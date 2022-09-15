Read full article on original website
University of La Verne Professor Morgan Sandler Wins Cinematography Award at Madrid International Film FestivalUniversity of La VerneLos Angeles, CA
The Number One Place For Indian Takeout In Southern California, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Amid FBI Probe, Next Anaheim Mayor Faces "Incredibly Difficult" Uphill BattleTaxBuzzAnaheim, CA
Surfline
Fun Combo Swell Knocking on SoCal’s Door
Beachbreaks see some good peaks off the mix of swells, especially in OC. Light and favorable AM wind before onshores build for the PM. A fun combo of swells is approaching Southern California and we’ll have a nice start to the workweek. While it’s nowhere near a major swell, we’ll get our first sip of something beyond windswell from the North Pacific Monday and Tuesday. This little NW pulse will come from a small but punchy little low just off the coast this weekend, which will also bring widespread precipitation to Central and Northern California Sunday and Monday.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
31 of the Best Things to Do in Orange County With Kids
Orange County, affectionately called the OC, is a beautiful area of southern California with so much to do and see. Some of the largest cities in the county that you’re probably familiar with include Irvine, Anaheim, Newport Beach, Santa Ana, Huntington Beach, and Fullerton. Traveling to California gives you...
Mochi Donut Spot in Orange County - Friendly Donuts
Friendly Donuts is a family-operated business that has been running since the 1980s and is located in Orange of Orange County. They are most well-known for their mochi donuts and dossants, which are a half-donut, half-croissant hybrid which is quite unique to Friendly Donuts. It is quite a hole-in-the-wall place with a very casual logo and design. Their shop carries a large variety of donuts and flavors and they also make breakfast sandwiches and drinks.
orangecoast.com
Prost! Oktoberfest Kicks off Throughout O.C. This Weekend
Did you know that Oktoberfest actually begins in late September, commemorating the Crown Prince of Bavaria’s wedding anniversary? Did you also know that the word Lederhosen translates simply to leather pants? If you happen to own a pair (or a dirndl, if you will), many of O.C.’s Oktoberfest celebrations start this weekend!
Long Beach Post
Beach Streets draws tens of thousands after 2-year hiatus
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of East Long Beach with their bikes, scooters, skateboards or just their own two legs on Saturday afternoon, as they reveled in the excitement of the return of the popular Beach Streets event that shuts down major roads to vehicular traffic.
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles Today
Here's five fried chicken spots in LA you must try (that are not big brands). 5 Great Spots to Get Fried Chicken in Los AngelesAdobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - If fried chicken is the king of comfort food, Los Angeles is the fried chicken king.
lbbusinessjournal.com
Popcorn World brings Chicago-style gourmet popcorn to Bixby Knolls on Oct. 1
Long Beach is becoming the new home to a gourmet popcorn experience with the opening of Popcorn World on Oct. 1 in Bixby Knolls. The store, initially slated to open in June, began in Calhoun, Georgia, in 2008 with 25 to 30 different flavors. The business now boasts nearly 500 different recipes, from savory flavors such as dill pickle, hot wings, or hot dogs and ketchup, to sweeter varieties like cheesecake coated in graham cracker crumbs and banana pudding dusted with wafers. The Long Beach location is expected to have 100 to 120 flavors at a time.
cohaitungchi.com
30 Best & Fun Things To Do In Long Beach (California)
Lately, Long Beach is getting the recognition it’s deserved for so long as one of the best cities in California. You are reading: Top 10 things to do in long beach | 30 Best & Fun Things To Do In Long Beach (California) It’s not hard to see why,...
Long Beach Post
Marine researchers, Long Beach boat owners, continue Olympia oyster restoration project
Marine biologists, local conservationists and Long Beach Yacht Club members spent Sunday afternoon examining oyster strings as part of a long-term project to restore Olympia oyster populations in Southern California. The oyster strings, made of oyster shells collected from local restaurants, have served as homes for oyster larvae since they...
