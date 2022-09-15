ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson boil water notice lifted

By Biancca Ball, Richard Lake
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SApq5_0hx0JnCW00

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) and Jackson leaders announced the boil water notice for all customers has been lifted, per the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH). The city was initially placed under a boil water notice on July 29.

“Since the state of Mississippi stepped in to fix Jackson’s water system, we’ve significantly increased the quantity of water produced, restored water pressure to the city, installed an emergency rental pump, fixed and reinstalled broken parts on-site, and monitored and tested water quality,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “We can now announce that we have restored clean water to the city of Jackson.”

“I’m encouraged to share that THE BOIL WATER NOTICE HAS BEEN LIFTED. This is progress as we continue to work towards a consistent and reliable system,” Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said on social media.

On Tuesday, MSDH began officially conducting tests of the water quality. They collected 120 samples for two consecutive days. The results of those tests allowed for the lifting of the boil water advisory.

Before customers use the water, they should be sure that clean drinking water is entering their faucets and plumbing.

  • Run faucets used for drinking water for 3-4 minutes to move clean water into all your plumbing.
  • Run dishwashers through one or two cycles before washing dishes.
  • Discard any ice, food or drinks that were made while the boil-water notice was in effect.
  • Do not use water from your hot water heater for drinking until several exchanges of the tank have occurred.
  • Check the water filters in your home and replace if necessary.

Future boil-water alerts may be necessary in some neighborhoods as water system repairs are made. If neighbors are experiencing discolored water or not pressure, they can report the issue to the city at https://arcg.is/0LDmjb.

The governor declared a state of emergency due to Jackson’s water crisis on August 29 after most customers lost water pressure. Reeves said the emergency orders will remain in place.

As for the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility, crews will focus on medium and long-term repair solutions.

Jackson leaders said overall water production increased again on Wednesday, Sept. 14. They also said the membrane plant set a new recent record of 17.5 million gallons in a day. The conventional plant also maintained production.

According to Jackson leaders, Raw Water Pump #2 and #4 should arrive back onsite on Thursday, Sept. 15, and the process of installing and testing them will begin. Additional repairs to actuators were made on various membrane trains on Wednesday along with additional testing.

A large group of Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) teams are onsite supplementing O.B. Curtis staff in addition to the assistance from the Mississippi Rural Water Association. The teams are from South Carolina, Michigan, Maryland and Ohio. The Ohio team will work at J.H. Fewell Water Plant on Thursday.

Reeves said the water system will continue to be monitored and that additional testing will be administered to ensure continued water quality.

Problems started days after torrential rain fell in central Mississippi, altering the quality of the raw water entering Jackson’s treatment plants. That slowed the treatment process, depleted supplies in water tanks and caused a precipitous drop in pressure.

According to a report, the Environmental Protection Agency has sent a team from its Office of Inspector General to Jackson to investigate the city’s water management. Lumumba said on Monday he had few details on what the federal agency was looking into.

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Executive Director Stephen McCraney said the water supersites in Jackson will close now that the boil water notice has been lifted. The sites will close on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The sites were at the following locations:

  • State Fairgrounds – 1207 Mississippi Street Jackson, MS
  • Metro Center Mall – 3645 Highway 80 Jackson, MS
  • Smith Wills Stadium – 1200 Lakeland Dr. Jackson, MS
  • Davis Road Park – 2300 Davis Road Terry, MS 39170

Since the supersites opened, the Mississippi National Guard delivered almost 11 million bottles of water to the residents of Jackson and surrounding areas.

MEMA’s Call Center will remain open for neighbors affected by the water crisis. The call center number is 1-833-591-6362. The call center will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. seven days a week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
WAPT

Jackson residents still hesitant days after boil water advisory lifts

JACKSON, Miss. — Some residents believe it is a little too early to trust Jackson Surface Water after being under a seven-week-long boil water advisory. "There are still residents that still have questions about the water," said state Rep. Stephanie Foster. MEMA shut down its distribution sites Saturday at...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Yazoo City leaders unsure of sidewalk grant

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo County Board of Mayor and Aldermen is hesitant to put up $300,000 for a sidewalk grant that they believe could be better used for roads. The Yazoo Herald reported the city’s previous administration approved a grant from the Mississippi Department of Transportation for sidewalks. However, the city has […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
State
Maryland State
WJTV 12

