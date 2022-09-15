Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
River Falls Journal
Sue Peskar
Age 83, of Woodbury, died September 8, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Idella Arneson; and her brother, Frank Arneson. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Stan; sons, Mike and Paul (Kris); grandchildren, Melissa (Mark) Barnier; Mike (Jen) Nye, Tyler Nye; great-grandchildren, Cole, Aubrey, Jacob, Jack and Jaden; sisters, Betty Gregor and Diane Beckon; sister-in-law, Vero Arneson; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Sue graduated from the College of St. Scholastica before going on to become a Medical Record Administrator with an affinity for all things floral and a deep appreciation for music. She had a dedicated love of travel, exploring places like Costa Rica, Mexico, Czech Republic, Europe, Scandinavia, Russia and all throughout the United States. The love and dedication she had for her husband was stronger still and is evident in the twenty years they spent building a little cabin north of Hayward, Wisconsin. A celebration of Sue’s life will be Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 11:00 A.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Luncheon to follow. Arrangements with Bradshaw, 651-439-5511.
River Falls Journal
River Falls holds off Memorial to stay unbeaten
A long fourth quarter scoring drive and a late interception lifted the River Falls football team to a 13-9 victory over Eau Claire Memorial Friday night in Eau Claire to keep the Wildcats undefeated and in sole possession of first place in the Big Rivers Conference. Trailing 9-7 in the...
River Falls Journal
Summer reading program is a success
The 2022 Summer Library Program, Oceans of Possibility, at the River Falls Public Library was a huge success!. At the beginning of the summer, an octopus made of craft supplies was hung in a corner of the library. It started with just the body of a smiling octopus, named Ozzie.
River Falls Journal
Distinguished teacher; university professor uses experiences and storytelling in the classroom
University of Wisconsin-River Falls professor Rhonda Petree admitted she was surprised when she found out she won the 2022 Distinguished Teacher award. “My mouth dropped,” she said. Petree won the award for her work in the English Department and Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL) Program. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
River Falls Journal
UWRF strikes early, often in home opening win
The 17th-ranked UW-River Falls football team scored the first two times it touched the ball and four times in the fourth quarter in its home opener against Northwestern University Saturday night. In between, the unranked Eagles gave the Falcons a battle. It all added up to a 63-27 victory for...
Comments / 0