Tampa Bay News Wire
Atlas Professional Services helps Jason Ackerman Foundation raise $80,000
TAMPA, Fla. — Managed services provider (MSP) Atlas Professional Services was proud to serve as the presenting sponsor of the 15th Annual Jason Ackerman Memorial Bowl-A-Thon and Silent Auction, held on August 28 at Pin Chasers Veterans in Tampa. After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s event raised more than $80,000 for the Jason Ackerman Foundation.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Parenting and play groups focus on early learning and support for Sarasota and Manatee families
Sarasota, FL— Thanks to a $20,000 grant from CFSC, a weekly “learn-through-play” parenting program will be expanded with a new site. Musical Motion is a weekly, learn-through-play group for English and Spanish-speaking parents and their children, ages birth – five. Early learning professionals facilitate each 1-hour class and focus on creative activities that build language, social skills, and motor skills and enhance brain development while providing support to parents. Children and parents participate interactively while exploring books, music, sign, and foreign languages, as well as ABC’s and 123’s.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Monica Yadav Earns Public Relations Counselor Certification
SARASOTA, Fla. — Monica Yadav, APR, CPRC, has earned her professional credentials as a Certified Public Relations Counselor from the Florida Public Relations Association. In receiving the designation of Counselor, Yadav joins an elite group of public relations professionals statewide who have proven their ability to counsel during a variety of public relations scenarios, including crisis communications, while exhibiting high levels of public relations practices and exemplary ethical standards.
Tampa Bay News Wire
SCF Celebrates 65 Years of Serving Community with Higher Education and Workforce Development
(Bradenton, Fla., Sept. 16, 2022) — State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) embarks on a year-long celebration of its 65th anniversary on Sept. 17. The Florida Legislature established Manatee Junior College, later known as Manatee Community College and now SCF, on Sept. 17, 1957. This anniversary is an opportunity to celebrate the past and look ahead to a future of boldly leading as an economic engine and cultural enhancer for the community.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Alternative Agriculture – Future uses of Bamboos
2022 ANNUAL CONFERENCE IN FLORIDA WITH OPEN PUBLIC DAY. September 18, 2022: The Florida-Caribbean Chapter of American Bamboo Society is pleased to host America’s annual conference celebrating bamboo’s versatility from Friday, October 21 through Sunday, October 23 at the beautiful Kashi Ashram in Sebastian, FL. This year’s conference has many exciting ways to connect with bamboo and learn from world- renowned experts in growing, building, weaving, medicine and food. The national conference features two days of lectures and hands-on activities and includes six meals with a weekend pass from Friday & Saturday (housing available and sold separately) followed by hands-on workshops to build structures, fences, and flutes for an additional fee. Full conference schedule, details and tickets are available at: https://flcarabs.org/
Tampa Bay News Wire
Publix Will Anchor Grocery Plaza for First Commercial Retail Development at North River Ranch, Market Walk
PARRISH, Fla. (Sept. 16, 2022) – Neal Land & Neighborhoods is pleased to announce that Publix will anchor the grocery plaza for North River Ranch’s Market Walk, the community’s first major commercial retail development. Market Walk at North River Ranch will provide walkable and bikeable access to shopping and retail to residents of North River Ranch, the award-winning, master-planned community of Neal Land & Neighborhoods, as well as the surrounding areas.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening Ceremony Scheduled for September 23
Brown & Associates Law & Title, PA Announces the Official Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for their St. Petersburg Office. St. Petersburg, FL— 9/14/2022 —Brown & Associates Law & Title, PA Announces the Official Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for their St. Petersburg Office on Friday September 23, 2022. Chris Steinocher, CEO of the St. Petersburg Chamber of Commerce will conduct a ribbon-cutting ceremony which will be broadcast live. St. Petersburg Councilman Montenari will also be in attendance. The event will be held at 4200 4th Street N, Suite F, St. Petersburg Fl 33703. From 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Refreshments will be served and valet parking will be available.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Teeing It Up For Turning Points
Florida Suncoast Real Estate is excited to host “Teeing it up for Turning Points” with all proceeds benefiting our selected non-profit Turning Points of Bradenton (formerly Bill Galvano One Stop) Turning Points Golf Tournament at Palm Aire Country Club will held on September 30th, 2022, with registration at 8:00 am and a shotgun start for the scramble at 9:00 am. We are in need of gift baskets, auction items, sponsors and players.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Grammy-Award Winning Flamenco Guitarist Antonio Rey to Appear in Tampa Sunday, September 25, 2022
SOLO ARTE PRODUCTIONS ANNOUNCES 4 PM PERFORMANCE DEDCIATED TO PACO DE LUCIA CENTRO ASTURIANO DE TAMPA THEATRE. Tampa, Florida – (August 4, 2022) – Antonio Rey is known throughout the world as the Grammy-award winning Spanish Flamenco guitarist who received the award for the “Best Flamenco Album” in 2020 at the Latin Grammys. Tampa-based Solo Arte Productions has announced he will appear in Tampa for one night only on Sunday, September 25th at 4 pm. The ANTONIO REY concert will take place at the Centro Asturiano de Tampa Theatre, located at 1913 N. Nebraska Avenue, Tampa.