Water giveaways wrap up around Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Saturday was the last day for many water giveaways in Jackson after the boil water advisory was lifted. Volunteers came out to Lynch Street C.M.E. Church to help pass out cases of bottled water, cleaning supplies, paper towels and baby wipes that were donated from people across Mississippi and Louisiana. Even […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Hinds County homes can receive utility relief after water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announced that it is issuing supplemental Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) payments to Hinds County households experiencing increased financial pressure related to the water crisis.   Households need to have previously been determined eligible and received payment for LIHEAP benefits from […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WAPT

City of Jackson to crackdown on buildings not up to code

JACKSON, Miss. — The City of Jackson is beefing up on its building code enforcement process to make sure facilities are up to code. With this new enforcement, Jacksonians will have the opportunity to report buildings. Interim Director of Planning Chloe Dotson said Jackson wants to crack down on...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
TheDailyBeast

Mississippi Guv Insults Water-Starved City of Jackson

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves took a swing Friday at the capital city of Jackson—where he lives and which went weeks without clean water. Addressing a crowd in Hattiesburg, the Republican said it was “as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.” The snide remark came as Reeves and city officials point fingers over who is to blame for the water crisis that left that predominately Black community hunting for clean water to drink, cook with, and bathe in for seven weeks. A boil-water notice was lifted on Thursday."It is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson."—Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, belittling his own capital city that just spent more than 1.5 months without clean running waterpic.twitter.com/KOuPdFLu9D— Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) September 16, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

JSU to host water distribution for Jackson community on Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University is slated to host a water distribution for the Jackson community on September 19. The distribution will occur from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the JSU Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center located at 1700 John R. Lynch Street. The university...
JACKSON, MS
mississippifreepress.org

‘The Last Will Be First’: National Infrastructure Bank’s Plan for Jackson’s Failed Water System

Something absolutely can be done to permanently fix the devastating water problem in Jackson, Miss. Like many poor communities across the nation, Jackson’s water system has suffered from decades of neglect and low maintenance. Roughly 150,000 residents were under a boil-water notice for more than a month before heavy rainfall and river flooding overwhelmed the pumping system on Aug. 29, 2022. Now, on an urgent basis, the system needs $1 billion to fully repair the water-treatment plant and another $1 billion to bring the rest of the water-distribution system up to a state of good repair.
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Filters#Water Management#Water Heater#Drinking Water#Water Pressure#Msdh
WJTV 12

City of Jackson to host job fair Oct. 5

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will host a job fair for multiple city positions on Wednesday, October 5. The Department of Human Resources will be looking to fill the following positions: Water Plant Operator Electrician Maintenance Worker Engineer Police Recruit Police Officer Detention Officer HVAC Technician Fire Recruit Accoutnant Court Clerk Zookeeper […]
JACKSON, MS
thefamuanonline.com

Fraternity collects water for Jackson residents

The residents of Jackson, Miss., have been on the hearts and minds of the public as they struggle with an ongoing water crisis. A few weeks ago, videos of Jackson’s poor water conditions went viral, sparking massive outrage online. Multiple organizations sprang into action to assist the people in Jackson. FAMU’s Upsilon Psi chapter of Omega Psi Phi fraternity is one of those organizations trying to make a difference.
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

SBA approves request for assistance in Jackson water crisis

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The U.S. Small Business Administration approved Governor Tate Reeves’ request for assistance for businesses that have been affected by the Jackson water crisis. Many businesses within Hinds County, including the City of Jackson, have experienced economic losses due to total or near total loss of water pressure following the Pearl River […]
JACKSON, MS
caringmagazine.org

The Salvation Army distributes ‘life-saving’ water in Jackson, Mississippi

Heavy rain and flooding caused damage to the main water treatment facility in Jackson, Mississippi, on Aug. 29, leaving more than 180,000 residents without clean drinking water. The Salvation Army’s response was immediate and critical to the welfare of the community. While the city was still putting together plans...
JACKSON, MS
nypressnews.com

The Crisis in Jackson Won’t Keep

Almost two weeks after the water pressure dropped in Jackson, Miss., things are slowly returning to normal. The water crisis, moving in slow motion for decades thanks to the city’s crumbling infrastructure, came to a head on August 30 when heavy rains caused the Pearl River to overflow its banks and cut service to the city’s main water treatment plant. Jackson was already under a boil-water advisory—now, many residents could not get anything from their tap, and location and luck played huge factors in who experienced the most impact.
JACKSON, MS
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

59K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy