Albany Herald
ALDI prepares for Albany grand opening
ALBANY — ALDI, billed as the value leader among U.S. grocery stores for 10 years running, is holding a grand opening for its first store in Albany on Sept. 29. The new store is part of the retailer’s expansion plan to open approximately 100 new stores in 2021 across the country.
WALB 10
Albany man concerned over high utility bills
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Utilities are generally higher for everyone during the warmer months because AC units are working overtime. But one Albany man is claiming that he’s being overcharged and unheard by the city. Desmond Searcy said he would like to see Albany provide more electric companies to...
WALB 10
6 Albany heroes honored at AMA
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, six Albany heroes were honored at the Albany Museum of Art’s Hometown Black Heroes’ Day. The day was formed to recognize those brave men and women who fought for justice and change in the Good Life City. Many who attended the event...
Albany Herald
PHOTOS; Albany transit station taking shape on Oglethorpe Boulevard
The site of the coming Albany Transportation Center is teeming with activities as workers are busy on the exterior and interior as well as the bus shelter. The station, located at the site of the former Trailways building, is scheduled to be completed in January.
Penny sales tax to reappear on Sumter County ballots for third time
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. — Sumter County residents can expect to see a penny sales tax on their ballots in November. This one cent sales tax would go toward various projects like new sidewalks, roads and upgrades to Emergency Medical Services. "We wanted to make sure it was a Sumter...
Albany officials dream big with bus station slated for opening in conjunction with MLK Jr. birthday
ALBANY — The wheels of the buses will be going ‘round and ‘round soon as they pass through a new Albany transportation center, with construction on schedule despite delays caused by what could perhaps best be described as “the summer of rain” in southwest Georgia.
WALB 10
Construction of Lee Co. Medical Center could start mid-December
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Development Authority announced Friday it will issue bonds to pay for the Lee County Medical Center with construction approved to start after mid-December. A public hearing was held to announce the finance plan. The Lee County Development Authority approved the plan and will...
WALB 10
Tifton man honored with scholarship dedication
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - One man, lovingly known as “Mr. Tifton” by many, was honored Friday with a scholarship in his name. The University of Georgia (UGA) and Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College( ABAC) are recognizing him for his impact in the community. Tyron spearman is well known for...
WALB 10
AAPHC using new technology to determine skin cancer
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Area Primary Health Care is using technology to determine if someone may have skin cancer. They’re doing this at their medical center in Lee County. They’re using this new technology to give patients some answers, but also to lower the number of patients dermatologists...
Thomasville to host Feeding the Community event
The City of Thomasville is set to host a Feeding the Community event for those in need of a free meal.
COVID hospitalizations down more than 50% over past week
ALBANY — COVID-19 numbers are rising in some parts of the country, but locally the numbers have declined significantly since a summer increase, with less than a dozen patients hospitalized this week for treatment in the Albany area. On Friday, there were eight COVID patients hospitalized at Phoebe Putney...
allongeorgia.com
Atlanta Woman Convicted for Neglect and Exploitation of the Disabled and Elderly
Attorney General Chris Carr announced the successful conviction of Michelle Oliver on one count of operating an unlicensed personal care home, one count of willful deprivation of an elder person, seven counts of willful deprivation of a disabled adult, and 51 counts of financial exploitation of a disabled adult. A...
Albany Herald
Cooking queen 'Mama Corine Morris' celebrates 96th birthday
ALBANY — Friends and family members celebrated “Mama Corine” Morris’ 96th birthday Sunday. Mama Corine has been cooking for more than 75 years, and her son Xavier, the owner of Billy Boy’s Wings and BBQ in Albany, said, “She still cooks better than most everyone else, even at 96.”
southgatv.com
Tifton drug trafficking query nets 4 arrests
TIFTON, GA – On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO) and the Tift County Sheriff’s Office concluded a two-month drug trafficking investigation that resulted in the arrests of four people and the seizure of illegal drugs representing a combined value of $710,000.00. The following were arrested and charged:
wfxl.com
Albany State University to compete in 'College Bowl' tv show hosted by Petyon Manning
Albany State University (ASU) students Christine Belcher, Christian Herrera, and Lauren Jenkins will compete in season two of the NBC quiz show “Capital One College Bowl,” hosted by two-time Super Bowl Champion and five-time NFL MVP, Peyton Manning. Dr. John Williams, Associate Professor of Biology, Director of STEM...
wfxl.com
Pilot makes emergency landing in Decatur County, escaped unharmed
A pilot is safe after making an emergency landing in Decatur County. In a post on Facebook, officials with Decatur County Fire and Rescue say a plane had to make an emergency landing near the Decatur County Airport Thursday. Officials say the plane suffered an engine failure between Tallahassee and Bainbridge. The pilot indicated he was going to attempt a landing at the Decatur County Airport, however, he wasn't able to make it that far, instead landing in a field about two miles east of the runway at the intersection of Mt. Zion Church Road and Hunt Road.
WALB 10
Coach of the Week: Sean Calhoun of Colquitt County
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) -Becoming head coach at a new school is never easy. Especially when expectations are as high as they are at Colquitt County. Coach Calhoun has had no problems adjusting to the packer way, and that’s why he’s our week 4 coach of the week. Coach...
The Extra Point: Baconton Charter (GA) vs Early County
BLAKELY, GA. (WDHN) — The Early County Bobcats are off to a tremendous start, winning the first four games and fighting for the number one rank in the region. Tongiht the Bobcats host another region squad in Baconton Charter. Early County wins 40-6.
Albany Herald
Driver in critical condition after Liberty Expressway accident
ALBANY — The driver of a Chevy Silverado is in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Sunday listed in critical condition after he lost control of his vehicle on the Liberty Expressway Saturday. Albany Police Department officers responded to a serious motor vehicle accident at North Westover Boulevard and Nottingham Way...
WALB 10
Cairo’s first Hispanic festival celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Cairo held its first Hispanic Heritage Festival on Saturday. The event brought the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month downtown. It started at 11 a.m. with a parade and ended with live music and foods from many Hispanic cultures. “We have a lot of Hispanics here. You...
