Behind Viral Videos

hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Was Confronted By Bloods On "Training Day" Set, According To Spice-1

There are few gang members in the world who've been able to put on for their set the way Snoop Dogg has. Even though he's far removed from the streets, the color blue is synonymous with his brand. Needless to say, he's one of the most recognizable Crips in the world, which apparently posed an issue during the filming of 2001's Training Day.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Candice Swanepoel & Kanye West Are Dating, Sources Say It's A "PR Stunt" To Promote YZY GAP SHDZ

After they were spotted at New York Fashion Week together a few days ago, romance rumours began swirling around Victoria's Secret model Candice Swanepoel and recording artist Kanye West. At the time, it was said that the duo was "super flirty" during their evening out on the town, even taking the 45-year-old's SUV back to the same hotel after the festivities came to an end.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Keke Reveals Drake Cut Him A Check For Borrowing A Lyric

Once again, rappers are giving insight into how Drake moves behind the scenes, and this story comes straight from Lil Keke. The Texas rapper joined Willie D and Scarface on their Geto Boys Reloaded Podcast for a comprehensive discussion filled with gems, but a brief highlight about Drake was quickly snipped and circulated online.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

NLE Choppa Reacts To Ex-GF's Tearful Video: "I Do Not See Me Being Just Loyal To You"

It felt like just yesterday that NLE Choppa was boasting about his girlfriend and tweeting about her armpits, but these days, he's living the single life. Rappers' relationships come and go, and often, those breakups unfold on social media. After Choppa revealed that he's now a single man, most thought that was the end of relationship updates, however, his ex later shared a tearful video where she expressed just how heartbroken she was over the split.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Fat Joe Tells Charlamagne Tha God That The Murder Of Rappers Is Rooted In Jealousy

It isn't difficult to find a quote from a rapper lamenting that being an influential figure in Hip Hop makes them a target. The senseless murder of PNB Rock has cemented those statements for some, and we've seen, once again, an influx of similar takes from artists. Yesterday (September 15), Fat Joe appeared on Livestream where he discussed why thieves find it necessary to kill someone after robbing them, calling those criminals "evil."
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

NLE Choppa's Ex GF Shares Update After Tearful Video: "I Love Hard"

NLE Choppa's ex-girlfriend Marissa DaNae had the Internet split on Thursday (September 16) when she shared a tearful video, breaking down her split with the Memphis rapper. While some came to the 21-year old's defense, others shamed her bringing her personal life on to social media. Either way, DaNae's message was heard, and NLE took to social media shortly after to clear his name.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reacts To Young Guru Saying Jay-Z Warned Roc-A-Fella About Fif

When 50 Cent entered the Rap game, even Jay-Z recognized that there was new blood in town. Back in the 1990s, New York was swimming with rising talents, many of which have earned current titles of "icons" and "legends." A handful of those hitmakers have gone on to become some of the entertainment industry's biggest moguls—including Jay-Z and 50 Cent.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Fabolous Gets His Nails Done In The Back Of A Maybach

Fabolous, born John David Jackson, has been in the rap industry for decades. Raised in Brooklyn, New York, the 44-year-old artist began receiving recognition for his talent when he was still in high school. Since then, he has paved the way for many artists in his area and still creates music for the masses.
BROOKLYN, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Bizarre Appears To Suggest The Game Used Ghost Writer For His Eminem Diss

Bizarre spoke about The Game's Eminem diss, "The Black Slim Shady," while appearing on a recent episode of The Bootleg Kev Podcast, saying that he felt the song could've been better. The diss track was included on Game's latest album, Drillmatic – Heart vs. Mind. “I just feel like...
HIP HOP
hotnewhiphop.com

PnB Rock's Younger Brother Posts & Deletes Update, Says Family Is Having Trouble Getting His Body Home

PnB Rock's death took an unexpected toll on the music industry earlier this week after the 30-year-old was shot, robbed, and killed while grabbing lunch at a Los Angeles restaurant on Monday (September 12). In the days since, we've seen tributes pour in from not only friends and family, but fans of the "Selfish" hitmaker as well, expressing their devastation at the talented artist being taken so soon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Lanisha Cole Speaks On New Baby With Nick Cannon

On Wednesday, September 14, Nick Cannon welcomed his ninth child into the world.He and The Price is Right model, Lanisha Cole, gave birth to a baby girl named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. The 41-year-old shocked the internet when he revealed the news via Instagram, as he confirmed children by Abby De La Rosa and Brittany Bell, but not by Lanisha-- today, the mother explained why that was.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Everything Anthony Fantano Has Said About Drake's Albums

In what is perhaps one of the most unexpected rap fueds of 2022, it appears that Drake and Anthony Fantano are currently at odds with each other. For anyone who is unfamiliar with Drake's latest adversary, Anthony Fantano is one of, if not the most popular and infamous music reviewers on YouTube. His main channel is called The Needle Drop, and with it, Fantano has lived up to his slogan of being "the internet's busiest music nerd" by fervently reviewing thousands of songs and albums since its inception in 2009. Throughout it all, Fantano has built a reputation for unleashing some pretty scathing and often polarizing reviews of beloved Hip-Hop artists, as he has confidently given cult classics like Travis Scott's Days Before Rodeo a 3/10 while giving projects like Lil Pump's 2017 self-titled mixtape a 7/10.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Don Q Seemingly Responds To Lil Tjay On "IDK"

Fans have awaited Lil Tjay to return with new music following the near-fatal shooting this summer. The rapper was shot in New Jersey and remained in the hospital for weeks, though he and those in his team provided updates. Over the weekend, Tjay unleashed a new freestyle over 50 Cent's "Many Men," where he seemingly mentioned the name of HBTL's Trap Manny, who had friction with the "Beat The Odds" rapper over the past few years.
CELEBRITIES

