Global Schizophrenia Epidemiology Analysis and Forecasts, 2021-2022 & 2031: Focus on 7MM - US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan - ResearchAndMarkets.com

In the 7MM, 12-month total prevalent cases of schizophrenia are expected to increase from 5,121,015 cases in 2021 to 5,333,310 cases in 2031, at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 0.41%.

In 2031, the US will have the highest number of 12-month total prevalent cases of schizophrenia in the 7MM, with 2,963,482 cases, whereas Italy will have the fewest 12-month total prevalent cases of schizophrenia with 229,556 cases.

In the 7MM, 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of schizophrenia are expected to increase from 3,403,962 cases in 2021 to 3,492,498 cases in 2031, at an AGR of 0.26%.

In 2031, the US will have the highest number of 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of schizophrenia in the 7MM, with 1,959,920 cases, whereas Italy will have the fewest 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of schizophrenia with 150,761 cases.

This report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and the global and historical trends for schizophrenia in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan). The report provides a 10-year epidemiological forecast for 12-month total prevalent cases and 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of schizophrenia.

The 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of schizophrenia are further segmented by age (13-17 years, 18-19 years, 20-29 years, 30-39 years, 40-49 years, 50-59 years, 60-69 years, 70-79 years, and 80 years and older) in these markets.

The schizophrenia epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 7MM.

3 Appendix

