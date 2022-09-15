Read full article on original website
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner "Losing It" News
Earlier this week, President Joe Biden met with Cherelle Griner, the wife of imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner. Griner has been in a Russian prison since February, when she was arrested for having cannabis oil in her bag at a Russian airport. She's reportedly not doing well right now. According...
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Brittney Griner's Wife Has Troubling Update On How She's Doing
Earlier this week, President Joe Biden met with Cherelle Griner, the wife of imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner. Griner has been in a Russian prison since February, when she was arrested for having cannabis oil in her bag at a Russian airport. Ever since then, the United States has been trying to get her home.
50-year-old Shaquille O’Neal looking absolutely jacked in latest workout video
Former Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O’Neal hasn’t played in the NBA since the 2010-11 season, but it’s clear that he still takes his fitness seriously. Even at 50 years old, the Hall of Famer is looking pretty jacked. O’Neal’s size was a major key for him...
Larsa Pippen spotted out having dinner with Michael Jordan’s son
Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, was seen having lunch with one of Michael Jordan’s sons in Miami. The “Real Housewives of Miami” star, 48, and Marcus Jordan, 31, were spotted sitting next to each other at Zuma restaurant while dining with another couple, the New York Post‘s Page Six column reported.
BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Reportedly Signing With NBA Team
On Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that Kostas Antetokounmpo is signing with the Chicago Bulls. He is the brother of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Draymond Green defends the Russell Westbrook trade to the Lakers: ‘Who wouldn’t ask for Russell Westbrook?’
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has been the subject of trade rumors for most of the offseason after a down season in the 2021-22 campaign. The Lakers have yet to find a deal for Westbrook, who is entering the final season of his contract in the 2022-23 campaign. Westbrook will make north of $47 million this season.
LeBron James reacts to Lakers reuniting with Dennis Schroder
The Los Angeles Lakers reunited with a familiar face on Friday, signing guard Dennis Schroder to a one-year deal worth just over $2 million. It’s a far cry from the $84 million he turned down back in the 2020-21 season, but at least he’s now back with LeBron James, who appears to be ecstatic for the German’s arrival.
NBA World Reacts To Los Angeles Lakers Latest Signing
The Los Angeles Lakers are bringing back a familiar face for the 2022-23 season, signing point guard Dennis Schroder to a one-year contract. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, it's a one-year, $2.64 million deal for Schroder. Schroder, 29, spent the 2021-22 season with the Boston Celtics...
Awkward Moment Between Stephen A. Smith, Molly Qerim Going Viral
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith had a rough day on First Take. It all started when he mispronounced Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei's name. Smith referred to Clemson's starting quarterback as "D.J. Ukulele." That led to First Take host Molly Qerim asking Smith if he can pronounce her last name correctly. "Talking...
John Stockton's Son Signs With NBA Team
On Friday, the Indiana Pacers announced that they had signed four new players, one of whom is David Stockton. He is the son of Basketball Hall of Famer John Stockton, who played for the Utah Jazz.
RUMOR: The Dwight Howard reason Lakers brought back Dennis Schroder, revealed
Dennis Schroder’s first stint with the Los Angeles Lakers was quite disappointing, so it definitely raised more than a few eyebrows when the team opted to sign him this offseason. Apparently, however, the Purple and gold franchise has a Dwight Howard-esque reason for giving the German guard another chance.
DeMarcus Cousins’ body transformation might spark phone calls from NBA execs
DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent heading to the 2022-23 NBA season, but that might not be the case for long. The four-time All-Star is putting in the work this offseason, and by the looks of it, his efforts are paying off. In a recent practice run, Cousins appeared to get slimmer and in better conditioning than he was before. He can be seen moving with ease, all while using his height and massive frame to attack the basket and dominate.
Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus just friends despite rumored date
Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan are just friends, according to a new report. Sources told TMZ on Tuesday that the duo’s recent outing was nothing more than a casual get-together. The clarification comes after Pipen, 48, and Marcus, 31, sparked romance rumors during what appeared to be a double date at Zuma in Miami on Sunday. Pippen kept things casual for the friendly meetup in a pair of distressed denim shorts, a gray bodysuit and a Godard backpack, while Marcus opted for a laid back all-black ensemble. Eyewitnesses told the outlet that the two did not show any PDA and that...
Former Golden State Warriors Player Signs With Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets have picked up this former Warriors player
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says Light Punishment Of Suns Owner Robert Sarver Hurts NBA’s Reputation
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been a champion for equality and social justice for the majority of his life, making for part of his legacy just as important as his on-court heroics for the “Showtime” Los Angeles Lakers. Hence, it was inevitable Abdul-Jabbar would have some thoughts on the investigation...
Los Angeles Lakers Land Bojan Bogdanovic In Major Trade Scenario
Nobody likes waiting. It’s boring. Unfortunately, it happens to be a substantial part of life. Say you have a doctor’s appointment. You’re waiting for the doctor to be ready to see you. Just ordered a package online? You’ll have to wait for that too. Meanwhile, diehard NBA fans wait for trades.
‘Accept my challenge chump’: Jimmy Butler dares Heat icon Dwyane Wade to face him on padel court
Padel, a racket sport that can be viewed as a variation of tennis, has been quite big of late. Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has gotten in on the craze, and he seems to be doing quite well in the sport. So much so, that he’s decided to pose a strong challenge for none other than the great Dwyane Wade.
Shaquille O'Neal Shares How He Reacted After He Saw His Lakers Contract: “I’ve Never Seen So Many Zeros In My Life... When I Saw The $120 Million For Seven Years..."
Shaquille O'Neal's NBA career was full of interesting moments. The Big Diesel started off strong with big performances for the Orlando Magic, even helping them reach the 1995 NBA Finals, which they eventually lost against the Hakeem Olajuwon-led Houston Rockets. After his stint with the Magic became a bad situation,...
Stephen A. Smith Fails to Pronounce Longtime Coworker Molly Qerim's Last Name Correctly on 'First Take'
VIDEO: 'First Take' crew laughs about Stephen A. Smith not being able to pronounce Molly Qerim's last name.
