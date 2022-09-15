ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florissant, MO

Florissant, MO
abc17news.com

Missouri couple charged after toddler shoots himself in head

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri couple has been charged with child endangerment after a 21-month-old St. Louis boy found a gun that had been left down on a television stand and fatally shot himself in the head. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that prosecutors say the boy’s mother Alea Little, 24, and her boyfriend Donnell Straughter, 30, were lying in bed when Khori Patterson crawled out of bed on Aug. 31 and left the room. Court documents say Little told investigators that a few minutes later she heard a gunshot and found Khori slumped over in a pool of blood. Little told police that she knew the gun was where Khori could reach it and neither she nor Straughter moved it.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

WANTED: Police searching for suspects in robbery of South City Home Depot

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities are looking for two men and a woman who they say robbed a Home Depot in South City on August 25. Surveillance cameras captured the suspects as they were inside the store on S. Kingshighway. Police say they loaded carts full of merchandise and tried to leave with the items in a maroon Kia Optima, but the car would not start. A security guard then approached them before one of the suspects pulled out a gun. Police say the suspects then ran.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Help identify two suspects in jewelry robbery

Chesterfield, MO— Police need help identifying two black males who entered Kay Jewelers. They stole three sets of earrings totaling over $18,000.00. The Chesterfield Police Department posted on its social media about the robbery on Sept. 13 at Kay Jewelers. The suspects had a slim to medium build and...
CHESTERFIELD, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMOV

Stores install barriers after robberies at gun shops, dispensaries

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Local gun shops and dispensaries are now installing concrete barriers at the entrance of their stores to prevent thieves from coming in. Owners are scrambling to protect their livelihoods after criminals used stolen cars to barge their way inside during a series of smash and grab robberies.
BELLEVILLE, IL
KMOV

Missouri couple accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois

COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV) – A couple from Missouri is accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois. Casey Turner, 34, and Samantha Turner, 32, of Festus, are accused of burglarizing Gateway Storage in Columbia. Their charges include burglary and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle. According to police, the...
COLUMBIA, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold man arrested on suspicion of DWI after Hwy. 30 crash

An Arnold man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he was involved in a three-vehicle traffic accident in which a 19-year-old Arnold woman was hurt early Saturday, Sept. 17, on Hwy. 30 at LaKenny Lane in the Fenton area of Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol...
ARNOLD, MO

