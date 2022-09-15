Read full article on original website
whatsupnewp.com
Rhode Island Foundation inviting South County residents to share ideas at a free community dinner on Sept. 20
The Rhode Island Foundation is inviting local residents to share their thoughts about the issues that are important to them at a free community dinner on September 20. The get-together is a re-boot of its 2018 “Together RI” initiative. “When we did this four years ago, there already...
ecori.org
Organic Hemp Farm in Hopkinton First of its Kind in Rhode Island Cannabis Industry
HOPKINTON, R.I. — Among the horse barns and turf fields of South County lies an agricultural endeavor looking to provide high-quality cannabis crops that won’t get you high. Lovewell Farms, Rhode Island’s only certified-organic hemp farm, produces a wide range of cannabidoil (CBD) products under a model of...
GoLocalProv
The Carpenters Union: An Impressive New Home on I-95 – Architecture Critic Morgan
Unions are a big deal in Rhode Island, but their presence rarely reflects a focus on architecture. Yet, the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters Local Union 330 has a handsome new headquarters overlooking Interstate 95 in Warwick that deserves recognition. With the striking exception of the starkly modern Viessmann building (that looks like it belongs in Zurich or Rotterdam), most of the businesses lining the route into our city from the south are nothing to write home about.
rinewstoday.com
Smithfield: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Task Force invites reports on concerning behaviors
Smithfield issues “An invitation for citizens to report concerning behavior in the Smithfield community”. The Smithfield Town Council has created a “Community Concerns Form” for filing of complaints from community members about activity in the town. It has also appointed the SMITHFIELD DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION TASK FORCE and invites citizens to report concerning behavior in the Smithfield community. This step came from hate speech spray painted on a bike/walking path.
nerej.com
Lila Delman Compass sells 25 East Shore Rd. on Great Island for $2.4 million
Narragansett, RI Lila Delman Compass negotiated the sale of 25 East Shore Rd. for $2,417,875. This transaction marks the highest sale in the history of Great Island, according to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS.* Lila Delman Compass participated in both sides of the record sale, with Jason Vickers, sales associate, representing the sellers and Nicole Maine of the Local Group, sales team, representing the buyers.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River City Council selects new president during special meeting
On Friday evening the Fall River City Council voted in a new president. During a meeting that began at approximately 6:15 p.m., Joe Camara was voted to be the new president until the end of the year. Voting:. Shawn Cadime: Dionne. Joe Camara: Camara. Michelle Dionne: Dionne. Brad Kilby: Camara.
Giant bluefin tuna seized by DEM in waters off Point Judith
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said they have confiscated a giant bluefin tuna that they say was caught illegally in the water off of Point Judith. “The captain had a recently killed 113″ bluefin secured to his vessel,” The DEM said in a social media post. “Officers determined that […]
New Bedford Mayor Plans to Appeal Retirement Board Decision
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell's office says the city administration plans to appeal a decision from the retirement board last week granting former Acting Fire Chief Paul Coderre a pension. Coderre had been fired in January for allegedly lying about work-related injuries while collecting around $200,000...
whatsupnewp.com
Two-day Celtic stone carving workshop will be offered at Blackstone River Theatre in October
As part of their Heritage Arts Studio initiative, Blackstone River Theatre will offer a two-day class in Celtic relief stone carving in limestone for beginners with instructor Laura Travis, outside, behind the Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, RI. The two-day class will be held on Saturday, October 8,...
newportthisweek.com
Boat Parade – Sunday, Sept. 18
12 Metre Yacht Club, Newport Station, hosts 2022 North American Championship. Newport, RI: This Friday September 16, the 12 Metre Yacht Club, Newport Station, will host the first day of the 12 Metre North American Championship in the waters of Narragansett Bay and Rhode Island Sound. Seven iconic boats from the Vintage Onawa to the sleek Challenge XII will race over three days in two divisions to lay claim to this coveted trophy. Past winner, Kevin Hegarty’s US 16 Columbia will try again to outsail those in the Traditional Class for the 2022 title. Several of these boats were either winners of the America’s Cup or were built and raced for this purpose. US 16 Columbia won in 1958 and US 17 Weatherly won in 1962 and will be skippered by Commodore of the 12 Metre Yacht Club, Steve Eddleston.
whatsupnewp.com
Newport International Boat Show announces ‘Newport For New Products’ award winners￼
The Newport International Boat Show announced today the results of this year’s Newport For New Products™ (NFNP) Awards. Judged on Thursday during the Show’s opening day and announced at an awards ceremony on Friday, September 16, 2022, the winners are:. Best New Navigation Product – Garmin InReach...
