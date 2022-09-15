2022 ANNUAL CONFERENCE IN FLORIDA WITH OPEN PUBLIC DAY. September 18, 2022: The Florida-Caribbean Chapter of American Bamboo Society is pleased to host America’s annual conference celebrating bamboo’s versatility from Friday, October 21 through Sunday, October 23 at the beautiful Kashi Ashram in Sebastian, FL. This year’s conference has many exciting ways to connect with bamboo and learn from world- renowned experts in growing, building, weaving, medicine and food. The national conference features two days of lectures and hands-on activities and includes six meals with a weekend pass from Friday & Saturday (housing available and sold separately) followed by hands-on workshops to build structures, fences, and flutes for an additional fee. Full conference schedule, details and tickets are available at: https://flcarabs.org/

SEBASTIAN, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO