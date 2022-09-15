In what is perhaps one of the most unexpected rap fueds of 2022, it appears that Drake and Anthony Fantano are currently at odds with each other. For anyone who is unfamiliar with Drake's latest adversary, Anthony Fantano is one of, if not the most popular and infamous music reviewers on YouTube. His main channel is called The Needle Drop, and with it, Fantano has lived up to his slogan of being "the internet's busiest music nerd" by fervently reviewing thousands of songs and albums since its inception in 2009. Throughout it all, Fantano has built a reputation for unleashing some pretty scathing and often polarizing reviews of beloved Hip-Hop artists, as he has confidently given cult classics like Travis Scott's Days Before Rodeo a 3/10 while giving projects like Lil Pump's 2017 self-titled mixtape a 7/10.