Turnto10.com
Brett Smiley talks priorities as Providence mayor on '10 News Conference'
From bike lanes to public safety, Brett Smiley shares his priorities as the next mayor of Providence. He won the Democratic nomination, and he faces no opponents in November.
rinewstoday.com
The Forgotten Souls of Burnside Park – Brendan Higgins
The park is located in downtown Providence. It sits between Washington Street and Exchange Terrace in the heart of Kennedy Plaza. It has a majestic water fountain. During the warm weather, the park is used for musical performances and religious gatherings. There is a playground for children to enjoy and have some fun while waiting for the bus.
rinewstoday.com
Mayor-elect Smiley on Hope St. bike path: “If the business owners & residents don’t want it…
Providence mayoral candidates were very involved with the potential trial of the Hope Street Bike Path. In a congratulatory interview with the winner – incoming Mayor Brett Smiley – WPRO’s Gene Valicenti grilled the new Mayor on several topics – one of which was Bike Paths and the Hope Street “trial”.
whatsupnewp.com
RIDOH reports Rhode Island’s first human case of West Nile Virus in 2022
The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is announcing Rhode Island’s first human case of West Nile Virus in 2022. West Nile Virus is spread to humans by the bite of an infected mosquito. The person who tested positive was a resident of Providence County in their 70s and...
Jamestown Press
Ruggiero loses; McKee, Kalus win
Jamestown resident Deb Ruggiero has fallen short in her bid to become the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor of Rhode Island. Nearly 14,400 votes ahead of Ruggiero, incumbent Sabino Matos announced her victory 59 minutes after the polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday. She is the first black person of African ancestry from Latin America to be nominated to a statewide office.
fallriverreporter.com
Liberty Utilities and Ferreira Construction announce road work taking place for the week of September 19th
Officials have released a bulletin to give residents and drivers a heads-up concerning road construction that is expected to take place in the city. According to Liberty Utilities and Ferreira Construction, the following Fall River streets are expected to have road construction for the week of September 19th. Delays and road closures are expected at these locations.
newbedfordguide.com
Southcoast Health Now Offering Updated Bivalent COVID-19 Boosters
Southcoast Health is now offering the updated COVID-19 booster vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech for people ages 12 years and older, as well as updated boosters from Moderna for people ages 18 years and older. As of September 1, 2022, both of the new bivalent COVID-19 boosters were authorized by the FDA...
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Michael Warren Barry
Michael Warren Barry, age 74, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on September 7, 2022 at Newport Hospital. He was the husband of Suzanne (Eckersley) Barry. Michael was born in Richmond, CA to Finas and Jesse (Webb) Barry. He grew up in Missouri and joined the US Navy as a young man. He served in the Navy for three years and then stayed in RI where he began training and a career in auto body. After several years, he joined the National Guard, but was soon activated in the US Army. He served for a total of 20 years, and while in the Army he was in charge of a firing battery and spent many years as an MP. Michael was a longtime member of the VFW Post 5390 and was a classic car enthusiast, and enjoyed a classic Bel Air he finally found. He and Suzanne and their family loved their outings, many camping trips to Connecticut, telling stories to his sons and grandchildren.
New Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closures Include Worcester County Location
Struggling home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced 56 new store closures that it says will be implemented by the end of the calendar year. The closure list includes three locations in Massachusetts:. Worcester County: 230 Fortune Boulevard, Milford. Suffolk County: 8B Allstate Road, Dorchester. Bristol County: 35...
