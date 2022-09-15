ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Global Schizophrenia Epidemiology Analysis and Forecasts, 2021-2022 & 2031: Focus on 7MM - US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

The “Schizophrenia Epidemiology Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

In the 7MM, 12-month total prevalent cases of schizophrenia are expected to increase from 5,121,015 cases in 2021 to 5,333,310 cases in 2031, at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 0.41%.

In 2031, the US will have the highest number of 12-month total prevalent cases of schizophrenia in the 7MM, with 2,963,482 cases, whereas Italy will have the fewest 12-month total prevalent cases of schizophrenia with 229,556 cases.

In the 7MM, 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of schizophrenia are expected to increase from 3,403,962 cases in 2021 to 3,492,498 cases in 2031, at an AGR of 0.26%.

In 2031, the US will have the highest number of 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of schizophrenia in the 7MM, with 1,959,920 cases, whereas Italy will have the fewest 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of schizophrenia with 150,761 cases.

Scope

  • This report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and the global and historical trends for schizophrenia in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan). The report provides a 10-year epidemiological forecast for 12-month total prevalent cases and 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of schizophrenia.
  • The 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of schizophrenia are further segmented by age (13-17 years, 18-19 years, 20-29 years, 30-39 years, 40-49 years, 50-59 years, 60-69 years, 70-79 years, and 80 years and older) in these markets.
  • The schizophrenia epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.
  • The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 7MM.

Reasons to Buy

  • Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global schizophrenia market.
  • Quantify patient populations in the global schizophrenia market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.
  • Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups that present the best opportunities for schizophrenia therapeutics in each of the markets covered.
  • Enable to understand the magnitude of 12-month diagnosed prevalence of schizophrenia.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Schizophrenia: Executive Summary

1.1 Catalyst

1.2 Related reports

1.3 Upcoming reports

2 Epidemiology

2.1 Disease background

2.2 Risk factors and comorbidities

2.3 Global and historical trends

2.4 7MM forecast methodology

2.4.1 Sources

2.4.2 Forecast assumptions and methods

2.4.3 Forecast assumptions and methods: 12-month total prevalent cases of schizophrenia

2.4.4 Forecast assumptions and methods: 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of schizophrenia

2.5 Epidemiological forecast for schizophrenia (2021-31)

2.5.1 12-Month total prevalent cases of schizophrenia

2.5.2 12-Month diagnosed prevalent cases of schizophrenia

2.5.3 Age-specific 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of schizophrenia

2.5.4 Sex-specific 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of schizophrenia

2.6 Discussion

2.6.1 Epidemiological forecast insight

2.6.2 COVID-19 impact

2.6.3 Limitations of the analysis

2.6.4 Strengths of the analysis

3 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i7rpo6

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005780/en/

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MENTAL HEALTH HEALTH

SOURCE: Research and Markets

PUB: 09/15/2022 09:37 AM/DISC: 09/15/2022 09:37 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Germany takes control of 3 Russian-owned oil refineries

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is taking control of three Russian-owned refineries in the country to ensure energy security before an embargo on oil from Russia takes effect next year, officials said Friday. Two subsidiaries of Russian oil giant Rosneft — Rosneft Deutschland GmbH and RN Refining & Marketing GmbH — will be put under the administration of Germany’s Federal Network Agency, the Economy Ministry said in a statement. As a result, the agency will also control the companies’ shares in the refineries PCK Schwedt, MiRo and Bayernoil, located in the east and south of Germany. “This is a far-reaching energy policy decision to protect our country,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said. “We’ve long known that Russia isn’t a reliable supplier of energy anymore.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

G7 nations to take tougher line on trade with China

BERLIN (AP) — The Group of Seven major economies have agreed to take a tougher, more coordinated stance toward China when it comes to trade, Germany’s economy minister said Thursday. After a two-day meeting with fellow G-7 officials, Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection Robert Habeck told reporters that discussions about China were part of an effort to ensure high international trade standards and to prevent Beijing from using its economic might to steamroll other nations. “The naivety toward China is over,” Habeck said, referring to Germany’s own position on China. “The time when one said ‘Trade, no matter what,’ regardless of the social or humanitarian standards, ... is something we shouldn’t allow ourselves anymore.” He said Germany would work to persuade the European Union to establish “a more robust trade policy toward China and respond as Europeans to the coercive measures that China takes to protect its economy.”
WORLD
The Associated Press

Align Technology Opens Its First EMEA Regional Manufacturing Facility in Wroclaw, Poland

TEMPE, Ariz. & WROCLAW, Poland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Align Technology, Inc. (“Align”) (Nasdaq: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® system of clear aligners, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and exocad™ CAD/CAM services for orthodontic and restorative dentistry, today announced the official opening of the first Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) regional manufacturing facility in Wroclaw, Poland. The new plant is Align’s third regional manufacturing facility worldwide, after Juarez, Mexico and Ziyang, China. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005728/en/ Align Technology’s first Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) regional manufacturing facility in Wroclaw, Poland (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

The latest research is bringing scientists closer than ever before to applying their research on human beings. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, Salk.edu, CNN.com, HarvardMagazine.com, and The National Library of Medicine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Schizophrenia#Researchandmarkets Com#Agr
The Associated Press

German FM urges swift decision on tank delivery to Ukraine

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister is putting pressure on Chancellor Olaf Scholz to decide soon whether to supply Ukraine with advanced tanks as it seeks to reclaim more of its captured territory from Russia. Kyiv has said it would like to get German Leopard-2 tanks, but Berlin has so far rebuffed that request while delivering other weaponry, such as howitzers and self-propelled anti-aircraft weapons. In an interview with daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung published Thursday, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said a decision on delivering modern battle tanks to Ukraine could only be taken jointly by Germany’s governing three-party coalition and its international partners. “But in the decisive phase that Ukraine currently finds itself, I also don’t believe that it’s a decision which can be delayed for long,” she was quoted as saying.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

For Russia’s Putin, military and diplomatic pressures mount

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin mounted on the battlefield and in the halls of global power as Ukrainian troops pushed their counteroffensive Saturday to advance farther into Ukraine’s partly recaptured northeast. Western officials and analysts said Russian forces were apparently setting up a...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

China sanctions Raytheon, Boeing Defense CEOs over Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — China announced sanctions on Friday against the CEOs of American defense contractors Raytheon and Boeing Defense over a major U.S. arms sale to rival Taiwan. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning did not specify what the sanctions would be against Gregory Hayes, chairman and CEO of Raytheon Technologies Corp., and Ted Colbert, president and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space and Security.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
The Associated Press

14 people die in iron mine flood in China, 1 missing

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities said Saturday that 14 people had died and one remained missing after a flood at an iron mine earlier this month. The search and rescue operation has ended and an investigation into the cause of the Sept. 2 flood is underway, the Tangshan city government said in a brief statement.
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

Putin vows to press attack on Ukraine; courts India, China

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed Friday to press his attack on Ukraine despite Ukraine’s latest counteroffensive and warned that Moscow could ramp up its strikes on the country’s vital infrastructure if Ukrainian forces target facilities in Russia. Speaking to reporters Friday after attending a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Uzbekistan, Putin said the “liberation” of Ukraine’s entire eastern Donbas region remained Russia’s main military goal and that he sees no need to revise it. “We aren’t in a rush,” the Russian leader said, adding that Moscow has only deployed volunteer soldiers to fight in Ukraine. Some hard-line politicians and military bloggers have urged the Kremlin to follow Ukraine’s example and order a broad mobilization to beef up the ranks, lamenting Russia’s manpower shortage. Russia was forced to pull back its forces from large swaths of northeastern Ukraine last week after a swift Ukrainian counteroffensive. Ukraine’s move to reclaim control of several Russian-occupied cities and villages marked the largest military setback for Moscow since its forces had to retreat from areas near the capital early in the war.
POLITICS
pharmacytimes.com

Cold Sore-Causing Herpes Simplex 1 Traced Back to Prehistoric Roots

Viral DNA samples from 4 ancient cadavers suggest that HSV-1 transmission boomed with Bronze Age migrations and the introduction of kissing as a romantic and sexual cultural practice. The herpes simplex virus I (HSV-1) strain behind facial herpes arose 5000 years ago during the Bronze Age, possibly driven by the...
SCIENCE
The Associated Press

