Shailene Woodley Had Moral Struggles With 1 of Her Acting Jobs

By Abeni Tinubu
 3 days ago

Shailene Woodley has quite the resume. The actor has done a plethora of movies and TV shows, many of which have earned her critical acclaim. She’s done everything from blockbusters like Divergent to indies like The Fallout . And Woodley hasn’t limited her talents to the silver screen. She’s also had her fair share of roles on TV shows like Big Little Lies and The Secret Life of the American Teenager .

Shailene Woodley | Phillip Faraone/WireImage

Shailene Woodley’s first big TV role was ‘The Secret Life of the American Teenager’

Though Woodley had smaller roles on shows like The O.C. , The Secret Life of the American Teenager was her first series regular role. This meant that she was a main character and heavily featured in nearly all of the episodes. Her character, Amy Juergens, was initially someone she was thrilled to play. Woodley felt passionate about telling stories about teen issues like pregnancy, sex, and relationships. However, as the series progressed, it deviated from her personal beliefs.

Why the movie star struggled morally with playing Amy Juergens

While speaking to Flaunt Magazine, Woodley got candid about her time on The Secret Life of the American Teenager . “I’m extremely grateful for it; it was a fantastic five years of my life, but towards the end, morally, the things that we were preaching on that show weren’t really aligned with my own integrity,” she shared. “So that was a bit hard to show up to work every day knowing that we were going to project all of these themes to thousands—millions—of young adults across the country, when in fact, they weren’t what I would like to be sending out.”

RELATED: Shailene Woodley Vowed to Quit Acting When She Was on a Magazine Cover

Why didn’t Woodley leave the show?

But if Woodley was struggling with the content of the show, why didn’t she get out? Most actors who land series regular roles are locked into a 7-year contract. This means that they are not allowed to leave the show without steep penalties. Fortunately, for Woodley, The Secret Life of the American Teenager was canceled after season 5, so she got to move on to different projects.

Woodley questioned if she should join the ‘Divergent’ cast

Woodley’s time on The Secret Life of the American Teenager was likely part of the reason she was a bit hesitant about Divergent . Though Woodley loved her character and the dystopian story, she was hesitant to be locked into a contract once again.

RELATED: Shailene Woodley Explains Why She Screams the Second She Wakes Up

“It’s like anything in life, whether you’re an actor or you work in an insurance office, if you want to be able to leave your job, it’s nice to be able to leave your job,” Woodley shared. “But when you’re in a contract, unfortunately, you can’t do that.”

Ultimately, through meditation, Woodley realized that she couldn’t let her experience on The Secret Life of the American Teenager stop her from joining the Divergent cast. She also reached out to The Hunger Games alum, Jennifer Lawrence, for some advice on handling such a high-profile role. And while the Divergent series didn’t go exactly as Woodley planned (she never got to finish it), she doesn’t regret playing Tris Prior.

RELATED: Shailene Woodley Praises Friends for Tolerating Her Nomadic Lifestyle

