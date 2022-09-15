Read full article on original website
Amie Just: Unacceptable nature of Nebraska's defense made Chinander's dismissal inevitable
Another week, another coaching staff shake-up for Nebraska. This week, interim head coach Mickey Joseph fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander on Sunday, and special teams coordinator Bill Busch will take over in Chins’ stead. Chinander’s removal felt inevitable, and to me, it felt even more likely after Joseph spoke...
McKewon: Oklahoma loss shows Nebraska is exhausted — and still a step slow
AT A REST STOP NORTH OF AMES, IOWA, FOUR YEARS AGO – This is February 2018, a day after Super Bowl media night in Minneapolis, where Rex Burkhead (Patriots) and Nathan Gerry (Eagles) chatted about their new lives. Scott Frost, his tenure just two months old, was on my...
McKewon: No guarantee Blackshirts get back even after Chinander firing
LINCOLN – Mickey Joseph is serious about trying to become Nebraska’s permanent head coach, and he clearly sees a way where NU’s defense – as bad as it’s ever been – doesn’t wither on the vine. That’s one key takeaway from Joseph’s decision...
How the many roles of Bill Busch’s career will prepare him to be NU's defensive coordinator
Bill Busch has worn many different hats on Nebraska coaching staffs. The Pender native was a Husker graduate assistant from 1990-93 and then returned to Lincoln as a safeties coach and special teams coordinator from 2004-07. He rejoined the staff prior to last season as a defensive analyst and was elevated to special teams coordinator for this fall.
Storyline tracking: How 3 storylines played out in Oklahoma-Nebraska
Here is a closer look at some key storylines that factored into Saturday's game between Oklahoma and Nebraska at Memorial Stadium:. Entering Saturday: There was genuine belief Joseph could inject a game-altering spark into the Huskers, even against one of the best teams in the nation. Few anticipated an Oklahoma blowout, evidenced by the betting line that floated around 11 or 12 points in the Sooners' favor by kickoff. One would expect the nation's No. 6 team to command a higher spread against a shaky team that just allowed nearly 700 yards to Georgia Southern the previous week.
Travis Vokolek, Nick Henrich both warm up before Nebraska vs. Oklahoma
LINCOLN — Two of Nebraska’s captains — who missed the North Dakota and Georgia Southern games — will attempt to play Saturday against No. 6 Oklahoma. Tight end Travis Vokolek (ankle) and inside linebacker Nick Henrich (hand) were both suited up and participating in Husker warmups before the game. Both got hurt in the Huskers’ 31-28 loss to Northwestern and have been “day to day” since late August.
Seeing Red: Luke Mullin's extra points from Nebraska's loss to Oklahoma
Nebraska football writer Luke Mullin offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 49-14 loss to Oklahoma on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. It was over when: Trey Palmer fumbled on Nebraska's first play of the second half. Trailing by 28 points, the odds were definitely against any chances of a Nebraska comeback. However, a touchdown right out of halftime could have given NU some momentum. Instead, the fumble was one of 12 straight drives that failed to end with points.
Amie Just: Mickey Joseph's 'on me' gesture is kind, but Huskers' issues run deeper than him
The fog machine roared as the gates to the northwest tunnel opened. There, with hands raised, stood Mickey Joseph. As "Sirius" blared with the Huskers standing behind him, Nebraska’s interim head coach took it all in. It had been a long six days for Joseph. This time last week,...
Nebraska's offensive struggles a new gut punch amid a deteriorating season
LINCOLN – Quarterback Chubba Purdy dove for the pylon and extended the football as the remaining Memorial Stadium crowd golf clapped and the band cued up. Receiver Omar Manning, on the opposite side of the play, raised his arms to half-heartedly signal the touchdown. This wasn’t the kind of...
Nebraska falls to No. 6 Oklahoma for 9th straight loss to ranked team
LINCOLN — An inspired first few minutes by Nebraska quickly dissipated into reality as No. 6 Oklahoma rolled to a 49-14 win at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The Huskers now have lost nine straight to top-25 teams dating back to 2016 with Saturday's loss being NU's first double-digit loss since November 2020. It ends a streak of 13 defeats by nine points or fewer.
Sideline notes: Former Huskers on sidelines for Nebraska vs. Oklahoma
LINCOLN — With legends who helped shape the Nebraska-Oklahoma series into one of college football’s most historic and meaningful football rivalries on hand, the sidelines prior to Saturday had a more palpable buzz. Huskers from the 1970 and 1971 national championship teams were sharing stories while gathered on...
Husker notes: Mickey Joseph wants to reassess Nebraska's playing rotation
LINCOLN — Time to dig deep, both in players’ hearts and on Nebraska’s depth chart. After the Huskers’ 49-14 loss to Oklahoma on Saturday, interim coach Mickey Joseph says NU needs to reassess its playing rotation. “We can re-evaluate some players,” Joseph said Saturday. “We’ve got...
Mickey Joseph takes blame as Huskers are overwhelmed by Oklahoma in 49-14 loss
There was a buzz in the air Saturday morning. Maybe it was because an old rival was in town. Or perhaps the new man in charge of the Nebraska football team sparked optimism. Either way, the mood around the Huskers on Saturday game felt different than their previous three contests.
Nebraska trails No. 6 Oklahoma by double digits at the half
LINCOLN — An inspired first few minutes by Nebraska quickly dissipated into reality as No. 6 Oklahoma rolled up 355 yards of offense and a 35-7 lead by halftime. The Sooners defense penetrated a patchwork NU offensive line for four sacks and a flurry of additional pressures while the OU offense scored 35 unanswered points into intermission. Quarterback Casey Thompson completed 13 of 18 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown as the Husker attack generated 77 of its 148 yards on its opening drive.
The scene: Nebraska fans, students give Huskers big-time feel for 'Big Noon Kickoff' show
They brought the energy, giving Nebraska the look and feel of a big-time college football program. Thousands of UNL students got up early on Saturday morning to be a part of “Big Noon Kickoff”, the Fox show that kicks of the day of college football. On Saturday, the two-hour show led into Nebraska's game against No. 6 Oklahoma.
Late-arriving Sooners 'control the volume' after hot Husker start ignited Memorial Stadium
Memorial Stadium was roaring Saturday after Nebraska came out, shut down the Oklahoma offense on its first possession, then marched down the field to take a 7-0 lead over the sixth-ranked Hoosiers, who entered as 11-point favorites. “It got really loud early, but the best teams learn how to control...
Same old story: Tackling, gap integrity hurt Husker defense once again
Throughout the buildup to Saturday, interim head coach Mickey Joseph was hell-bent on fixing some of the issues that plagued Nebraska in its first three games. On defense, Joseph said Tuesday that those issues are namely tackling and gap integrity. But, one week is hardly enough time to enact widespread...
Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Oklahoma
LINCOLN — After each game this season, The World-Herald's Sam McKewon will hand out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Oklahoma game. * * *. RUN OFFENSE. Anthony Grant and Ajay Allen still have pep in their...
Nebraska's Teddy Prochazka out for season with injury
A right arm injury suffered in last week’s game against Georgia Southern will force Nebraska left tackle Teddy Prochazka to take a redshirt season, interim coach Mickey Joseph said after NU’s 49-14 loss to Oklahoma. Prochazka, a sophomore who tore several ligaments in his knee in fifth game...
Nebraska's tackling woes once again costly in blowout loss to Oklahoma
LINCOLN – There was no one big missed opportunity Saturday. Just a flurry of small ones as Oklahoma ball carriers shed Nebraska defenders time and again. The Huskers were at their most blunt afterward when discussing the tackling in the 49-14 loss. Safety Myles Farmer said a week’s worth of additional one-on-one periods and live reps under interim coach Mickey Joseph weren’t enough to make a difference in the chronic struggles.
