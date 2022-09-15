Read full article on original website
Destin Log
Food Truck Fest returns Oct. 2 for 2nd year at Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village
From barbecue to lumpia and everything in between, the second Food Truck Fest in Destin at Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village will have a little something for everyone, even funnel cakes. The Food Truck Fest is set for Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is $5 and...
Destin Log
Registration is now open for the Destin Shark 5K set for October 9
The Destin High School Athletics Destin Shark 5K is set for Oct. 9. The race will start and finish at the new Beach Camp Brewpub, located at 541 US 98 in Destin, after following a scenic course through old Destin and along Joe’s Bayou. All proceeds will go directly...
niceville.com
Taylor Dayne to perform concert in Destin
DESTIN, Fla.– Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation (MKAF) will present Taylor Dayne live in concert in Destin on Thursday, October 13 at 7 p.m., the MKAF has announced. The concert, rescheduled from the 2022 Spring Concerts in the Village series, is at the MKAK Cultural Arts Village in Destin. Previously purchased tickets have been automatically transferred to this new date.
What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Here is a list of events happening around the Panhandle this weekend. WSL Panama City Beach World Championships Week 2 When: Sep 16 – Sep 18 Where: Panama City Beach, Frank Brown Park Stargazing on the Lawn at Eden Gardens When: Friday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Where: […]
mypanhandle.com
Local church hoping to better community with new facility and coffee shop
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– One local church is hoping to serve the greater good of the community with its brand new facility. Northstar Church in Panama City just reopened its doors in July after enduring massive damage from Hurricane Michael. Lead pastor, Marty Martin, said during the rebuild he...
Gallery Night celebrates the Blue Angels in Pensacola
Hundreds of people were in downtown Pensacola Friday night to celebrate the Blue Angels.
Destin Log
Sinfonia Gulf Coast launches 2022-2023 season
Sinfonia Gulf Coast continues its tradition of “redefining” the symphony experience as it enters its 17th annual season. With a mission to entertain, educate and inspire the Northwest Florida Gulf coast, the region’s only fully professional symphony orchestra led by Music & Artistic Director Demetrius Fuller, presents a stellar lineup of scintillating concerts for 2022-2023.
Destin Log
History Mystery: Who founded the community just east of Destin?
We’ve all heard the story of Leonard Destin and his founding of the unique fishing village of Destin, Florida. Our History Mystery this month is about the family that started the farming community of Shoals, Florida, which was just east of Destin and is known as Miramar Beach today.
cohaitungchi.com
Off the Beaten Path from Seaside: Freeport, FL
You are reading: Things to do in freeport fl | Off the Beaten Path from Seaside: Freeport, FL. The seemingly simple woods and waters around Freeport are actually quite complex – and threatened. With that that in mind, philanthropist M.C. Davis constructed the E.O. Wilson Biophilia Center on his 54,000-acre conservation land, Nokuse Plantation. The center is named after Dr. Edward O. Wilson, whose passion for global conservation influenced Davis, who amassed the largest block of privately owned conservation land in the Southeast. During summer months, the public is invited to the facility where they’ll see bobcats, bald eagles, snakes, turtles, ducks, and birds of prey. But during the school year an average of 100 students a day will attend free, multi-day programs comprised of more than twenty environmental science lessons. The result? Kids learn long-lasting lessons on the importance of biodiversity, sustainability, conservation, preservation, and the restoration of ecosystems.
News 13: Pet Adoption Option: Michael, Jason and Freddy
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Michael, Jason, and Freddy, News 13’s Pet Adoption Options of the Week! These sweet Catahoula Leopard Hounds are eleven weeks old. They have all been adopted through the Bay County Animal Shelter. Their furry friends are still available at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable […]
niceville.com
Document shredding event is September 20 in Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla. — Shred your unwanted personal documents at a free shredding event on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Niceville Softball Complex parking lot, according to an announcement by the City of Niceville. Sponsored by the Niceville Public Library, a Shred-It mobile...
WJHG-TV
Funeral held for Holmes County High School student
The Holmes County community is mourning the loss of one of their own Saturday morning. Family, friends, and community members gathered for a funeral service for Tyler Erickson at Holmes County High School.
Watersound Town Center Sees New Tenant Openings and Announces Future Retail and Dining Concepts
WATERSOUND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Watersound Town Center welcomes new tenants and announces future tenants as construction progresses on additional buildings at the growing center. Among the recently opened and future tenants are innovative dining concepts, unique retailers and medical offices. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915006085/en/ Artist rendering of Watersound Town Center (Graphic: Business Wire)
Walton Co. Animal Shelter seeking homes for 150 animals
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — There’s a big problem at the Walton County Animal Shelter. With too many cats and dogs, the shelter’s been overcrowded for the last few months, between owner returns and new animal drop-offs, there are nearly 200 animals waiting for forever homes. While they wait, shelter officials said they have dozens […]
Destin Log
Destin High Sharks boys golf team wins first match
The Destin High Sharks got their first win on the golf course this week with the boys team capturing a victory over Freeport at the Sharks' home course, Indian Bayou Golf and Country Club. The Sharks beat Freeport, 215 to 242. Low score for Destin was Baylen Knox with 48.
fox35orlando.com
Here's why Michael Myers was strolling through a Florida beach
ORLANDO, Fla. - Halloween came early this year as beach goers spotted a man dressed up as Michael Myers strolling a Florida beach over Labor Day weekend. Todd Easter said he was at Panama City Beach over Labor Day weekend when he spotted the masked slasher from a condo building.
navarrenewspaper.com
Apparent drowning in Gulf today
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the apparent drowning of a Texas visitor today in Destin . The 81-year old victim was seen entering the water behind Sandprint Circle shortly before 11am and was located approximately 10 minutes later floating face down. The man was pulled from the...
PCB officials advise drivers of Front Beach Road lane closure
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Beginning Tuesday, September 19, Front Beach Road will be reduced to one lane near Tidewater. Panama City Beach officials are advising drivers that the westbound lane on Front Beach Road near Lullwater Drive and Carmen Street will be reduced to one lane from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. beginning […]
Walton officials urge disaster prep
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — You may feel like you are prepared for hurricanes, but what about other types of disasters or hazards? September is National Preparedness Month and Walton County Emergency Management is teaching residents how to be prepared for anything that might come their way. National Preparedness Month started in 2004 through Federal […]
Major discount grocery store opens new location in Florida
A major discount grocery store just opened another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. Popular discount grocery store chain Aldi has opened up yet another new location in Florida.
