column reported.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hnhh
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Los Angeles Lakers Latest Signing

The Los Angeles Lakers are bringing back a familiar face for the 2022-23 season, signing point guard Dennis Schroder to a one-year contract. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, it's a one-year, $2.64 million deal for Schroder. Schroder, 29, spent the 2021-22 season with the Boston Celtics...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Awkward Moment Between Stephen A. Smith, Molly Qerim Going Viral

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith had a rough day on First Take. It all started when he mispronounced Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei's name. Smith referred to Clemson's starting quarterback as "D.J. Ukulele." That led to First Take host Molly Qerim asking Smith if he can pronounce her last name correctly. "Talking...
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

DeMarcus Cousins’ body transformation might spark phone calls from NBA execs

DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent heading to the 2022-23 NBA season, but that might not be the case for long. The four-time All-Star is putting in the work this offseason, and by the looks of it, his efforts are paying off. In a recent practice run, Cousins appeared to get slimmer and in better conditioning than he was before. He can be seen moving with ease, all while using his height and massive frame to attack the basket and dominate.
NBA
Page Six

Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus just friends despite rumored date

Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan are just friends, according to a new report. Sources told TMZ on Tuesday that the duo’s recent outing was nothing more than a casual get-together. The clarification comes after Pipen, 48, and Marcus, 31, sparked romance rumors during what appeared to be a double date at Zuma in Miami on Sunday. Pippen kept things casual for the friendly meetup in a pair of distressed denim shorts, a gray bodysuit and a Godard backpack, while Marcus opted for a laid back all-black ensemble. Eyewitnesses told the outlet that the two did not show any PDA and that...
NBA
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Shares How He Reacted After He Saw His Lakers Contract: “I’ve Never Seen So Many Zeros In My Life... When I Saw The $120 Million For Seven Years..."

Shaquille O'Neal's NBA career was full of interesting moments. The Big Diesel started off strong with big performances for the Orlando Magic, even helping them reach the 1995 NBA Finals, which they eventually lost against the Hakeem Olajuwon-led Houston Rockets. After his stint with the Magic became a bad situation,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy