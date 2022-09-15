ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

HuskerExtra.com

How the many roles of Bill Busch’s career will prepare him to be NU's defensive coordinator

Bill Busch has worn many different hats on Nebraska coaching staffs. The Pender native was a Husker graduate assistant from 1990-93 and then returned to Lincoln as a safeties coach and special teams coordinator from 2004-07. He rejoined the staff prior to last season as a defensive analyst and was elevated to special teams coordinator for this fall.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Storyline tracking: How 3 storylines played out in Oklahoma-Nebraska

Here is a closer look at some key storylines that factored into Saturday's game between Oklahoma and Nebraska at Memorial Stadium:. Entering Saturday: There was genuine belief Joseph could inject a game-altering spark into the Huskers, even against one of the best teams in the nation. Few anticipated an Oklahoma blowout, evidenced by the betting line that floated around 11 or 12 points in the Sooners' favor by kickoff. One would expect the nation's No. 6 team to command a higher spread against a shaky team that just allowed nearly 700 yards to Georgia Southern the previous week.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Travis Vokolek, Nick Henrich both warm up before Nebraska vs. Oklahoma

LINCOLN — Two of Nebraska’s captains — who missed the North Dakota and Georgia Southern games — will attempt to play Saturday against No. 6 Oklahoma. Tight end Travis Vokolek (ankle) and inside linebacker Nick Henrich (hand) were both suited up and participating in Husker warmups before the game. Both got hurt in the Huskers’ 31-28 loss to Northwestern and have been “day to day” since late August.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Seeing Red: Luke Mullin's extra points from Nebraska's loss to Oklahoma

Nebraska football writer Luke Mullin offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 49-14 loss to Oklahoma on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. It was over when: Trey Palmer fumbled on Nebraska's first play of the second half. Trailing by 28 points, the odds were definitely against any chances of a Nebraska comeback. However, a touchdown right out of halftime could have given NU some momentum. Instead, the fumble was one of 12 straight drives that failed to end with points.
LINCOLN, NE
Statesboro, GA
Lincoln, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska's offensive struggles a new gut punch amid a deteriorating season

LINCOLN – Quarterback Chubba Purdy dove for the pylon and extended the football as the remaining Memorial Stadium crowd golf clapped and the band cued up. Receiver Omar Manning, on the opposite side of the play, raised his arms to half-heartedly signal the touchdown. This wasn’t the kind of...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska falls to No. 6 Oklahoma for 9th straight loss to ranked team

LINCOLN — An inspired first few minutes by Nebraska quickly dissipated into reality as No. 6 Oklahoma rolled to a 49-14 win at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The Huskers now have lost nine straight to top-25 teams dating back to 2016 with Saturday's loss being NU's first double-digit loss since November 2020. It ends a streak of 13 defeats by nine points or fewer.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Sideline notes: Former Huskers on sidelines for Nebraska vs. Oklahoma

LINCOLN — With legends who helped shape the Nebraska-Oklahoma series into one of college football’s most historic and meaningful football rivalries on hand, the sidelines prior to Saturday had a more palpable buzz. Huskers from the 1970 and 1971 national championship teams were sharing stories while gathered on...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska trails No. 6 Oklahoma by double digits at the half

LINCOLN — An inspired first few minutes by Nebraska quickly dissipated into reality as No. 6 Oklahoma rolled up 355 yards of offense and a 35-7 lead by halftime. The Sooners defense penetrated a patchwork NU offensive line for four sacks and a flurry of additional pressures while the OU offense scored 35 unanswered points into intermission. Quarterback Casey Thompson completed 13 of 18 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown as the Husker attack generated 77 of its 148 yards on its opening drive.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Same old story: Tackling, gap integrity hurt Husker defense once again

Throughout the buildup to Saturday, interim head coach Mickey Joseph was hell-bent on fixing some of the issues that plagued Nebraska in its first three games. On defense, Joseph said Tuesday that those issues are namely tackling and gap integrity. But, one week is hardly enough time to enact widespread...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Oklahoma

LINCOLN — After each game this season, The World-Herald's Sam McKewon will hand out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Oklahoma game. * * *. RUN OFFENSE. Anthony Grant and Ajay Allen still have pep in their...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska's Teddy Prochazka out for season with injury

A right arm injury suffered in last week’s game against Georgia Southern will force Nebraska left tackle Teddy Prochazka to take a redshirt season, interim coach Mickey Joseph said after NU’s 49-14 loss to Oklahoma. Prochazka, a sophomore who tore several ligaments in his knee in fifth game...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska's tackling woes once again costly in blowout loss to Oklahoma

LINCOLN – There was no one big missed opportunity Saturday. Just a flurry of small ones as Oklahoma ball carriers shed Nebraska defenders time and again. The Huskers were at their most blunt afterward when discussing the tackling in the 49-14 loss. Safety Myles Farmer said a week’s worth of additional one-on-one periods and live reps under interim coach Mickey Joseph weren’t enough to make a difference in the chronic struggles.
LINCOLN, NE

