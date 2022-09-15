Read full article on original website
St. Louis bank manager allegedly forged signatures, stole $175K from older customers
ST. LOUIS — A Commerce Bank manager pleaded not guilty Thursday to defrauding $175,000 from elderly customers at a St. Louis branch. Andrea Nicole Hopkins, 28, of Florissant was indicted Sept. 7 on four counts of felony bank fraud. Each count is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.
‘No Matter How Trivial and Joking’: Man Who Dressed as the Joker at St. Louis Bar Sentence for Making Threat
A man who dressed up as the Joker was sentenced to 60 days in jail and also probation under a one-year suspended sentence for making a threat at a bar. Jeremy Garnier, 51, is already free, according to The St. Louis Post-Dispatch. He told the outlet he already spent five-and-a-half months behind bars waiting for trial in this case.
Suspect charged in cannabis store burglary
The St. Louis County prosecuting attorney's office is accusing 22-year-old Marvin Bailey Jr. of burglarizing a cannabis dispensary store.
Ex-employee steals $339K from St. Louis Co. company
A man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to stealing $339,000 while he worked for a St. Louis County floor covering company.
Police looking for suspects in Home Depot robbery
These subjects are wanted for a robbery at a Home Depot on Aug. 25, at 3202 S. Kingshighway.
Man robbed at gunpoint, cut at cousin’s home in north St. Louis
An investigation is underway after a group robbed a man at gunpoint and cut his hand overnight at his cousin's home in north St. Louis.
abc17news.com
Missouri couple charged after toddler shoots himself in head
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri couple has been charged with child endangerment after a 21-month-old St. Louis boy found a gun that had been left down on a television stand and fatally shot himself in the head. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that prosecutors say the boy’s mother Alea Little, 24, and her boyfriend Donnell Straughter, 30, were lying in bed when Khori Patterson crawled out of bed on Aug. 31 and left the room. Court documents say Little told investigators that a few minutes later she heard a gunshot and found Khori slumped over in a pool of blood. Little told police that she knew the gun was where Khori could reach it and neither she nor Straughter moved it.
KMOV
WANTED: Police searching for suspects in robbery of South City Home Depot
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities are looking for two men and a woman who they say robbed a Home Depot in South City on August 25. Surveillance cameras captured the suspects as they were inside the store on S. Kingshighway. Police say they loaded carts full of merchandise and tried to leave with the items in a maroon Kia Optima, but the car would not start. A security guard then approached them before one of the suspects pulled out a gun. Police say the suspects then ran.
KMOV
St. Louis County church has to pay nearly $500 to get stolen van back
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis County church had its van recovered by St. Louis police after it was stolen more than three weeks ago. Bishop Shadrach Martin went to the city towing facility on Wednesday to pick up the van, leaving frustrated at the $475 bill he had to pay.
Help identify two suspects in jewelry robbery
Chesterfield, MO— Police need help identifying two black males who entered Kay Jewelers. They stole three sets of earrings totaling over $18,000.00. The Chesterfield Police Department posted on its social media about the robbery on Sept. 13 at Kay Jewelers. The suspects had a slim to medium build and...
Couple charged in accidental shooting death of 1-year-old boy
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis prosecutors on Friday charged two people in the accidental shooting death of a 1-year-old boy in late August. Alea Little, 24, and Donnell Straughter, 30, each were charged with one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, a felony. Little, who lives...
56-year-old man shot and killed in St. Louis City
St. Louis Police responded to a call for a shooting late Saturday night.
FBI investigates swatting calls at several Missouri schools
The FBI is investigating after swatting calls about a shooter forced some schools in Missouri into precautionary lockdowns Thursday.
Police allow reporters to view security video of deadly police shooting of 16-year-old
ST. LOUIS — Friday afternoon, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department allowed reporters to view security video from an investigation into the deadly shooting of 16-year-old Darryl Ross by police late Sunday night. St. Louis Police Lt. John Green allowed reporters to watch the silent video twice but did...
KMOV
Stores install barriers after robberies at gun shops, dispensaries
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Local gun shops and dispensaries are now installing concrete barriers at the entrance of their stores to prevent thieves from coming in. Owners are scrambling to protect their livelihoods after criminals used stolen cars to barge their way inside during a series of smash and grab robberies.
KMOV
DEA training agencies to investigate overdose deaths in hopes of reigning in crisis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The fight against the fentanyl crisis in the Metro is growing. News 4 is looking into the steps being taken to save lives across the St. Louis area. Federal, state and local authorities are working together to curb the drug’s deadly wave in the area.
KMOV
Missouri couple accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois
COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV) – A couple from Missouri is accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois. Casey Turner, 34, and Samantha Turner, 32, of Festus, are accused of burglarizing Gateway Storage in Columbia. Their charges include burglary and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle. According to police, the...
Why this Wentzville woman is struggling to get a REAL ID ahead of the deadline
WENTZVILLE, Mo. — More than 1.6 million Missourians have already signed up to get a REAL ID, but a local woman reached out to 5 On Your Side with concerns that women of a certain age are being unfairly denied. With the May 3 deadline drawing closer by the...
'Sweetie Pie' star found guilty in nephew's shooting death
ST. LOUIS — (AP) — A federal jury on Friday convicted a former star of the St. Louis-based reality TV show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” of arranging the shooting death of his nephew. The jury deliberated about 17 hours over three days before reaching its...
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold man arrested on suspicion of DWI after Hwy. 30 crash
An Arnold man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he was involved in a three-vehicle traffic accident in which a 19-year-old Arnold woman was hurt early Saturday, Sept. 17, on Hwy. 30 at LaKenny Lane in the Fenton area of Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol...
