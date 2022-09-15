ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Destin Log

Registration is now open for the Destin Shark 5K set for October 9

The Destin High School Athletics Destin Shark 5K is set for Oct. 9. The race will start and finish at the new Beach Camp Brewpub, located at 541 US 98 in Destin, after following a scenic course through old Destin and along Joe’s Bayou. All proceeds will go directly...
DESTIN, FL
niceville.com

Taylor Dayne to perform concert in Destin

DESTIN, Fla.– Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation (MKAF) will present Taylor Dayne live in concert in Destin on Thursday, October 13 at 7 p.m., the MKAF has announced. The concert, rescheduled from the 2022 Spring Concerts in the Village series, is at the MKAK Cultural Arts Village in Destin. Previously purchased tickets have been automatically transferred to this new date.
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Here is a list of events happening around the Panhandle this weekend. WSL Panama City Beach World Championships Week 2 When: Sep 16 – Sep 18 Where: Panama City Beach, Frank Brown Park Stargazing on the Lawn at Eden Gardens When: Friday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Where: […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Destin, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
City
Destin, FL
Destin Log

Sinfonia Gulf Coast launches 2022-2023 season

Sinfonia Gulf Coast continues its tradition of “redefining” the symphony experience as it enters its 17th annual season. With a mission to entertain, educate and inspire the Northwest Florida Gulf coast, the region’s only fully professional symphony orchestra led by Music & Artistic Director Demetrius Fuller, presents a stellar lineup of scintillating concerts for 2022-2023.
DESTIN, FL
Destin Log

History Mystery: Who founded the community just east of Destin?

We’ve all heard the story of Leonard Destin and his founding of the unique fishing village of Destin, Florida. Our History Mystery this month is about the family that started the farming community of Shoals, Florida, which was just east of Destin and is known as Miramar Beach today.
DESTIN, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Art#Local Life#Localevent#Souvenir#Beer Garden#Wine#Mkaf
cohaitungchi.com

Off the Beaten Path from Seaside: Freeport, FL

You are reading: Things to do in freeport fl | Off the Beaten Path from Seaside: Freeport, FL. The seemingly simple woods and waters around Freeport are actually quite complex – and threatened. With that that in mind, philanthropist M.C. Davis constructed the E.O. Wilson Biophilia Center on his 54,000-acre conservation land, Nokuse Plantation. The center is named after Dr. Edward O. Wilson, whose passion for global conservation influenced Davis, who amassed the largest block of privately owned conservation land in the Southeast. During summer months, the public is invited to the facility where they’ll see bobcats, bald eagles, snakes, turtles, ducks, and birds of prey. But during the school year an average of 100 students a day will attend free, multi-day programs comprised of more than twenty environmental science lessons. The result? Kids learn long-lasting lessons on the importance of biodiversity, sustainability, conservation, preservation, and the restoration of ecosystems.
FREEPORT, FL
WMBB

News 13: Pet Adoption Option: Michael, Jason and Freddy

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Michael, Jason, and Freddy, News 13’s Pet Adoption Options of the Week! These sweet Catahoula Leopard Hounds are eleven weeks old. They have all been adopted through the Bay County Animal Shelter. Their furry friends are still available at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
niceville.com

Document shredding event is September 20 in Niceville

NICEVILLE, Fla. — Shred your unwanted personal documents at a free shredding event on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Niceville Softball Complex parking lot, according to an announcement by the City of Niceville. Sponsored by the Niceville Public Library, a Shred-It mobile...
NICEVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
The Associated Press

Watersound Town Center Sees New Tenant Openings and Announces Future Retail and Dining Concepts

WATERSOUND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Watersound Town Center welcomes new tenants and announces future tenants as construction progresses on additional buildings at the growing center. Among the recently opened and future tenants are innovative dining concepts, unique retailers and medical offices. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915006085/en/ Artist rendering of Watersound Town Center (Graphic: Business Wire)
WATERSOUND, FL
WMBB

Walton Co. Animal Shelter seeking homes for 150 animals

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — There’s a big problem at the Walton County Animal Shelter. With too many cats and dogs, the shelter’s been overcrowded for the last few months, between owner returns and new animal drop-offs, there are nearly 200 animals waiting for forever homes. While they wait, shelter officials said they have dozens […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
Destin Log

Destin High Sharks boys golf team wins first match

The Destin High Sharks got their first win on the golf course this week with the boys team capturing a victory over Freeport at the Sharks' home course, Indian Bayou Golf and Country Club. The Sharks beat Freeport, 215 to 242. Low score for Destin was Baylen Knox with 48.
DESTIN, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

Apparent drowning in Gulf today

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the apparent drowning of a Texas visitor today in Destin . The 81-year old victim was seen entering the water behind Sandprint Circle shortly before 11am and was located approximately 10 minutes later floating face down. The man was pulled from the...
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

PCB officials advise drivers of Front Beach Road lane closure

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Beginning Tuesday, September 19, Front Beach Road will be reduced to one lane near Tidewater. Panama City Beach officials are advising drivers that the westbound lane on Front Beach Road near Lullwater Drive and Carmen Street will be reduced to one lane from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. beginning […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Walton officials urge disaster prep

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — You may feel like you are prepared for hurricanes, but what about other types of disasters or hazards? September is National Preparedness Month and Walton County Emergency Management is teaching residents how to be prepared for anything that might come their way. National Preparedness Month started in 2004 through Federal […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy