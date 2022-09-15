Global Schizophrenia Epidemiology Analysis and Forecasts, 2021-2022 & 2031: Focus on 7MM - US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Schizophrenia Epidemiology Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
In the 7MM, 12-month total prevalent cases of schizophrenia are expected to increase from 5,121,015 cases in 2021 to 5,333,310 cases in 2031, at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 0.41%.
In 2031, the US will have the highest number of 12-month total prevalent cases of schizophrenia in the 7MM, with 2,963,482 cases, whereas Italy will have the fewest 12-month total prevalent cases of schizophrenia with 229,556 cases.
In the 7MM, 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of schizophrenia are expected to increase from 3,403,962 cases in 2021 to 3,492,498 cases in 2031, at an AGR of 0.26%.
In 2031, the US will have the highest number of 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of schizophrenia in the 7MM, with 1,959,920 cases, whereas Italy will have the fewest 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of schizophrenia with 150,761 cases.
Scope
- This report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and the global and historical trends for schizophrenia in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan). The report provides a 10-year epidemiological forecast for 12-month total prevalent cases and 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of schizophrenia.
- The 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of schizophrenia are further segmented by age (13-17 years, 18-19 years, 20-29 years, 30-39 years, 40-49 years, 50-59 years, 60-69 years, 70-79 years, and 80 years and older) in these markets.
- The schizophrenia epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.
- The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 7MM.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Schizophrenia: Executive Summary
1.1 Catalyst
1.2 Related reports
1.3 Upcoming reports
2 Epidemiology
2.1 Disease background
2.2 Risk factors and comorbidities
2.3 Global and historical trends
2.4 7MM forecast methodology
2.4.1 Sources
2.4.2 Forecast assumptions and methods
2.4.3 Forecast assumptions and methods: 12-month total prevalent cases of schizophrenia
2.4.4 Forecast assumptions and methods: 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of schizophrenia
2.5 Epidemiological forecast for schizophrenia (2021-31)
2.5.1 12-Month total prevalent cases of schizophrenia
2.5.2 12-Month diagnosed prevalent cases of schizophrenia
2.5.3 Age-specific 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of schizophrenia
2.5.4 Sex-specific 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of schizophrenia
2.6 Discussion
2.6.1 Epidemiological forecast insight
2.6.2 COVID-19 impact
2.6.3 Limitations of the analysis
2.6.4 Strengths of the analysis
3 Appendix
