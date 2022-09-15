ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, OH

Round the Town: Progress, retirements, birthdays

By Karen Wyant
The Jackson & Vinton Courier
The Jackson & Vinton Courier
 3 days ago

When I wrote about new businesses in Jackson, I neglected to mention all of the businesses with a new coat of paint! It sure makes the downtown look great!

Even though Lewis Drug Store isn’t in business, Bronwyn still has the windows decorated and they look super nice.

Something else that looks great is the newly blacktopped streets. It is so nice to not have to worry about hitting a pothole!

On the 30th my column will be in on Friday.

Jackson Implement, Deerland Resort, BrenMar, and Ruston Electric have new owners. Heartland of Jackson now called Ayden, and Comfort Inn is called Quality Inn.

The Square Dance Hall has been donated to the Board on Aging!

Congrats to Landon Carroll and Kasey Riley on their marriage. Kasey step-grandpa, Bob Teichman, officiated the ceremony.

Speaking of Bob Teichman, say a prayer for him as he is facing very serious surgery.

Congrats to Zack Walls and Kira Mullins who were married in Tennessee.

It seems odd to go down South Street in Jackson and not see the Robbins/Bowman Bed and Breakfast house. Randy Evans owned the property and he said it would cost too much to bring it back the way it used to be.

Lot of old businesses and homes set to be torn down soon. The old bus station is leaning and a good wind will bring it down.

I was saddened to learn of the death of Christine Christian White who passed away after a battle with cancer. She managed apartments in Jackson for many years. She was married to Milan White.

My friend Debbie Wood Garrison Roberts passed away. She and husband Joe, went to Nashville many times with us, and once to Memphis and to Tunica, Mississippi.

I talked with classmate Tom Ervin who has come out of retirement again, and is back as the Plant Manager at Plibrico. Plibrco is moving in the former A.P. Green plant. I don’t know who retires more-Tom or classmate Dennis Dupree!! I also have had visits from classmates Mike Alexander and Susan Collins Campbell. We have a caring class.

Speaking of retiring, Happy trails to Rev. Bob Davis who has retired after 45 years as Director of Area Ministries.

Prayers needed for classmate Karen Hollingshead grand-daughter Hannah, who just had her third surgery.

John Eberts is in Cleveland Clinic and needs prayers.

Also prayer for my friend Laura Cosby Gray fighting cancer.

I got my flu shot at CVS in Jackson. I will get the fall booster COVID shot in a couple weeks if they get it in.

I go to the beauty shop at Oak Hill. I can be driving down the road in the pouring rain, pass Irv Cherrington’s house, dry road! In the winter, snow covered roads, pass Irv‘s house, road is clear! He told me wind blew out his upstairs bathroom windows three times!

Years ago my repairman went to McArthur to do a service calI, and it was pouring rain. He knocked on the door and when no one came, he went to the back door. The lady was working in her flower bed, and not even a sprinkle back there!

In the Jackson Square Shopping Center is new businesses Cricket, Exclusive Nail Salon, Burke’s Outlet, and Rugged Earth Outfitters

Thoughts to ponder-The most beautiful eyes are those that see the beauty in others.

Happy 75th birthday on September 28th to my friend Jack Taylor, Sally Fields, Annie Shook, Cheryl Roe, Charlotte Puckett, Shane and Shayla Rice (18), classmate Marilyn Manring Boyles, Colton Perry (1), Rose Stiffler, Tonya Mercer, and happy 55th anniversary to Ray and Sue Stalmaker; on the m29th is Lucas Chapman, Camilla Brown, Marcielyn Kinley, Tara Richards, Bryce Johnson, Tyrus Sheeter, Rosetta Farley, Katrina Campbell, and Haven Eldridge and happy 32nd anniversary to David and Dena Spriggs;on the 30th is Olivia Powell, Ricky Lee Davis, Clint Newkirk, Majel Keairns, Kevin Brenner, Dylan Bartoe, classmate Ron Milliken, Kelly Molihan, and happy 56th anniversary to George and Mae Clarkson; on October 1st is Christina Carey, Robbie Barry, Jim Reynolds, Robin Poetkner, Linda Scurlock, Steve Lundy, Mark Musick, Rhonda Strawser, Marge Caplinger (88), Belinda Peacock, Brenda Pennington, Claudia Eberts, classmate Rhoda Walsh Robinette, Becky Stroth, Shelby Edwards, Bonnie Crabtree, Ed Wolford Beth Fraley; on the 2nd is Tiffany Nelson, James Turner III, Dan Ondera, Clyde Holdren, Bob Hill, John Perry II, Dee Ackley, and Debbie Wilbur; on the 3rd is Lanie Roseberry, Floyd Hacker, Brock Wolford, Roy Hacker, and Ann Malone, and happy anniversary to Bob and Becky Mayhew and to Ed and Linda Scurlock 35 years; on the 4th is Martika Arthur (30), Dekota Erwell, Everett Reedy, Jennifer Clarkson, Trey Miller (19), Carol Potter, and Jackie and Ray Denuit.

That’s all for now. See you Round the Town. Remember next column is Friday,September 30th

Comments / 0