Orange County Celebrates ‘El Grito,’ Mexican Independence Day in Santa Ana
Orange County residents take to the streets in Santa Ana every year to celebrate Mexican Independence Day with dancers, music and lots of food. After two years of lessened celebrations during the COVID-19 pandemic, the 42nd annual Fiestas Patrias festival is coming back in full force this weekend. With crowds...
Mas Chingon Tacos to Debut in South Gate
This new restaurant comes from the same owner of Flipping Byrd
thelog.com
The Orange Groves of Orange County
There is some confusion about how Orange County got its name. Orange County today was once the southern part of Los Angeles County before separating in 1889. At that time of separation, there was not a single orange grove in what is now Orange County, only a few trees scattered around.
nypressnews.com
Orange County warns of rapid bat found in Fountain Valley
A bat found at a parking lot in Fountain Valley tested positive for rabies, according to Orange County health officials. The animal was found at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Pickleball Court No. 1 at the Fountain Valley Tennis Center on 16400 Brookhurst St. Given the location and circumstance, the...
Cooler conditions, morning clouds expected Monday in SoCal
Southern California will see mostly just clouds and cooler temperatures on Monday.
Palm trees catch fire near Hollywood Bowl
A small fire broke out right across the street from the Hollywood Bowl Saturday night just after 11 p.m.. Patrons leaving the "Sound of Music" sing-along event were met with burning palm trees located on Highland Avenue, right next to the 101 Freeway overpass. There were several posts on Twitter sharing images and video of the fire. Here is a video shared to us by CBSLA President and General Manager Joel Vilmenay. Fortunately, the fire was all vegetation and did not require the Los Angeles Fire Department to issue an alert. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation
Some Regal, Edwards theaters in Orange County abruptly closed for good
Some ticketholders encountered a plot twist in real life when they arrived at the Regal theater they planned to watch a movie at, only to find it permanently closed.Cineworld, the parent company of Regal Cinemas, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week, leading to the closure of two dozen movie theaters. Locations in Anaheim Hills, Irvine, and Calabasas are slated to close later this month, or have already closed.It was an unwelcome surprise to moviegoers in Anaheim Hills who had already bought tickets."Was kinda bummed, because I was going to do some kind of self-care kind of night and take time for myself," Amanda Ng said. Ng said she was notified of a refund through Fandango, but thought it might be a scam."We can't go to another theater, because its like a one night only thing," Rudger Cole said. "But it kind of sucks, because we kind of planned our day around this."Employees who remain at the shuttered theater say their jobs are now to clean the building out.
foxla.com
RAT beach to stay closed as bacteria levels stay high
TORRANCE, Calif. - A portion of beach will remain closed in the Torrance area, Los Angeles County health officials announced Saturday, as bacteria levels remain high following a sewage spill earlier this month. RAT (Right After Torrance) Beach was closed back on Sept. 7, after 5,000 gallons of raw sewage...
purewow.com
The 9 Best 24-Hour Restaurants in Los Angeles
No matter if you’re a night owl with cravings for Mexican or an early bird who wants an omelet before sunrise, we’ve got you covered with our roundup of the best 24-hour restaurants in Los Angeles. And in this town, that’s not always easy to find. With the potential for some cities like West Hollywood to expand their bar hours from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m., late-night eats may become more in demand than ever. At the moment, however, they are few and far between, but we’ve done the grunt work and gathered nine great ones for you to visit.
spectrumnews1.com
Trash Castle art sculpture will debut at Huntington Beach Coastal Cleanup Day
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — As tens of thousands of Californians take to the beach with shovels and trash bags Saturday for the 38th annual Coastal Cleanup Day, visitors to the Huntington Beach cleanup will be greeted with a trash castle. Created by Marin County artists Richard and Judith Lang and presented as part of the California Department of Transportation’s Stormwater education campaign, the installation is composed of the many pieces of refuse the couple found along the beach.
