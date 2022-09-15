ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, RI

GoLocalProv

The Carpenters Union: An Impressive New Home on I-95 – Architecture Critic Morgan

Unions are a big deal in Rhode Island, but their presence rarely reflects a focus on architecture. Yet, the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters Local Union 330 has a handsome new headquarters overlooking Interstate 95 in Warwick that deserves recognition. With the striking exception of the starkly modern Viessmann building (that looks like it belongs in Zurich or Rotterdam), most of the businesses lining the route into our city from the south are nothing to write home about.
WARWICK, RI
rinewstoday.com

Smithfield: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Task Force invites reports on concerning behaviors

Smithfield issues “An invitation for citizens to report concerning behavior in the Smithfield community”. The Smithfield Town Council has created a “Community Concerns Form” for filing of complaints from community members about activity in the town. It has also appointed the SMITHFIELD DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION TASK FORCE and invites citizens to report concerning behavior in the Smithfield community. This step came from hate speech spray painted on a bike/walking path.
SMITHFIELD, RI
nerej.com

Lila Delman Compass sells 25 East Shore Rd. on Great Island for $2.4 million

Narragansett, RI Lila Delman Compass negotiated the sale of 25 East Shore Rd. for $2,417,875. This transaction marks the highest sale in the history of Great Island, according to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS.* Lila Delman Compass participated in both sides of the record sale, with Jason Vickers, sales associate, representing the sellers and Nicole Maine of the Local Group, sales team, representing the buyers.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River City Council selects new president during special meeting

On Friday evening the Fall River City Council voted in a new president. During a meeting that began at approximately 6:15 p.m., Joe Camara was voted to be the new president until the end of the year. Voting:. Shawn Cadime: Dionne. Joe Camara: Camara. Michelle Dionne: Dionne. Brad Kilby: Camara.
FALL RIVER, MA
WPRI 12 News

Giant bluefin tuna seized by DEM in waters off Point Judith

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said they have confiscated a giant bluefin tuna that they say was caught illegally in the water off of Point Judith. “The captain had a recently killed 113″ bluefin secured to his vessel,” The DEM said in a social media post. “Officers determined that […]
NARRAGANSETT, RI
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Mayor Plans to Appeal Retirement Board Decision

NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell's office says the city administration plans to appeal a decision from the retirement board last week granting former Acting Fire Chief Paul Coderre a pension. Coderre had been fired in January for allegedly lying about work-related injuries while collecting around $200,000...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newportthisweek.com

Boat Parade – Sunday, Sept. 18

12 Metre Yacht Club, Newport Station, hosts 2022 North American Championship. Newport, RI: This Friday September 16, the 12 Metre Yacht Club, Newport Station, will host the first day of the 12 Metre North American Championship in the waters of Narragansett Bay and Rhode Island Sound. Seven iconic boats from the Vintage Onawa to the sleek Challenge XII will race over three days in two divisions to lay claim to this coveted trophy. Past winner, Kevin Hegarty’s US 16 Columbia will try again to outsail those in the Traditional Class for the 2022 title. Several of these boats were either winners of the America’s Cup or were built and raced for this purpose. US 16 Columbia won in 1958 and US 17 Weatherly won in 1962 and will be skippered by Commodore of the 12 Metre Yacht Club, Steve Eddleston.
NEWPORT, RI
NewsBreak
rinewstoday.com

The Forgotten Souls of Burnside Park – Brendan Higgins

The park is located in downtown Providence. It sits between Washington Street and Exchange Terrace in the heart of Kennedy Plaza. It has a majestic water fountain. During the warm weather, the park is used for musical performances and religious gatherings. There is a playground for children to enjoy and have some fun while waiting for the bus.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Jamestown Press

Ruggiero loses; McKee, Kalus win

Jamestown resident Deb Ruggiero has fallen short in her bid to become the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor of Rhode Island. Nearly 14,400 votes ahead of Ruggiero, incumbent Sabino Matos announced her victory 59 minutes after the polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday. She is the first black person of African ancestry from Latin America to be nominated to a statewide office.
JAMESTOWN, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Liberty Utilities and Ferreira Construction announce road work taking place for the week of September 19th

Officials have released a bulletin to give residents and drivers a heads-up concerning road construction that is expected to take place in the city. According to Liberty Utilities and Ferreira Construction, the following Fall River streets are expected to have road construction for the week of September 19th. Delays and road closures are expected at these locations.
FALL RIVER, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Southcoast Health Now Offering Updated Bivalent COVID-19 Boosters

Southcoast Health is now offering the updated COVID-19 booster vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech for people ages 12 years and older, as well as updated boosters from Moderna for people ages 18 years and older. As of September 1, 2022, both of the new bivalent COVID-19 boosters were authorized by the FDA...
DARTMOUTH, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Michael Warren Barry

Michael Warren Barry, age 74, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on September 7, 2022 at Newport Hospital. He was the husband of Suzanne (Eckersley) Barry. Michael was born in Richmond, CA to Finas and Jesse (Webb) Barry. He grew up in Missouri and joined the US Navy as a young man. He served in the Navy for three years and then stayed in RI where he began training and a career in auto body. After several years, he joined the National Guard, but was soon activated in the US Army. He served for a total of 20 years, and while in the Army he was in charge of a firing battery and spent many years as an MP. Michael was a longtime member of the VFW Post 5390 and was a classic car enthusiast, and enjoyed a classic Bel Air he finally found. He and Suzanne and their family loved their outings, many camping trips to Connecticut, telling stories to his sons and grandchildren.
PORTSMOUTH, RI