Israel criticizes Chile for delaying ambassador credentials

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — The Chilean government was engulfed in a diplomatic spat Friday after the South American country’s president suspended the acceptance of the credentials of the new Israeli ambassador due to increased military activity in the occupied West Bank. “Israel views with severity the puzzling & unprecedented behavior of Chile. This seriously harms the relations between the two countries,” Israel’s Foreign Ministry wrote on Twitter. The Israeli ambassador, Gil Artzyeli, went to the government offices in Chile’s capital of Santiago Thursday to present his credentials to President Gabriel Boric along with other diplomats but was stopped in his tracks. Artzyeli “was already at the place, waiting to go into the room, when the minister of foreign relations came up to him and said that due to an incident that had taken place … with the death of a 17-year-old teenager in an operation by the Israeli military, the president had decided in that context to postpone the delivery of the credentials,” a diplomatic official with close knowledge of the incident who was not authorized to speak on the record told The Associated Press.
WORLD
Popular Science

New four-dose malaria vaccine is up to 80 percent effective

Almost one year after the historic approval of the world’s first malaria vaccine, a new vaccine called R21 showed up to 80 percent protection against the deadly mosquito-borne disease. Nearly half of the world’s population is at risk for malaria, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The most recent world malaria report found 241 million cases of malaria in 2020, with 627,000 fatalities.
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Strong quake hits Taiwan, topples house, halts rail traffic

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A strong earthquake struck southeastern Taiwan on Saturday evening, toppling objects from store shelves, collapsing a house and interrupting rail service on the island, but there were no immediate reports of deaths, media reported. Taiwan’s Central News Agency said the 6.4 magnitude shallow quake was centered north of Taitung County on the island’s eastern shore. It partially collapsed an uninhabited house in Hualien County, about 165 kilometers (100 miles) north along the coast, causing no casualties. Trains linking Hualien and Taitung had been temporarily halted and five other high speed rail services canceled until safety checks are performed, the Taiwan Railways Administration said. Metro systems in the capital, Taipei, and southern Kaohsiung City were temporarily suspended.
TRAFFIC
natureworldnews.com

Perfect Avocado Growing Technique Discussed by Israeli Researchers

A group of Israeli scientists has created the perfect avocado growing technique, which allows for quicker development of the creamy fruit. An Israeli invention that would hasten growth and make exports easier could be the catalyst for a boost in the global avocado market, which is currently worth about $13 billion annually.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Shared genetic architecture between schizophrenia and subcortical brain volumes implicates early neurodevelopmental processes and brain development in childhood

Patients with schizophrenia have consistently shown brain volumetric abnormalities, implicating both etiological and pathological processes. However, the genetic relationship between schizophrenia and brain volumetric abnormalities remains poorly understood. Here, we applied novel statistical genetic approaches (MiXeR and conjunctional false discovery rate analysis) to investigate genetic overlap with mixed effect directions using independent genome-wide association studies of schizophrenia (n"‰="‰130,644) and brain volumetric phenotypes, including subcortical brain and intracranial volumes (n"‰="‰33,735). We found brain volumetric phenotypes share substantial genetic variants (74"“96%) with schizophrenia, and observed 107 distinct shared loci with sign consistency in independent samples. Genes mapped by shared loci revealed (1) significant enrichment in neurodevelopmental biological processes, (2) three co-expression clusters with peak expression at the prenatal stage, and (3) genetically imputed thalamic expression of CRHR1 and ARL17A was associated with the thalamic volume as early as in childhood. Together, our findings provide evidence of shared genetic architecture between schizophrenia and brain volumetric phenotypes and suggest thatÂ altered early neurodevelopmental processes and brain development in childhood may be involved in schizophrenia development.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Adrestia Therapeutics — Gene networks to the rescue

Identifying synthetic rescue mutations in healthy people may provide new avenues for fighting disease. Decades of research on genetic mutations have had one overriding goal: to understand how specific mutations interfere with physiological processes and promote disease. Adrestia Therapeutics, a spin-out of the University of Cambridge in the UK, is taking a new tack. Rather than looking at how mutations cause illness, they are scouring the genome for mutations that keep people healthy despite a genetic predisposition to disease. The idea is that mutations that put an individual at high risk of developing a disease can be overridden by mutations elsewhere in the genome. This phenomenon, called ‘synthetic rescue’, holds out the tantalizing possibility of providing an entirely new strategy for discovering therapeutic targets and drugs.
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
524K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy