Read full article on original website
Related
KBOE Radio
INDIANS DROP HOMECOMING NIGHT GAME TO KEOKUK
The Oskaloosa Indians entered their homecoming week contest against the Keokuk Chiefs hoping to notch a win before entering their brutal district schedule, but those hopes were quickly extinguished by a rash of turnovers. The game began with Oskaloosa going 3-and-out. Keokuk suffered the same fate on their first drive;...
kmaland.com
KMAland XC (9/17): Sioux City North boys take 11th in loaded Central field
(Pella) -- The Sioux City North boys cross country team finished 11th in the talent-laden Heartland Classic in Pella Saturday. The Starts posted 333 points. Natnael Kifle was third in 15:37.50 while Gabe Nash was fifth in 15:56.00. On the girls side, Alizabeth Jordan (Sioux City North) finished 18th in...
kmaland.com
Football: Indianola at Lewis Central
KMA 4A No. 6 Indianola faces 4A No. 1 Lewis Central in a state-rated doozy tonight. Trevor Maeder and Tom Moore have the call.
kmaland.com
Second-half surge guides 4A No. 1 Lewis Central to another win
(Council Bluffs) -- Three touchdowns in six minutes did the trick for Lewis Central in a state-rated contest Friday night. The KMA State 4A No. 1 Titans (4-0) turned a low-scoring affair into an offensive clinic with a flurry of points in the second half to claim a 34-16 win over No. 6 Indianola (3-1) on the KMA Video Stream.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmaland.com
Hazel (Hurst) Cowles, 82 of Indianola, IA
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes:There will be private disposition of ashes at another time. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
kniakrls.com
Hail, Heavy Rain Impact Most of South Central Iowa Saturday
Several severe thunderstorms impacted south central Iowa Saturday evening, bringing hail and heavy rain to many communities. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team was on the air from approximately 7 p.m. until 9:30 for five warnings impacting Marion and Warren Counties. Reports of nickel-sized hail were confirmed in Norwalk, and pea to nickel sized hail in Pella and near Lake Red Rock, and smaller hail multiple times in the Knoxville area. Many area rain gauges were filled as well, with 1-3″ widespread reported throughout Saturday, including (from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.):
KBOE Radio
OSKALOOSA HIGH SCHOOL HOMECOMING PARADE
Last night, Oskaloosa High School put on its homecoming parade with plenty of participants walking and riding around the town square in downtown Oskaloosa. At the conclusion of the parade, the festivities moved to the old community stadium for the coronation of the Homecoming King and Queen, and it was Elliot Nelson who was crowned Homecoming King, and Audree Cheney crowned Homecoming Queen.
Northern Missouri counties under tornado watch until midnight
Counties in northern Missouri have been placed under a tornado watch that is set to expire at midnight. Affected areas include Harrison, Mercer and Worth counties.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmaland.com
Severe thunderstorm warning for Decatur, Ringgold Cos. until 11:15 p.m.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN DES MOINES HAS ISSUED A. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHWESTERN DECATUR COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA... NORTHEASTERN RINGGOLD COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA... * UNTIL 1115 PM CDT. * AT 1050 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR KELLERTON,. OR 6 MILES NORTHEAST...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Attorney Shares Insight Into Catalytic Converter Case
After 21 months, three suspects that were involved in stealing catalytic converters from Jefferson ended with all three going to prison. January 21, 2021 47-year-old Jason Edward Trotter of Perry, 40-year-old Nicholas Joseph White of Newton and 30-year-old Sharlee Jean Royce of Grinnell stole several catalytic converters from a Jefferson business. The Jefferson Police Department arrested the individuals later that night and each suspect was sentenced to ten years in prison, with White being sentenced in October, then Royce in November and Trotter was sentenced earlier this week.
KBUR
Teen hit by car near Kahoka, Mo.
Clark Co., Mo- Authorities say a teenager was hit by a car as he was walking about a mile east of Kahoka. TV Station KHQA reports that, at about 12:25 AM Thursday, 30-year-old Tasheina Dale of Arbela, Mo., was driving westbound on US 136 when her vehicle struck a pedestrian, later identified as 19-year-old Austin Holtke of Fulton, Mo.
KBUR
Ottumwa man charged with murder following assault
Ottumwa, IA- Authorities have announced the arrest of an Ottumwa man for murder after a weekend assault. TV Station KTVO reports that at about 2 PM Sunday, September 11th, Ottumwa Police responded to a reported assault in a convenience store parking lot. When officers arrived, they found a man severely...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ottumwaradio.com
Centerville Police Officer Fired
A police officer in southeast Iowa was fired on Thursday following an investigation. Chief Tom Demry of the Centerville Police Department said in a press release that Officer Jacob Downs, a member of the department since 2017, was terminated after an administrative investigation for “violation of department general orders.”
nemonews.net
Green City Welcomes New Mayor
At the City Council meeting on August 4, Mayor Taylor made the tough decision to resign as Mayor. In April, 2013, Charity Taylor was elected to the Board of Alderman as one of the Southward Alderwoman. She served as Alderwoman until she was elected Mayor in April, 2017, and has faithfully served our town as Mayor for the last five years.
Corydon Times-Republican
Centerville Police Department relieves officer from duty
On Thursday, September 15, 2022 Officer Jacob Downs was relieved from duty with the Centerville Police Department. This action was taken at the conclusion of an administrative investigation for violation of department general orders. Officer Downs had been employed with the department since 2017.
Comments / 0