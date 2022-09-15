ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Albany Herald

ALDI prepares for Albany grand opening

ALBANY — ALDI, billed as the value leader among U.S. grocery stores for 10 years running, is holding a grand opening for its first store in Albany on Sept. 29. The new store is part of the retailer’s expansion plan to open approximately 100 new stores in 2021 across the country.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany man concerned over high utility bills

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Utilities are generally higher for everyone during the warmer months because AC units are working overtime. But one Albany man is claiming that he’s being overcharged and unheard by the city. Desmond Searcy said he would like to see Albany provide more electric companies to...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

6 Albany heroes honored at AMA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, six Albany heroes were honored at the Albany Museum of Art’s Hometown Black Heroes’ Day. The day was formed to recognize those brave men and women who fought for justice and change in the Good Life City. Many who attended the event...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Construction of Lee Co. Medical Center could start mid-December

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Development Authority announced Friday it will issue bonds to pay for the Lee County Medical Center with construction approved to start after mid-December. A public hearing was held to announce the finance plan. The Lee County Development Authority approved the plan and will...
LEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Tifton man honored with scholarship dedication

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - One man, lovingly known as “Mr. Tifton” by many, was honored Friday with a scholarship in his name. The University of Georgia (UGA) and Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College( ABAC) are recognizing him for his impact in the community. Tyron spearman is well known for...
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

AAPHC using new technology to determine skin cancer

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Area Primary Health Care is using technology to determine if someone may have skin cancer. They’re doing this at their medical center in Lee County. They’re using this new technology to give patients some answers, but also to lower the number of patients dermatologists...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

COVID hospitalizations down more than 50% over past week

ALBANY — COVID-19 numbers are rising in some parts of the country, but locally the numbers have declined significantly since a summer increase, with less than a dozen patients hospitalized this week for treatment in the Albany area. On Friday, there were eight COVID patients hospitalized at Phoebe Putney...
ALBANY, GA
Albany Herald

Cooking queen 'Mama Corine Morris' celebrates 96th birthday

ALBANY — Friends and family members celebrated “Mama Corine” Morris’ 96th birthday Sunday. Mama Corine has been cooking for more than 75 years, and her son Xavier, the owner of Billy Boy’s Wings and BBQ in Albany, said, “She still cooks better than most everyone else, even at 96.”
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Tifton drug trafficking query nets 4 arrests

TIFTON, GA – On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO) and the Tift County Sheriff’s Office concluded a two-month drug trafficking investigation that resulted in the arrests of four people and the seizure of illegal drugs representing a combined value of $710,000.00. The following were arrested and charged:
wfxl.com

Pilot makes emergency landing in Decatur County, escaped unharmed

A pilot is safe after making an emergency landing in Decatur County. In a post on Facebook, officials with Decatur County Fire and Rescue say a plane had to make an emergency landing near the Decatur County Airport Thursday. Officials say the plane suffered an engine failure between Tallahassee and Bainbridge. The pilot indicated he was going to attempt a landing at the Decatur County Airport, however, he wasn't able to make it that far, instead landing in a field about two miles east of the runway at the intersection of Mt. Zion Church Road and Hunt Road.
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Coach of the Week: Sean Calhoun of Colquitt County

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) -Becoming head coach at a new school is never easy. Especially when expectations are as high as they are at Colquitt County. Coach Calhoun has had no problems adjusting to the packer way, and that’s why he’s our week 4 coach of the week. Coach...
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
Albany Herald

Driver in critical condition after Liberty Expressway accident

ALBANY — The driver of a Chevy Silverado is in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Sunday listed in critical condition after he lost control of his vehicle on the Liberty Expressway Saturday. Albany Police Department officers responded to a serious motor vehicle accident at North Westover Boulevard and Nottingham Way...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Cairo’s first Hispanic festival celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Cairo held its first Hispanic Heritage Festival on Saturday. The event brought the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month downtown. It started at 11 a.m. with a parade and ended with live music and foods from many Hispanic cultures. “We have a lot of Hispanics here. You...
CAIRO, GA

