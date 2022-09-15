Kate Middleton & Prince William Get Emotional While Viewing Flowers At Sandringham — Photos

Source: mega

Kate Middleton and Prince William marked their first outing as Prince and Princess of Wales on Thursday, September 15 — just one day after they were seen with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Queen Elizabeth's funeral procession.

The pair, who both wore all-black outfits, were joined by their daughter, Princess Charlotte.

The mom-of-three, who wore a black dress and heels, waved to the crowd as she got out of the car.

The duo mingled with fans for about 45 minutes, and they viewed 30,000 flower bouquets, balloons and notes, which were left by mourners after Queen Elizabeth died at 96 years old.

Bex Neeve, who chatted with the couple, revealed how Kate and William are holding up during this time.

"William said he thinks Monday will be hard," Neeve told People. "Kate said it's been overwhelming and she and William are very grateful for everyone being here. She was emotional. They seemed like they were here to soak up all the love."

The royals looked somber while out and about.

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte, who sported a blue vest and gray skirt, was photographed walking with her mom.

The day before, Prince William, Kate, Meghan and Prince Harry reunited at the Queen's funeral procession.

As OK! previously reported, the two brothers are missing their grandmother a lot ever since she passed away.

“This is such an intensely difficult time for the princes,” an insider said. “They both adored their grandma and it will take some time to process the reality of her passing.”

“There’s still this horrendous sense of loss and emptiness thinking that she’ll no longer be around,” the source added, adding that the duo “console themselves with the fact she’s at peace with their grandfather in heaven and watching over them and in their hearts forever.”

For more on the royal family, tune into the new podcast "The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession." Listen below.